Following a 17-point loss at home to USC on Sunday, the Colorado women’s basketball team fell out of the Associated Press Top 25. The new poll was released on Monday and it had the Buffs, ranked No. 25 last week, slipping out of the rankings. CU (16-5, 7-3 Pac-12) was second among the “others receiving votes” with 40 points.

BOULDER, CO ・ 17 HOURS AGO