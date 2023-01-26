ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
YAHOO!

Spring Hill singer found guilty in Jan. 6 case

Audrey Ann Southard-Rumsey, the Spring Hill vocal coach who was among nearly 100 Floridians accused of storming the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, has been found guilty of federal charges for her role in the attack. In a trial Friday before U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta in Washington, D.C.,...
Shore News Network

New Jersey District Attorney warns against riots, looting calls for peaceful protest in light of Nichols video

NEWARK, NJ – With the nation bracing for another wave of coast to coast civil unrest after the video of five cops brutally attacking Tyre Nichols in Memphis was released, New Jersey District Attorney Philip R. Sellinger is warning against violent protests. “Like so many around the country, we are deeply disturbed by the circumstances surrounding the tragic death of Tyre Nichols. Shortly after his death, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Western District of Tennessee and the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division opened a criminal civil rights investigation,.” Sellinger said. “We express support for our colleagues who are working The post New Jersey District Attorney warns against riots, looting calls for peaceful protest in light of Nichols video appeared first on Shore News Network.
Bridget Mulroy

NJ's Four Most Wanted Fugitives

NJ's four most wanted fugitives.Photo by(@blackred/iStock) The following four individuals have made New Jersey’s Most-Wanted List. They all remain at large and the state needs help finding them. Of course, they could be anywhere in the world, but anyone with information is urged to contact the channels linked below. All four are considered armed and dangerous, by no means should anyone attempt apprehending these people on their own.
YAHOO!

Falls police charge suspect in the murder of Jaylan McWilson

Jan. 30—NIAGARA FALLS — Agents with the U.S. Marshals Violent Felony Fugitive Task Force, along with Falls police detectives and officers with the Town of Amherst Police Department, hit a motel near the University at Buffalo's North Campus on Thursday and arrested a suspect in the slaying of Jaylan McWilson.
YAHOO!

Sheriff: One person shot by Wyoming officer after burglary report

A man is in critical condition after investigators say two Wyoming police officers opened fire early Monday when the man almost struck an officer as he tried to flee the scene of a possible burglary. A joint news release from the Wyoming Police Department and the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office...
NJ.com

Firebomb thrown at N.J. synagogue. No injuries, minimal damage reported.

State and local authorities are investigating after someone threw a firebomb at the front door of an Essex County synagogue early Sunday. The incident occurred at 3:19 a.m. at the Temple Ner Tamid in Bloomfield, Bloomfield Police announced Sunday afternoon. The device, described as a Molotov cocktail, did not burst into flames, and there were no injuries and minimal damage to the temple, police said.
YAHOO!

Suspect charged in Friday night shooting of man at Nyack Plaza apartments

NYACK - Orangetown police said Saturday they have charged a suspect in the Friday night shooting of a man at the Nyack Plaza apartments. Eddie Sanchez, 61, of Nyack, was charged with first-degree assault, a felony, and second-degree reckless endangerment and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, both misdemeanors. He...
Page Six

Gov. Kathy Hochul in ‘awkward’ exchange with critic Melissa DeRosa

The bite is back in NYC’s power dining scene! Gov. Kathy Hochul was spotted having an “awkward” exchange with one of her most vocal political critics this week: former top Gov. Andrew Cuomo aide Melissa DeRosa. Spies at the Capital Grille on East 42nd Street told Page Six they spotted Hochul approach DeRosa in a booth at the eatery that’s known as a political and media power den. “Melissa was sitting in a booth and Hochul came over to her,” an amused observer told us, adding, “Melissa has become a regular critic of the governor.” The spy added, “Melissa was in...
fox56news.com

School bus crashes into NJ home; driver arrested

A Newark man is suspected of driving a school bus under the influence and crashing it into a house in West Caldwell Friday morning, according to police. A Newark man is suspected of driving a school bus under the influence and crashing it into a house in West Caldwell Friday morning, according to police.
