Georgia Guv Activates 1,000 National Guard Troops Amid ‘Cop City’ Protests

An official in southeastern Utah has apologized after he was filmed raging at a sheriff’s deputy who’d arrested his son on an outstanding warrant last November. Body-camera footage of the tense Nov. 25 incident, obtained by KUTV, shows San Juan County Commissioner Bruce Adams after he’d arrived to pick up his son’s vehicle at the site of the traffic-stop arrest. The one officer still at the scene—the rest having left to transport the commissioner’s son to jail on the 2020 burglary warrant—was Deputy Wyatt Holyoak, who later wrote that Adams “approached me and stated that he wanted to see the ‘Mother fucking warrant right away.’” Holyoak said in a police report that Adams, who continued to demand “the Goddamn warrant,” was “trying to use his influence as a County Commissioner to intimidate me into showing him information that I was not permitted to do.” In an interview with KUTV, Adams said, “It’s embarrassing for me to act that way. I feel bad that I did that. But I was emotional.”Read it at Fox News

SAN JUAN COUNTY, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO