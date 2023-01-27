Read full article on original website
Fire Breaks Out at Abandoned Mobile Home in Thermal
THERMAL (CNS) – Firefighters doused a blaze at an abandoned single- wide mobile home in Thermal Tuesday. The fire was reported at 5:47 a.m. Tuesday in the 88800 block of Avenue 70, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. The fire was contained to the structure at 6:19 a.m....
Man Killed in Fiery Crash near Downtown Riverside
RIVERSIDE (CNS) – A motorist was killed Wednesday in Riverside when his car plowed into a retaining wall and caught fire. The fatality occurred at about 12:10 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of 14th Street and Miramonte Place, just south of Mt. Rubidoux, according to the Riverside Police Department.
Driver Killed, Passengers Injured in Head-on Collision Between Car, Bus
MENIFEE (CNS) – A 28-year-old motorist was killed and multiple people were injured in a head-on collision between a Riverside Transit Agency bus and sports car in Menifee, authorities said Wednesday. Mauricio Mendez of Chino was fatally injured at about 3:15 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Ethanac and...
$5.5 Million Project in Front of County Fairgrounds Complete
INDIO (CNS) – A $5.5 million project to fix and beautify the roads in front of the Riverside County Fair and National Date Festival in Indio has been completed, officials announced Tuesday. A ribbon-cutting ceremony is scheduled for Thursday at 10 a.m. at the gate one entrance, 82-503 Highway...
Pedestrian Struck, Killed on I-10 in Banning Identified
BANNING (CNS) – A pedestrian who was fatally struck as she walked along Interstate 10 in Banning was identified Tuesday as a 28-year-old resident of the city. Alyssa Phelps was fatally injured about 6:20 p.m. Monday on eastbound I-10, less than a mile east of Hargrave Street, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Vehicle Struck by Tractor-Trailer on Interstate 10, Two Dead
INDIO (CNS) – Two people were killed Monday when an SUV rear-ended a big rig on the 10 Freeway, was struck by another truck and then burst into flames outside Indio. The collision was reported at 4:14 a.m., when a Subaru occupied by two unidentified people was driving westbound on Interstate 10, west of Hayfield Road, according to CHP Public Information Officer David Torres. The Riverside County Fire Department described the location as Chiriaco Summit.
Senior Fatally Injured in Collision at Menifee Intersection
MENIFEE (CNS) – A 75-year-old woman was killed in a side-impact collision at a Menifee intersection, where she apparently pulled in front of a motorist who had the right-of-way, authorities said Monday. Judith Armijo of Menifee was fatally injured about 9:50 a.m. Sunday at Menifee and Watson roads, according...
58-Year-Old Man Killed When Car Hits Garbage Truck in Riverside
RIVERSIDE (CNS) – A 58-year-old man was killed Monday when the car he was driving struck the rear of a parked garbage truck in Riverside. The man was driving a 2007 Toyota Scion sedan westbound on Railroad Avenue, near Winstrom Street, around 2:37 p.m. “when for unknown reasons it crossed over into eastbound lanes” and struck the rear of the parked garbage truck, Riverside Police Department Traffic Bureau Sgt. Ryan Taack said.
Little Change to Average Riverside County Gas Price
RIVERSIDE (CNS) – The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Riverside County rose one-tenth of a cent Wednesday to $4.434, one day after dropping four-tenths of a cent. The average price is 2.2 cents more than one week ago and 6.7 cents higher than one...
Magnitude 3.3 Earthquake Strikes Near Indio Hills
INDIO (CNS) – A 3.3 magnitude earthquake has struck near Indio Hills in Riverside County at 1:05 a.m. Wednesday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. It was centered about 4 miles northwest of Indio Hills and 11.7 miles northwest of Indio. It was about 2 miles deep. The earthquake...
Motorcyclist Dies in Collision With Pickup in Menifee
MENIFEE (CNS) – A motorcyclist died in a collision with a pickup in Menifee, authorities said Sunday. The crash was reported at 4:17 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Bundy Canyon and Wright roads, according to the Menifee Police Department. Upon arrival, officers found that a Harley-Davidson motorcycle struck...
Police Investigate Death of Man Found Under Bridge in Indio
INDIO (CNS) – Police Tuesday were investigating the death of an unidentified man who was found under a bridge in Indio. Police responded at around 2:10 a.m. Monday to a report of an injured person under the Indio Boulevard Bridge in the 81-200 block of Indio Boulevard near Clinton Street, according to Indio Police Department public information officer Ben Guitron .
Rain Moves into Riverside County at Beginning of The Week
RIVERSIDE (CNS) – Showers and patchy fog are rolling through Riverside County Monday, with gusty winds and snow in the mountains expected throughout the day. Rain and strong winds are in the forecast for the beginning of the week for Riverside County, according to a National Weather Service. Between...
UPDATED: County, Tribe Reach Accord on Regulating Dilapidated Mobile Home Park
RIVERSIDE (CNS) – The Board of Supervisors Tuesday approved a compact with a Coachella Valley Indian tribe that will permit Riverside County authorities to initiate enforcement measures intended to prevent the repopulation of a dilapidated mobile home park rife with hazards. “It’s been a long time coming,” Supervisor Manuel...
Bed Bath & Beyond to Close Palm Desert Store
PALM DESERT (CNS) – Retailer Bed Bath & Beyond plans to close an additional 87 stores across the United States, including one in Palm Desert, as the company faces likely bankruptcy proceedings. “As we work with our advisers to consider multiple paths, we are implementing actions to manage our...
Officials to Hold Community Meeting Amid Ongoing Water Crisis
RIVERSIDE (CNS) – Riverside County will hold a community meeting Wednesday at the Oasis Mobile Home Park to update the public about assistance to residents amid the ongoing water crisis there. The meeting, which will be conducted in Spanish, is set to be held at 5:30 p.m. at Oasis...
Convicted Felon detained after refusing to Exit Coachella Home
Authorities take a convicted felon into custody after refusing to exit home with two others Tuesday Evening. Several Riverside County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a home near Avenue 50 and Balboa in Coachella to assist Child Protective Services with a welfare check. However, deputies tell NBC Palm Springs, there...
Woman Charged with Shooting Man During Dispute in Menifee
MURRIETA (CNS) – A 46-year-old woman accused of shooting an acquaintance during a domestic dispute at her Menifee home was charged Wednesday with attempted murder and other offenses. Jobana Secilia Machuca was arrested Friday following a Menifee Police Department investigation at her residence in the 29000 block of Farbo...
Palm Springs and Police Address Growing Homeless Population, Plans In Place
“As I’m driving my daughter, we’re counting the tents and there’s up to 34 tents now,” Local Gregory Ellis shared. Homelessness is growing, not just in Palm Springs, but across the state. “If Palm Springs is like most of the rest of California, there will have...
Identity of Fatal Crash Victim in Cathedral City Released By Law Enforcement
A 28-year-old woman killed when the vehicle she was driving crashed into a utility pole in Cathedral City has been identified by law enforcement as Lizbeth Suarez on Monday. Suarez was killed when the vehicle she was driving crashed into a utility pole, authorities said Sunday. The crash occurred at...
