YAHOO!
Spring Hill singer found guilty in Jan. 6 case
Audrey Ann Southard-Rumsey, the Spring Hill vocal coach who was among nearly 100 Floridians accused of storming the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, has been found guilty of federal charges for her role in the attack. In a trial Friday before U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta in Washington, D.C.,...
New Jersey District Attorney warns against riots, looting calls for peaceful protest in light of Nichols video
NEWARK, NJ – With the nation bracing for another wave of coast to coast civil unrest after the video of five cops brutally attacking Tyre Nichols in Memphis was released, New Jersey District Attorney Philip R. Sellinger is warning against violent protests. “Like so many around the country, we are deeply disturbed by the circumstances surrounding the tragic death of Tyre Nichols. Shortly after his death, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Western District of Tennessee and the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division opened a criminal civil rights investigation,.” Sellinger said. “We express support for our colleagues who are working The post New Jersey District Attorney warns against riots, looting calls for peaceful protest in light of Nichols video appeared first on Shore News Network.
NJ's Four Most Wanted Fugitives
NJ's four most wanted fugitives.Photo by(@blackred/iStock) The following four individuals have made New Jersey’s Most-Wanted List. They all remain at large and the state needs help finding them. Of course, they could be anywhere in the world, but anyone with information is urged to contact the channels linked below. All four are considered armed and dangerous, by no means should anyone attempt apprehending these people on their own.
YAHOO!
He reached 'kingpin' status by selling Mexican cartel-supplied drugs. But betrayal awaited
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. ― Mexican cartel members invited Alabama drug kingpin Rolando Antuain Williamson to cross the border and solidify their business relationship with a 2019 motorcycle trip. But Williamson worried the trip could be a trap. One of his Mexican associates cautioned he might be kidnapped, beaten and held...
News 12
Skull found in Pennsylvania identified as missing New Jersey man from 1984
The skull of a man found in 1986 on the banks of the Delaware River in Morrisville has been linked to a missing Trenton man from 1984, Bucks County District Attorney Matt Weintraub announced in a statement on Monday. The skull belonged to Richard Thomas Alt who was 31 years...
Brutal footage of Tyre Nichols’ death in Memphis erodes trust, faith in N.J., officials say
Politicians and law enforcement officials across New Jersey stood united Friday night in their condemnation of the five Tennessee police officers charged with murder in the violent beating death of Tyre Nichols — video footage of which was released earlier in the evening. “We are horrified,” Gov. Phil Murphy...
YAHOO!
‘It’s just unfair’: Family of girl who overdosed reacts to one of the largest-ever indictments in GA
The Federal Bureau of Investigation indicted 76 people in Georgia in what officials are describing as one of the largest-ever indictments in the state. “Operation Ghost Busted’ is one of the state’s largest-ever drug trafficking indictments. The investigation has linked 3 overdose deaths to this drug trafficking ring.
YAHOO!
Falls police charge suspect in the murder of Jaylan McWilson
Jan. 30—NIAGARA FALLS — Agents with the U.S. Marshals Violent Felony Fugitive Task Force, along with Falls police detectives and officers with the Town of Amherst Police Department, hit a motel near the University at Buffalo's North Campus on Thursday and arrested a suspect in the slaying of Jaylan McWilson.
YAHOO!
Sheriff: One person shot by Wyoming officer after burglary report
A man is in critical condition after investigators say two Wyoming police officers opened fire early Monday when the man almost struck an officer as he tried to flee the scene of a possible burglary. A joint news release from the Wyoming Police Department and the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office...
Firebomb thrown at N.J. synagogue. No injuries, minimal damage reported.
State and local authorities are investigating after someone threw a firebomb at the front door of an Essex County synagogue early Sunday. The incident occurred at 3:19 a.m. at the Temple Ner Tamid in Bloomfield, Bloomfield Police announced Sunday afternoon. The device, described as a Molotov cocktail, did not burst into flames, and there were no injuries and minimal damage to the temple, police said.
New report calls this NJ city the 2nd dirtiest in the entire US
I’ve often said that New Jersey makes the top of the list in so many different categories. Unfortunately, we usually top the list for all the stuff that states DON’T want, as opposed to the good stuff. Among our dubious achievements comes the distinction of having one of...
YAHOO!
Suspect charged in Friday night shooting of man at Nyack Plaza apartments
NYACK - Orangetown police said Saturday they have charged a suspect in the Friday night shooting of a man at the Nyack Plaza apartments. Eddie Sanchez, 61, of Nyack, was charged with first-degree assault, a felony, and second-degree reckless endangerment and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, both misdemeanors. He...
Except for one town in Illinois, this New Jersey town is the poorest
A Wall Street 24/7 study reported by thecentersquare.com told us something that, unfortunately, is not a surprise to anyone who lives in NJ. Camden is a town in trouble and doesn’t appear to be anywhere near solving its problems. In an analysis that studied towns in the United States...
wrnjradio.com
Menendez, Booker announce $35M in rental assistance funding for New Jersey
NEW JERSEY – U.S. Senators Bob Menendez and Cory Booker (both D-N.J.) announced Thursday a total of $35,160,643.26 million in federal housing rental assistance funding for the state of New Jersey in reallocated funds to assist renters facing financial hardship. The funding was awarded through the U.S. Department of...
Elderly resident charged in death of 91-year-old woman at N.J. nursing home where both lived
Authorities have charged an 81-year-old nursing home resident in the death of Clara Sutowski, 91, a fellow resident who suffered grievous injuries after he allegedly hit her in a hallway at AristaCare at Cedar Oaks in South Plainfield earlier this month. Angel Bermontiz, 81, of Piscataway, is accused of reckless...
Gov. Kathy Hochul in ‘awkward’ exchange with critic Melissa DeRosa
The bite is back in NYC’s power dining scene! Gov. Kathy Hochul was spotted having an “awkward” exchange with one of her most vocal political critics this week: former top Gov. Andrew Cuomo aide Melissa DeRosa. Spies at the Capital Grille on East 42nd Street told Page Six they spotted Hochul approach DeRosa in a booth at the eatery that’s known as a political and media power den. “Melissa was sitting in a booth and Hochul came over to her,” an amused observer told us, adding, “Melissa has become a regular critic of the governor.” The spy added, “Melissa was in...
New Jersey witness describes floating orange glow in sky
A New Jersey witness at Sea Isle City reported watching a floating, orange glow that brightened and dissipated rather quickly at 10:48 p.m. on November 23, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
fox56news.com
School bus crashes into NJ home; driver arrested
A Newark man is suspected of driving a school bus under the influence and crashing it into a house in West Caldwell Friday morning, according to police. A Newark man is suspected of driving a school bus under the influence and crashing it into a house in West Caldwell Friday morning, according to police.
americanmilitarynews.com
Mystery shaking, rumbling felt along Jersey Shore again. No earthquakes reported.
For the second time this month, residents across southern New Jersey have been reporting long periods of shaking inside their homes Thursday afternoon, with windows and walls rattling. And just like before, there have been no earthquakes reported anywhere in the eastern United States. There also have been no thunderstorms...
Redditors who left NJ tell you what you’ll miss if you leave
People are fleeing New Jersey like they’re running from a burning building, or at least that’s what we always hear. But every time we talk about people leaving New Jersey, we get a pretty significant number of people calling in on the air talking about how they left and then came back.
