FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
mynbc5.com
Organizers race against the clock to finish Ice Palace ahead of Saranac Lake Winter Carnival
SARANAC LAKE, N.Y. — It's a race against the clock to get the ice palace finished in time for the Saranac Lake Winter Carnival. On Wednesday, more than 50 volunteers spent the day carefully stacking chunks of ice cut from Lake Flower onto the partially-completed structure. The ice palace...
mynbc5.com
Lake Placid ski jumper to compete in FIS Ski Jumping World Cup
LAKE PLACID, N.Y. — Lake Placid native Tate Frantz has been skiing all his life. And now, the 17-year-old will make his World Cup ski jumping debut in his home town. Frantz spent the last two years traveling, living on his own and going to school while training and competing with the world's best ski jumpers.
mynbc5.com
Tannen-Boom bonfire postposed due to extreme weather
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — This year's Tannen-Boom community bonfire in Plattsburgh has been postponed due to the forecasted extreme cold temperatures on Saturday. City of Plattsburgh organizers announced that Saturday's event has been postponed to Saturday, Feb. 11, from 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Temperatures on Saturday could dip as...
mynbc5.com
NBC5 Play of the Week - Vote for your favorite high school sports athlete
This week's NBC5 Play of the Week battle features a trio of great plays on the hardwood. Watch the video above and choose between Caleb Akey's (Saranac Lake) game-tying three pointer, Musa Kasanga's (Burlington) fancy finish and Nathan Sand's (Beekmantown) elite defense. Voting ends at 6 p.m. on Thursday. Can't...
