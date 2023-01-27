Read full article on original website
Related
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Largest Forest in California (And What Lives Within It)
Discover the Largest Forest in California (And What Lives Within It) The great state of California is home to countless native plants and animals, including redwood trees and much more. There are opportunities to explore the Pacific Ocean, desert regions, and plenty of forested areas, both large and small. You may even want to visit the largest forest in California, but where might this region be and just how large is it?
mendocinobeacon.com
As California’s climate heats up, Valley fever spikes — especially on Central Coast
On a windy summer day a decade and a half ago, insidious fungal spores, each a tiny fraction of the width of a human hair, wafted through a Modesto orchard and into Jaime Gonzalez’s lungs. Several weeks later, Gonzalez grew weak and feverish. The spores had infected him with...
Three Lesser Known California National Parks
Pinnacles National Park is located in central California and was established as a national park in 2013. It is known for its unique rock formations, scenic vistas, and diverse plant and animal life. Here are some highlights of the park:
ijpr.org
Sierra Nevada forests have seen ‘unprecedented’ level of high-severity wildfires, study finds
Wildfires have long been a facet of California’s ecosystem, as varied forest land covers much of the state and often benefits from some types of fire. Indigenous communities were using controlled burns to manage forests long before Europeans were part of the equation. But a new study from UC...
activenorcal.com
California Increasing Water Deliveries Following Recent Winter Storms
The recent stormy weather in California has brought some positive news for the state’s water supply, as the Department of Water Resources (DWR) is planning to increase water deliveries. The water managers are cautiously optimistic about the state’s water situation as they head into the second half of the winter season.
KTLA.com
Snowfall hits 100% of the yearly average in California’s Central Sierra mountains
Mother Nature continues to deliver. With more than two months left in the season, snowfall in the Central Sierra mountains of California has already reached 100% of the average for an entire year, climatologists from UC Berkeley announced Monday. “A fresh 3″ (7.5 cm) of new #snow over the last...
Surfline
Approachable Size, Sunny Skies for Northern and Central California
Long swell travel distance means lengthy lulls between sets. Not too small, not too big, and maybe just right. Northern and Central California’s next round of WNW swell isn’t going to be an XL affair. And thank goodness for that. Finding surf in your wheelhouse is much easier than when the Pacific Ocean is spitting out storms on the other side of the Date Line, instead of right on California’s doorstep. Distant storm tracks can also lead to pleasant weather, as is the case this time around with clear skies and favorable winds accompanying the waves through the middle of the week.
Coyote Breeding Season in California has Begun -- Keep Your Pets Safe
Many Californians are more ‘coyote conscious’ after a coyote grabbed a two-year-old girl in broad daylight outside her Los Ángeles home last month and tried to drag her off. Her father had just released her from her car seat and set her outside the car while he turned around to gather her toys.
californiaglobe.com
Coyote Parable Spells Out Perfectly What’s So Wrong With California
It has been said that the love of truth lies at the root of much humor. Biting, caustic, even sarcastic humor can make us uncomfortable when it points out weakness or odd proclivities. So is humor truth?. A friend sent me the following parable comparing California and Texas in a...
spectrumnews1.com
Recent king tides were an eye-opener for many Californians
California's coastline got hit hard this month by both powerful atmospheric river storms and "king tides." For the first half of January, several strong atmospheric river storms generated towering waves that slammed against the coastline. Then, king tides rolled in just a week ago, causing flooding and more erosion. Imagine...
natureworldnews.com
Gusty Thunderstorms, Another Storm to Hit Southern California
The latest weather forecast warned that another storm could unload in Southern California this week, causing rain and thunderstorms. People with travel plans this week should consider the weather forecasts. Bringing an umbrella would be recommendable as rounds of storms would unleash anytime this week. Mountain snow and gusty thunderstorms.
Meet the rescue dogs keeping pests out of the state's orchards
Working dogs in California's agricultural industry are getting much more than table scraps from the federal government, and for good reason — their noses are keeping weeds and pests out of state farmlands. The California Department of Food and Agriculture received $4 million from the U.S. Department of Agriculture for the state's pest-detection dog teams, a facet of the CDFA's plant health department that works to prevent the spread of contaminated produce. ...
FINAL FORECAST: Arctic Originated Storm System to Move Through Southern California Later Sunday and into Tuesday
A cold storm system will move through the region, starting today and going into at least Monday evening for the most part, but hanging onto the Low Desert zones into Tuesday. This rare system will show you how diverse Southern California really is and how hard it is to forecast zones because Santa Ana Winds will be in progress at the same time rain/snow is falling in other parts so for the SCWF rain and snow maps read on for details and click any highlighted link for additional information.
7x7.com
6 Super-Cozy Inns in Northern California
Overworked, under-appreciated, and in need of some quiet time? Trade the lurking children and busy staff of a resort for a boutique inn. Snuggle in front of a fire with a good book, take a long soak in the tub—hell, don’t even bother getting out of bed for breakfast in the morning. They’ll bring it right to you. Winter, spring, summer or fall, you won’t find better rest and relaxation than at these six cozy Northern California inns.
wasteadvantagemag.com
Small Hauler/Recycler Perspective on Compliance With California SB 1383 Organics Recycling Law
From depackaging locations, to processing for animal food, fertilizer use, and compost amendments, as more material enters the recycled commodity stream more recycling options will develop, most often with the working ingenuity and leadership of recyclers like Key Disposal & Recycling. California’s organic recycling law, SB 1383, called for municipalities...
travelawaits.com
6 Things To Know Before Visiting California’s Only Town Established By African Americans
The African American pioneers who established this town were looking for a place for their families to live and prosper without fear of the oppression they faced in the South. In short, they wanted a place where they could live the American dream. Though the site they chose is pretty much in the middle of nowhere, it did have abundant water, fertile soil, and a railroad stop.
Monarch butterfly conservation gets $10 million as SLO County population rebounds
More than 129,000 western monarch butterflies were counted in San Luis Obispo County in November.
The Oldest House In California
The Avila Adobe: California's Oldest Recorded House. Located in the heart of Los Angeles, the Avila Adobe is believed to be the oldest house in California in recorded history. Built in 1818 by Francisco Avila, a wealthy rancher and political figure in Mexican California, the adobe is a testament to the rich history of the state and the early days of Spanish colonization.
susanvillestuff.com
BLM Advises Public to Avoid Driving on Muddy Roads on Public Lands
The Bureau of Land Management is asking the public to avoid driving on muddy roads. Recent winter storms have left a high potential for road damage and erosion on BLM-managed public lands in northeast California. Winter weather and road conditions can change quickly, please gauge your winter safety awareness and...
foxla.com
Will there be a super bloom in California 2023?
In 2017, California experienced its first super bloom in nearly a decade. Wildflowers canvassed the mountaintops and valleys in California again in 2019 after steady rains followed by warm temperatures caused seeds dormant for decades under the desert floor to burst open and produce a spectacular display dubbed the "super bloom."
Fox Weather
New York, NY
17K+
Followers
279
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Precise. Personal. Powerful. America's Weather Team brings you updates on major weather events across the country.https://www.foxweather.com/
Comments / 1