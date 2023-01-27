CHICAGO — A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 8 a.m. Monday for areas in southern Chicagoland due to patchy freezing drizzle and icy spots on the roads. Very cold conditions with some light morning snow showers and freezing drizzle is expected. Decreasing clouds later for all of us. Winds: NW 10-15, G20 mph. High: 15.

