ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder, CO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
buffzone.com

Mental miscues adding up for CU Buffs men’s basketball

The Colorado men’s basketball team is a poor passing team. That certainly isn’t a revelation to anyone who has followed the Buffaloes through the teasing highs and frustrating lows of a wildly inconsistent season. Yet correcting the problem isn’t as simple as endeavoring into extended chest-passing drills at practice.
BOULDER, CO
buffzone.com

Colorado Buffs women’s basketball drops from AP Top 25

Following a 17-point loss at home to USC on Sunday, the Colorado women’s basketball team fell out of the Associated Press Top 25. The new poll was released on Monday and it had the Buffs, ranked No. 25 last week, slipping out of the rankings. CU (16-5, 7-3 Pac-12) was second among the “others receiving votes” with 40 points.
BOULDER, CO
buffzone.com

Women’s basketball: No. 25 CU Buffs upset by USC Trojans

Turning point: After CU took a 21-17 lead midway through the second quarter, USC closed the half on a 9-1 run and then opened the second half with a 9-1 run. CU never recovered from that combined 18-2 surge by the Trojans. Buff of the game: Quay Miller. She finished...
BOULDER, CO
buffzone.com

CU Buffs men’s basketball notes: Oregon trip a huge struggle for KJ Simpson

CORVALLIS, Ore. — By now, it’s clear the Colorado men’s basketball team is not going to feature a share-the-load type offense. Yet with limited options for filling up the scoreboard, any hope the Buffaloes have of playing their way out of a slump will require a return to form by starting point guard KJ Simpson.
BOULDER, CO
buffzone.com

Misery continues for Colorado men’s basketball in loss at Oregon State

Turning point: Oregon State took control with an 11-0 run midway through the second half, a burst powered by three 3-pointers from freshman Jordan Pope. Buff of the game: Tristan da Silva. The junior forward was a bright spot for the Buffs, recording his second double-double with 22 points and a career-high 15 rebounds. Da Silva also hit a career-best four 3-pointers.
BOULDER, CO
buffzone.com

Game day notes: As Buffs learned, rematch never easy as CU visits OSU

EUGENE, Ore.— Repeating what they did the first time against Oregon State might be a little much to ask. The Colorado men’s basketball team learned as much on Thursday night at Oregon. Still, the Saturday night Pac-12 Conference battle in Corvallis (8:30 p.m. MT, Pac-12 Network) represents an...
BOULDER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy