Tupper Lake, NY

Lake Placid ski jumper to compete in FIS Ski Jumping World Cup

LAKE PLACID, N.Y. — Lake Placid native Tate Frantz has been skiing all his life. And now, the 17-year-old will make his World Cup ski jumping debut in his home town. Frantz spent the last two years traveling, living on his own and going to school while training and competing with the world's best ski jumpers.
Tannen-Boom bonfire postposed due to extreme weather

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — This year's Tannen-Boom community bonfire in Plattsburgh has been postponed due to the forecasted extreme cold temperatures on Saturday. City of Plattsburgh organizers announced that Saturday's event has been postponed to Saturday, Feb. 11, from 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Temperatures on Saturday could dip as...
NBC5 Play of the Week - Vote for your favorite high school sports athlete

This week's NBC5 Play of the Week battle features a trio of great plays on the hardwood. Watch the video above and choose between Caleb Akey's (Saranac Lake) game-tying three pointer, Musa Kasanga's (Burlington) fancy finish and Nathan Sand's (Beekmantown) elite defense. Voting ends at 6 p.m. on Thursday. Can't...
