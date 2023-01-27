ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FBI in Arkansas investigating scam targeting Spanish speakers

ARKANSAS, USA — The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) - Little Rock are investigating a virtual kidnapping scam targeting Spanish-speaking individuals in Arkansas. According to officials, the scheme tricks victims over the phone into paying money to “free” a loved one they claim has been kidnapped, when in fact, the scammers have not kidnapped anyone.
Arkansas in a state of emergency whilst covered in a sheet of ice

ARKANSAS, USA — Icy weather in Arkansas has lead to Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders to declare a state of emergency through an executive action announced Tuesday, Jan. 31. "On or about January 30, 2023, severe winter weather began in Arkansas and continues to cause dangers, hardships, and suffering throughout the state, which in turn, warrants this executive action," the announcement said.
Icy conditions in Arkansas: One death reported from crash

ARKANSAS, USA — Overnight freezing rain has caused city, county and interstates across Northwest Arkansas and parts of the River Valley to be covered in ice early Tuesday morning. ARDOT has been responding to multiple crashes across the area. To see current conditions, click here. Monday. A deadly crash...
Icy conditions in Arkansas causing multiple crashes

ARKANSAS, USA — Overnight freezing rain has caused city, county and interstates across Northwest Arkansas and parts of the River Valley to be covered in ice early Monday morning. ARDOT has been responding to multiple crashes across the area. To see current conditions, click here. A deadly crash occurred...
First responders advise caution amid winter freeze

ARKANSAS, USA — With many traveling through the winter weather, first responders and towing companies are asking drivers to be extra cautious. Shane Andreasen with Roadside Services Towing of NWA says they receive an average of 300 to 500 calls daily. The towing company is a contractor for AAA emergency services. He explained that unsafe driving around accidents has been a constant issue for tow truck drivers.
How Northwest Arkansas students spend AMI days during icy weather

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Through this week of winter weather in Arkansas, many area schools have closed and taken what's called "AMI days." But what exactly are those?. JB Hunt Elementary School in Springdale is usually busy with students, but on snow days like today, it's empty. However, educators have become flexible and students are continuing to learn through AMI (Alternative Method of Instruction) days.
How to help unsheltered community as cold weather hits Arkansas

ARKANSAS, USA — A group of community centers in Arkansas are teaming up to serve unsheltered populations across the area as freezing temperatures begin to dip. For live updates on weather forecasts across the area, click here. 7hills Homeless Center, Genesis Church, New Beginnings Bridge Housing Community, NWA Continuum...
Gov. Sanders' husband to lead to lead new tourism council

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders has appointed her husband, Bryan Sanders, as the head of a new council to promote outdoor recreation and tourism in Arkansas. Bryan Sanders will chair the Natural State Initiative Advisory Council, which will coordinate with the Arkansas Department of Commerce to promote the state's growing outdoor recreation industry and the economic impact of outdoor infrastructure investment.
Walmart's latest expansion to open 30 new Sam's Club stores

BENTONVILLE, Ark — Walmart said Thursday it plans to open more than 30 Sam's Club locations in the next few years, marking the first expansion since 2017. The nation's largest retailer, based in Bentonville, Arkansas, plans to open the first Sam's Club location as part of the expansion next year in Florida. Sam's Club is also modernizing its distribution network. Sam’s Club will launch five new supply chain fulfillment and distribution centers, with the first location planned in Georgia later this year.
