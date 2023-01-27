ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Georgia Guv Activates 1,000 National Guard Troops Amid ‘Cop City’ Protests

By AJ McDougall
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TVdxo_0kSkDWbW00
Benjamin Hendren/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Gov. Brian Kemp (R) declared a 15-day state of emergency in Georgia on Thursday amid the civil unrest that followed the killing of an environmental activist by police officers. The order also authorized the use of up to 1,000 National Guard troops, making them available to respond to any “unlawful assemblage, overt threats of violence, disruption of the peace, and danger existing to persons and property.” His declaration alleges that, during the Jan. 21 protest, “masked activists threw rocks, launched fireworks and burned a police vehicle in front of the Atlanta Police Foundation office building.” Six people were arrested in the wake of the demonstrations, which ignited in response to the Jan. 18 death of Manuel Esteban Paez Terán, an activist known as Tortuguita. Terán was part of the movement resisting the creation of a police training complex, pejoratively nicknamed “Cop City,” within a 300-acre forest in Atlanta. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said that Terán shot and wounded a state trooper in the chest prior to his death.

Read it at FOX 5 Atlanta

Comments / 3

Related
Virginian Review

Virginia Sheriff’s Association Statement On Tyre Nichols Video

Sheriff Fred Clark of Halifax County, Virginia, President of the Virginia Sheriffs’ Association issued the following statement on Tyre Nichols video: On behalf of the Virginia Sheriffs’ Association (VSA), I offer my deepest condolences to the family and friends of Tyre Nichols. The images we all witnessed are shocking and unacceptable and tarnish the image of the law enforcement professionals that serve the public with dignity and respect. The former officers must be held accountable, and justice must be fully served to begin the process of restoring the confidence in their community law enforcement efforts. The VSA prays for peace and comfort for those most affected as the story of this tragedy continues to unfold. The VSA denounces this horrific behavior in the strongest terms. The post Virginia Sheriff’s Association Statement On Tyre Nichols Video appeared first on The Virginian Review.
HALIFAX COUNTY, VA
Albany Herald

Kemp declares state of emergency; National Guard troops on standby

ATLANTA — Up to 1,000 Georgia National Guard troops could be coming to the Capital city in response to protests over an Atlanta police public safety training facility known as “Cop City.”. Gov. Brian Kemp signed an executive order declaring a state of emergency and authorizing the troops’...
ATLANTA, GA
TheDailyBeast

Trump Ramps Up Attacks on DeSantis: ‘The Real Ron Is a RINO GLOBALIST’

With early polls showing a neck-and-neck race for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination, the long-simmering tensions between former President Donald Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis have boiled over. “The real Ron is a RINO GLOBALIST, who closed quickly down Florida and even its beaches,” Trump posted on his Truth Social site on Wednesday. “Loved the Vaccines and wasted big money on ‘Testing.’ How quickly people forget!” The ex-president’s MAGA-tinged attack comes on the heels of reports that Trump has built an opposition research file detailing DeSantis’ pro-vaccine statements, signaling just how toxic the GOP’s conversation has become about the COVID-19 shots. DeSantis, who has yet to formally declare a White House run, recently swiped at Trump’s 2020 loss while touting his own comfortable re-election victory. Trump, meanwhile, has slammed the Florida guv as “disloyal” for even considering a 2024 presidential campaign.Read more at The Daily Beast.
FLORIDA STATE
TheDailyBeast

‘Dances With Wolves’ Actor Turned Alleged Cult Leader Arrested in Nevada: Report

Nathan Lee Chasing His Horse, the Native American actor who starred alongside Kevin Costner in 1990’s Dances With Wolves, was arrested on Tuesday night on charges that he sexually abused girls within the ranks of a cult he headed up. Also known as Nathan Chasing Horse, the 46-year-old actor was taken into custody near the Las Vegas home he allegedly shares with as many as five wives, the Associated Press reported. Footage of the scene appeared to show SWAT officers and detectives sweeping the property in the aftermath of a raid on the house. Chasing Horse is alleged to be...
LAS VEGAS, NV
TheDailyBeast

