George Santos Cracked Appalling Hitler Joke About Killing Jews: Report

By AJ McDougall
 4 days ago
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Rep. George Santos (R-NY), who said he was “ Jew-ish ” and falsely claimed that his grandparents were forced to flee the Holocaust, joked about Hitler and the killing of Jews and Black people in a 2011 Facebook comment, according to a Thursday report from Patch. Santos’ comment was apparently left under a friend’s post that showed “someone making what appears to be a military salute with the caption ‘something like Hitler,’” the outlet reported. “hiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiigh hiiiiiiiiiiiitlerrrrrrrrrrr (hight hitler) lolololololololololololol sombody kill her!!” Santos reportedly wrote. “the jews and black mostly lolllolol!!! Dum.” A former friend told Patch that they’d screenshotted the offensive comment at the time, while Santos’ onetime roommate, Gregory Morey-Parker, verified to the outlet that the original Facebook post existed. Morey-Parker also said that Santos would regularly make antisemitic comments, “but he brushed it off saying he was Jewish. He’d always say that it was okay for him to make those jokes because he was Jewish.” In an email, Santos’ attorney told Patch that the Facebook comment “is completely false, absolutely disgusting — There is absolutely nothing to talk about.”

Comments / 40

Charlena Belcher
2d ago

While I agree with most people here My main question is why McCarthy has no shame? He would make a deal with the devil as long as he can be or stay speaker and that should scare the hell out of everyone.

Reply
11
Arthur Hagler
2d ago

and you know that after he is removed from the house he is definitely going to list on his resume that he was a US Congressman

Reply
10
Nick Blake
2d ago

this guy should have resigned when he had the chance. Now the DOJ has him in their sights and when they come for someone, they rarely miss.

Reply
6
