UNC lands 2024 offensive lineman

The Tar Heels have received two commitments from the class of 2024 over the four days.

On Monday, North Carolina landed their first recruit for the class of 2024. Three days later and the Tar Heels have already added to their growing junior class.

Hot on the recruiting trail, Mack Brown and company have begun building for the future.

Offensive tackle and in-state recruit Desmond Jackson committed to North Carolina on Thursday, taking to social media to announce his decision.

"After much thought and consideration with my family, I have decided to commit to the University of North Carolina," stated Jackson. "I give special thanks to Coach Mack Brown, Randy Clements, Julian Rowe-Cohen, and the entire UNC football recruiting staff."

Jackson is a member of the West Forsyth football program and has started at left tackle for the past two seasons. In 2022, he earned All-State honors and did not allow a sack over 11 games.

The Tar Heels extended an offer to Jackson in September and he most recently visited Chapel Hill for the men's basketball game against N.C. State on Saturday.

Along with linebacker Evan Bennett in the class of 2024 for North Carolina, Jackson will join the Tar Heels ahead of the 2024 season.