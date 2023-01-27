Golf tournament raises funds for Bandon’s food banks

Bandon Crossings Golf Course hosted its annual Fill the Shelves Shamble on New Year’s Day, Sunday, Jan. 1. The event raised $1,748 that was donated to Bandon Feeds the Hungry to be distributed evenly between the four local food banks.

The Fill the Shelves Shamble has been held on New Year’s Day for the past 13 years. This year’s event had 62 golfers participating in a two-person shamble format.

The local food banks that benefited from the fundraiser include Bandon Good Neighbors, Everyone At Table (E.A.T), Bandon Senior Meals and Meals on Wheels, and the Restoration Center Food Bank.

“We like to do what we can to help,” said Bandon Crossings Golf Pro Jim Wakeman. “Everyone had a great time and the weather was perfect.”

The Bandon community has been generous in its donations to Bandon Feeds the Hungry. One hundred percent of all donations are distributed to the local food assistance programs.

Donations are tax-deductible and can be sent to P.O. Box 566, Bandon, OR 97411 or dropped off at Farm & Sea located on the waterfront in Old Town Bandon.

For more information, contact Amy Moss Strong at 541-290-9989.

About the food assistance programs

Good Neighbors

Good Neighbors holds a drive-through food distribution for individuals and families with low incomes on the first Tuesday of each month from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. Distribution is at the Lions Shed, located next to the Bandon Community Center at the south end of the building (by the Veterans Memorial).

Everyone is welcome. Good Neighbors asks participants to fill out paperwork the first time they come through so they can track the number of people served. Each month, Good Neighbors serves about 100 families representing over 200 people.

Good Neighbors partners with the Oregon Food Bank and receives additional support from local businesses, volunteers and donors.

For more information, for those who have an urgent need or to volunteer, call Sabra Kachelein at 541-329-2399.

Senior Meals/Meals on Wheels

The Bandon Senior Meals and Meals on Wheels program offers a fresh salad bar and hot lunch three days a week on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays at the Bandon Community Center, 1200 11th St. SW.

The dining room opens at 11 a.m. with lunch service from 11:30 a.m.-12:15 p.m. Grab-and-go meals are also still available.

Homebound residents may request meal delivery by the Meals on Wheels program.

The Coos County Senior Nutrition Program is sponsored by South Coast Business Employment Corporation through its Area Agency on Aging office. Funding from the Older Americans’ Act helps support the program along with donations from local businesses and individuals.

There is no charge for meals for individuals age 60 or older, although participants are invited to contribute. The suggested lunch price is $3 for seniors age 60 and older, their spouses and those with disabilities. A $6 contribution is requested for those under age 60 but no one will be turned away.

For more information about local senior services, to request meal delivery or to volunteer, contact Melissa Dovenspike at SCBEC, 541-269-2013.

Everyone at Table

All are welcome at Everyone At Table. E.A.T. serves a nutritious home-style dinner every Tuesday from 5:30 to 6:15 p.m. in the dining room of the Bandon Community Center, 1200 11th St. SW. Doors open at 5:15 p.m. E.A.T. serves 30-40 meals per week.

For more than 15 years, volunteers for Everyone At Table have prepped and served free community dinners especially for those with limited incomes. Those who are not on limited incomes are welcome and asked to help by donating for their meal.

E.A.T. is a nonprofit organization working in partnership with other Bandon food share groups and Oregon Food Bank. Volunteer cooks and servers are invited. For more information, contact Allison Hundley at 541-404-2268.

Restoration Center Food Bank

Restoration Center Food Bank, located at 89 North Ave., offers a food distribution the fourth Thursday of every month starting at 4 p.m., in a drive-through format. Anyone with food insecurities is welcome.

The Restoration Center Food Bank serves 30 to 40 families, representing 100 to 150 people each month.

For more information, contact Laurie Bowman at 541-347-4900 or 541-378-8108.