FBI in Arkansas investigating scam targeting Spanish speakers
ARKANSAS, USA — The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) - Little Rock are investigating a virtual kidnapping scam targeting Spanish-speaking individuals in Arkansas. According to officials, the scheme tricks victims over the phone into paying money to “free” a loved one they claim has been kidnapped, when in fact, the scammers have not kidnapped anyone.
Arkansas in a state of emergency whilst covered in a sheet of ice
ARKANSAS, USA — Icy weather in Arkansas has lead to Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders to declare a state of emergency through an executive action announced Tuesday, Jan. 31. "On or about January 30, 2023, severe winter weather began in Arkansas and continues to cause dangers, hardships, and suffering throughout the state, which in turn, warrants this executive action," the announcement said.
Road-treating supplies sent from NW Arkansas to Southern Arkansas
ARKANSAS, USA — All day Wednesday, ARDOT has been moving around supply from Northwest Arkansas to other parts of the state, as crews work around the clock to make sure the roads are safe. "The roads are going to be covered in ice and slush," said Sebastian County Emergency...
Icy conditions in Arkansas: One death reported from crash
ARKANSAS, USA — Overnight freezing rain has caused city, county and interstates across Northwest Arkansas and parts of the River Valley to be covered in ice early Tuesday morning. ARDOT has been responding to multiple crashes across the area. To see current conditions, click here. Monday. A deadly crash...
Northwest Medical Center in Springdale earns Pearl Award for stroke care
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — The Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) recently recognized 14 hospitals for excellence in stroke patient care. The Northwest Medical Center in Springdale received the Pearl Award for defect-free stroke care. These awards are based on stroke care performance as documented in the Arkansas Stroke Registry for...
Icy conditions in Arkansas causing multiple crashes
ARKANSAS, USA — Overnight freezing rain has caused city, county and interstates across Northwest Arkansas and parts of the River Valley to be covered in ice early Monday morning. ARDOT has been responding to multiple crashes across the area. To see current conditions, click here. A deadly crash occurred...
First responders advise caution amid winter freeze
ARKANSAS, USA — With many traveling through the winter weather, first responders and towing companies are asking drivers to be extra cautious. Shane Andreasen with Roadside Services Towing of NWA says they receive an average of 300 to 500 calls daily. The towing company is a contractor for AAA emergency services. He explained that unsafe driving around accidents has been a constant issue for tow truck drivers.
How Northwest Arkansas students spend AMI days during icy weather
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Through this week of winter weather in Arkansas, many area schools have closed and taken what's called "AMI days." But what exactly are those?. JB Hunt Elementary School in Springdale is usually busy with students, but on snow days like today, it's empty. However, educators have become flexible and students are continuing to learn through AMI (Alternative Method of Instruction) days.
Gas prices up six cents in Arkansas, a 35 cent increase from last month
ARKANSAS, USA — Local Prices:. According to GasBuddy's survey of 1,826 stations in Arkansas, Average gasoline prices in Arkansas have risen 6.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.14 as of Monday, Jan. 30. Prices in Arkansas are 36 cents per gallon higher than a month ago...
Gov. Sanders uses state-of-emergency to make disaster funding available amid winter storms
ARKANSAS, USA — This latest bout of winter weather has caused car crashes and the closure of schools and businesses. It's also led to a state of emergency in Arkansas and a slew of resources in place to help the state. "I hope this misses us, I hope this...
Utility companies preparing ahead of winter weather and forecasted outages
ARKANSAS, USA — After a week of winter weather, utility companies are ready for another storm and any outages it may bring. SWEPCO, Ozarks Electric Cooperative, and OG&E all say they have crews on standby as Northwest Arkansas and the river valley experience winter weather. SWEPCO Provides power to...
How to help unsheltered community as cold weather hits Arkansas
ARKANSAS, USA — A group of community centers in Arkansas are teaming up to serve unsheltered populations across the area as freezing temperatures begin to dip. For live updates on weather forecasts across the area, click here. 7hills Homeless Center, Genesis Church, New Beginnings Bridge Housing Community, NWA Continuum...
Project Prevent hosting statewide contests to address nicotine use in youth
ARKANSAS, USA — Project Prevent is hosting its Annual Spring contests, Drawing for a Difference and My Reason to Write. Project Prevent is a statewide youth tobacco prevention coalition in Arkansas. The contest invites local students to address tobacco and nicotine use among youth. This year's theme is "Be...
Gov. Sanders' husband to lead to lead new tourism council
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders has appointed her husband, Bryan Sanders, as the head of a new council to promote outdoor recreation and tourism in Arkansas. Bryan Sanders will chair the Natural State Initiative Advisory Council, which will coordinate with the Arkansas Department of Commerce to promote the state's growing outdoor recreation industry and the economic impact of outdoor infrastructure investment.
Walmart's latest expansion to open 30 new Sam's Club stores
BENTONVILLE, Ark — Walmart said Thursday it plans to open more than 30 Sam's Club locations in the next few years, marking the first expansion since 2017. The nation's largest retailer, based in Bentonville, Arkansas, plans to open the first Sam's Club location as part of the expansion next year in Florida. Sam's Club is also modernizing its distribution network. Sam’s Club will launch five new supply chain fulfillment and distribution centers, with the first location planned in Georgia later this year.
