See DIA’s clever response to landing on a ‘global eyesore’ listBrittany AnasDenver, CO
Denver loans developer $8.3 million for affordable housing complexDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Denver legalizes jaywalkingDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Colorado's "Sweetheart City" Has an Easy and Memorable Valentine's Day SurpriseColorado JillLoveland, CO
The Colorado Rockies Have Been Busier Than You ThinkIBWAADenver, CO
buffzone.com
Mental miscues adding up for CU Buffs men’s basketball
The Colorado men’s basketball team is a poor passing team. That certainly isn’t a revelation to anyone who has followed the Buffaloes through the teasing highs and frustrating lows of a wildly inconsistent season. Yet correcting the problem isn’t as simple as endeavoring into extended chest-passing drills at practice.
buffzone.com
Colorado Buffs women’s basketball drops from AP Top 25
Following a 17-point loss at home to USC on Sunday, the Colorado women’s basketball team fell out of the Associated Press Top 25. The new poll was released on Monday and it had the Buffs, ranked No. 25 last week, slipping out of the rankings. CU (16-5, 7-3 Pac-12) was second among the “others receiving votes” with 40 points.
buffzone.com
Women’s basketball: No. 25 CU Buffs upset by USC Trojans
Turning point: After CU took a 21-17 lead midway through the second quarter, USC closed the half on a 9-1 run and then opened the second half with a 9-1 run. CU never recovered from that combined 18-2 surge by the Trojans. Buff of the game: Quay Miller. She finished...
buffzone.com
CU Buffs men’s basketball program accustomed to late-season surges sliding into February
CORVALLIS, Ore. — More often than not, Tad Boyle’s teams at the University of Colorado have improved as seasons have progressed. This year’s group is regressing. In swift and dramatic fashion. The latest low point in a season that has been full of them arrived late Saturday...
buffzone.com
Women’s basketball: 25th-ranked Colorado Buffs hoping for larger crowds as momentum builds
Colorado fans are starting to take notice of the women’s basketball team. Attendance for CU’s 73-70 overtime win against No. 8 UCLA on Friday wasn’t a big number, but at 2,227 it was the largest home crowd of the season for the 25th-ranked Buffaloes. Head coach JR...
buffzone.com
CU Buffs men’s basketball notes: Oregon trip a huge struggle for KJ Simpson
CORVALLIS, Ore. — By now, it’s clear the Colorado men’s basketball team is not going to feature a share-the-load type offense. Yet with limited options for filling up the scoreboard, any hope the Buffaloes have of playing their way out of a slump will require a return to form by starting point guard KJ Simpson.
buffzone.com
Misery continues for Colorado men’s basketball in loss at Oregon State
Turning point: Oregon State took control with an 11-0 run midway through the second half, a burst powered by three 3-pointers from freshman Jordan Pope. Buff of the game: Tristan da Silva. The junior forward was a bright spot for the Buffs, recording his second double-double with 22 points and a career-high 15 rebounds. Da Silva also hit a career-best four 3-pointers.
buffzone.com
Game day notes: As Buffs learned, rematch never easy as CU visits OSU
EUGENE, Ore.— Repeating what they did the first time against Oregon State might be a little much to ask. The Colorado men’s basketball team learned as much on Thursday night at Oregon. Still, the Saturday night Pac-12 Conference battle in Corvallis (8:30 p.m. MT, Pac-12 Network) represents an...