Alabama Pol Bounced From LinkedIn After Trans ‘Wee-Wee’ Post

An Alabama politician says he was temporarily booted off LinkedIn after this crude and ignorant post: “So, is a Queer Transgender man straight or what, does it have a wee-wee or not?” But Hale County Commissioner Don Wallace is still defending his comment, claiming he was raising a legitimate concern about the University of Alabama’s teachings on diversity and inclusion. “I certainly would not try to dehumanize anyone, and if this were a legitimate group based on race, gender, or lifestyle choice, I would gladly apologize,” the Republican told AL.com. “While people’s private lives are their own, the spending of our money affects all of us when it comes to issues shared in common.”Read it at AL.com
HALE COUNTY, AL
TheDailyBeast

Calls to Alex Murdaugh’s Wife Deleted Off His Phone on Night of Murders

Several June 2021 phone calls Alex Murdaugh placed to his wife the night she was fatally shot outside their South Carolina home were deleted off the former lawyer’s cellphone call history, a law enforcement agent revealed in court Wednesday. The five calls, which were made between 9 and 10 p.m. on June 17, 2021, still appeared on Maggie Murdaugh’s call history, however—leading investigators to believe the activity was purposefully deleted from Alex Murdaugh’s phone. SLED Lt. Britt Dove added that several texts sent to Alex Murdaugh’s phone were also unread until the next day. Prosecutors allege that Murdaugh murdered his wife and son Paul around 8:50 p.m. and then took steps to establish an alibi by visiting his ailing mother and calling his family several times. Read more at The Daily Beast.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Arizona AG Asked to Investigate Kari Lake for Potential State Law Violation

Arizona’s Secretary of State Adrian Fontes asked the state attorney general to open an investigation into 2022 gubernatorial loser Kari Lake. Fontes, a Democrat, wrote a letter to state AG Kris Mayes asking for “appropriate enforcement action against Kari Lake,” according to CNN. The GOP ex-candidate posted a graphic with 16 voter signatures to her Twitter account on Jan. 23 after she alleged that 40,000 ballots didn’t match up with the state’s voter signature files—possibly violating a state law, according to Fontes, who cited the law in his letter.Read it at CNN
ARIZONA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Two South Carolina Men Charged After Transgender Woman’s Murder

Two men have been charged in connection to the death of Dime Doe, a transgender woman, in South Carolina. In August 2019, Daqua Ritter allegedly targeted Doe because of her gender identity, fatally shooting her. Xavier Pinckney allegedly hid from authorities that he contacted Doe on the day of her death and lied about seeing Ritter after Doe’s death. Ritter has been indicted with hate crime charges for Doe’s murder, possibly resulting in a life sentence in prison if convicted. Both suspects were charged with obstruction of justice, and Pinckney was also charged for lying to investigators.Read it at Department of Justice
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Pennsylvania Family Drugged Dog, Wore Ear Protection in Suicide Pact: Cops

A Pennsylvania family drugged their dog so it wouldn’t bite police officers before the three loved ones died by suicide, according to a report. The body of Morgan Daub, 26, and those of her parents, Deborah, 59, and James, 62, were found at the family home in West Manchester Township on Jan. 25. According to notes found by investigators, Deborah Daub indicated Morgan complained of having audible hallucinations and was considering suicide. “Deborah then indicated that she didn’t want her daughter to die alone and was going to join her when she decided to end her life,” West Manchester Township...
WEST MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, PA
TheDailyBeast

George Santos’ Campaign Spending in South Florida Has ‘Holes’

Rep. George Santos’ (R-NY) campaign expense reports from South Florida only raise more questions about the time he spent there, with expenditures that don’t appear to add up, according to a Miami Herald report. From fishy hotel and diner bills to “impossible” parking fees, the Herald’s review found many of the reports appear “to have holes.” The serial liar’s campaign reported spending $199.99 and $75.79 on back-to-back days at the now-closed Miami Diner, however, managing partner Alex Karavias said the restaurant didn’t have any matching receipts on record and no table’s bill from Oct. 13—the day Santos listed as dining—surpassed...
MIAMI, FL
TheDailyBeast

