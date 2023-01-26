FEMA releases preliminary flooding maps for Goodyear, Buckeye

The Federal Emergency Management Agency has released preliminary flood maps for unincorporated Maricopa County and the cities of Buckeye, Goodyear, and the town of Gila Bend.

The maps identify revised flood hazards along the Lower Gila River, Agua Fria River, Centennial Wash and nearby tributaries.

The new maps will aid building officials, contractors, and homeowners in making effective mitigation decisions, thereby contributing to safer and more disaster-resilient communities. Before the new Flood Insurance Rate Maps become effective, there is a 90-day appeal period from Jan. 26 to April 26.

During this time, residents or businesses with supporting technical and scientific information, such as detailed hydraulic or hydrologic data, can appeal the flood risk information on the preliminary maps. The maps can be viewed on the FEMA website at fema.gov/preliminaryfloodhazarddata.

Flood hazards are dynamic and change frequently for many reasons, including weather patterns, erosion, and community development. Officials from FEMA, Maricopa County, and the cities of Buckeye, Goodyear, and the town of Gila Bend worked to provide updated information that accurately reflects the flood risk. These changes may also affect future building standards or insurance requirements.

The local mapping project is part of a national effort led by FEMA to increase local knowledge of flood risks and support actions to address and reduce the effects of flooding on new and improved structures. FEMA encourages residents to review the preliminary flood maps to learn about local flood risks, potential future flood insurance requirements and identify any concerns or questions about the information provided.

According to FEMA, the risk of flooding affects almost every corner of the nation. In total, 98% of counties have experienced a flood event, which makes floods the most common and widespread of all weather-related natural disasters. It is crucial for residents and businesses to stay informed about their local flood risks and take necessary precautions to protect themselves and their property.