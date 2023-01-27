Read full article on original website
Related
WGNtv.com
Tuesday Forecast: Frigid conditions with temps in single digits in parts of area
CHICAGO — Brutally cold conditions Tuesday with partly cloudy conditions. Morning wind chills -15 to 0 degrees. Winds: W 5-10 mph. High temperatures reach 10 to 15 degrees near the lake, single digits in the northwest suburbs and southern Wisconsin, that’s where there’s a Wind Chill Advisory until 10 a.m.
WGNtv.com
Monday Forecast: Temps in mid teens with brutally cold wind chills
CHICAGO — A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 8 a.m. Monday for areas in southern Chicagoland due to patchy freezing drizzle and icy spots on the roads. Very cold conditions with some light morning snow showers and freezing drizzle is expected. Decreasing clouds later for all of us. Winds: NW 10-15, G20 mph. High: 15.
Comments / 0