South Dakota Senator Censured, Unsuspended After ‘Suckling’ Scandal

A week after suspending state Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller, the South Dakota Senate voted Wednesday to censure and reinstate the Republican, despite a pending lawsuit in which she claimed the legislature violated her First Amendment rights over the temporary removal. Frye-Mueller found herself in hot water after was accused of harassing one of her staffers with a string of unsavory comments about vaccines and breastfeeding, including suggesting that she suckle her own husband to get her milk to come in instead of feeding her child formula. The vote comes after a near-unanimous recommendation early Wednesday morning to remove the suspension. “We believe that is enough to appropriately address the matter and to make the statement to all legislators that your conduct with staff members must be above reproach,” said Sen. David Wheeler. “You must talk with them, and interact with them, professionally. There is no leeway in that.” Following the passage, Frye-Mueller has resumed full voting rights.Read it at NewsCenter1
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Utah Lawmaker Allegedly Tried to ‘Intimidate’ Cop After Son’s Arrest

An official in southeastern Utah has apologized after he was filmed raging at a sheriff’s deputy who’d arrested his son on an outstanding warrant last November. Body-camera footage of the tense Nov. 25 incident, obtained by KUTV, shows San Juan County Commissioner Bruce Adams after he’d arrived to pick up his son’s vehicle at the site of the traffic-stop arrest. The one officer still at the scene—the rest having left to transport the commissioner’s son to jail on the 2020 burglary warrant—was Deputy Wyatt Holyoak, who later wrote that Adams “approached me and stated that he wanted to see the ‘Mother fucking warrant right away.’” Holyoak said in a police report that Adams, who continued to demand “the Goddamn warrant,” was “trying to use his influence as a County Commissioner to intimidate me into showing him information that I was not permitted to do.” In an interview with KUTV, Adams said, “It’s embarrassing for me to act that way. I feel bad that I did that. But I was emotional.”Read it at Fox News
SAN JUAN COUNTY, UT
TheDailyBeast

Judge Gives Trump Lawyers Second Chance in New York Trial Showdown

After exhausting a New York judge with incessant lying and legal delay games, the Trump family will get a second chance to answer a lawsuit from the New York Attorney General that threatens to bankrupt the real estate empire that bears the ex-president’s name.“Whatever we do today, I am determined to start the trial on October 2, 2023, come hell or high water. And pardon my French,” Justice Arthur F. Engoron said in a Manhattan court on Wednesday.After filing reality-defying court documents to defend the Trumps against Attorney General Letitia James’ bank fraud lawsuit, the increasingly large cadre of lawyers...
FLORIDA STATE
Shore News Network

New Jersey District Attorney warns against riots, looting calls for peaceful protest in light of Nichols video

NEWARK, NJ – With the nation bracing for another wave of coast to coast civil unrest after the video of five cops brutally attacking Tyre Nichols in Memphis was released, New Jersey District Attorney Philip R. Sellinger is warning against violent protests. “Like so many around the country, we are deeply disturbed by the circumstances surrounding the tragic death of Tyre Nichols. Shortly after his death, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Western District of Tennessee and the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division opened a criminal civil rights investigation,.” Sellinger said. “We express support for our colleagues who are working The post New Jersey District Attorney warns against riots, looting calls for peaceful protest in light of Nichols video appeared first on Shore News Network.
MEMPHIS, TN
Courthouse News Service

Army Corps asks panel to let it tear down Georgia lock and dam system

RICHMOND, Va. (CN) — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers argued before a Fourth Circuit panel Friday for the reversal of an injunction blocking the removal and replacement of the aging Savannah Bluff Lock and Dam near the Georgia-South Carolina border. The Corps is appealing U.S. District Judge Richard...
AUGUSTA, GA
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
149K+
Followers
39K+
Post
60M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy