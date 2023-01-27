Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major retail store closed another location in South CarolinaKristen WaltersColumbia, SC
U of SC Assistive Technology Program Hosts 30th Anniversary ExpoPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Piggly Wiggly is Closing a Location in South CarolinaBryan DijkhuizenLexington, SC
Cupid’s Chase 5k Coming to Three Cities in South Carolina on February 11PJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
This Might Be the Weirdest Restaurant in South CarolinaTravel MavenColumbia, SC
Hundreds of Midlands veterans find permanent homes
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Nearly 350 homeless veterans are now off the streets and are living in permanent homes. The program was made possible through a partnership between the Columbia Veteran’s Affairs care system and U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. Homeless veterans need only to reach...
Crisis at the Colony Apartments: Management company facing federal deadline, city fines
COLUMBIA, SC — Two days after Christmas more than three hundred people including children, seniors, and expecting mothers were pulled from their homes at the Colony apartments and sent to hotels across the city. Since then, Columbia- Richland Fire Marshals, city water officials, and Columbia leaders have been working...
Eight Richland One students get sick after eating edible gummies
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Eight students at C.A. Johnson High School were taken out of school Tuesday after eating edible gummies, a Richland One spokesperson confirmed. Officials say two students were taken to a hospital by EMS, while six others were sent home after an assessment at the school.
Lee County leaders announce Family Cafè initiative, discussion space for new parents
LEE COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Lee County officials have re-launched an initiative aimed at providing support and guidance to parents through a 10-week program. In a joint press conference between Lee County First Steps and Darlington County First Steps on Tuesday, officials announced a partnership with Be Strong Families to host the virtual Cafés.
Richland One hosts 6th annual Secondary Education STEM showcase
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Every year, Richland One showcases the talent and creativity of its students, especially those interested in STEM. For the sixth year in a row, middle and high schoolers displayed their science fair projects. "This STEM showcase shows that our students are in to science, into...
'I know how it felt' says Midlands woman who is giving back to those in need
COLUMBIA, SC — With the cost of food and places to rent at an all time high -- many in the Midlands are struggling. Faced with the decision of what's a need and what's a want. For one Midlands woman - she knows what it is like to be...
"Lock your guns up": Non-profit brings more gun locks to the Midlands
Columbia, S.C.(WACH) — With gun violence on the rise in Columbia, there's no question about the need for more gun locks throughout the Midlands. Two nationwide non-profit organizations are doing just that. On Monday Project ChildSafe and the National Shooting Sports Foundation hosted a gun lock giveaway in Columbia.
SC State hosts panel on Tyre Nichols, cop interactions and minorities
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WACH) — "Let's Talk about Tyre Nichols." It's a statement millions across the country are having to say following the fatal encounter between Tyre Nichols and several Memphis police officers earlier in January. It is also the name of a forum held by South Carolina State University on Tuesday.
Man wanted in Berkeley, Florence counties arrested after Richland County chase
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A man wanted in Berkley and Florence Counties was arrested Tuesday night after a car chase in Richland County, deputies said. 59-year-old Richard Belin led deputies on a brief car chase at around 9:15 p.m. Tuesday before crashing a stolen car he was driving, Richland County Sheriff's Department officials said.
Newberry College approves graduate program in sports management
NEWBERRY, S.C. (WACH) — Newberry College board members have approved a new master's program, making it the school's second graduate-level program offered. During a Jan. 27 meeting, Newberry College's Board of Trustees approved to have Master of Science in sport management and leadership as it's newest degree program. The program will launch in summer 2023 with an online degree program that can be completed in as few as 12 months.
Soaring egg prices force local businesses to make difficult adjustments
LEXINGTON, SC (WACH) — Skyrocketing grocery prices continue to affect families all across the state and country. And the item that has jumped the most, is the cost of eggs. Shelby Spencer like several everyday shoppers, was shocked at the spike in food prices recently, especially eggs. Eggs are...
Blythewood student charged with bringing gun to school
BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. (WACH) — A Blythewood High School student has been charged after a school employee found a gun in their bookbag. The student, a 15-year-old, was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon after a school administrator notified the school resource officer about the weapon, according to the Richland County Sheriff's Department.
Columbia continuing Food Truck Fridays in February
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Hope you have an appetite, because Food Truck Fridays are continuing into February, according to Columbia officials. The City of Columbia's Food Truck Fridays happen every Friday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the parking lot of REI Co-Op at 2300 Bull Street. The city says its a way to highlight various types of cuisines that the city has to offer.
Spring Valley High School evacuated after threat
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — A Midlands high school was evacuated Tuesday morning after a threat. Around 8:50 a.m. the Richland Two School District tweeted out that the school was evacuated. They claim the threat to the school is not credible. However, law enforcement is investigating. The district says students...
Two Richland Two high schools on alert after receiving threats
Richland County authorities were on alert Wednesday afternoon following threats made to Spring Valley High School and Richland Northeast High School. Richland Two officials said both schools were placed on lockdown around 3 p.m. Wednesday, after a series of threats were made. Richland County deputies are still investigating the credibility of the threats.
Camden community mourns the loss of 17-year-old Laila Houser
CAMDEN, S.C. (WACH) — People in Camden are grieving tonight after a 17-year-old Camden High School senior was killed in a car crash, over the weekend. "I feel for the family. The worst thing in the world a parent ever wants to get that phone call to hear is, that something's happened to your child," said Charles King, a retired Camden administrator.
Two Sumter County men charged with two burglary at gunpoint incidents
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Two Sumter County men will be charged have been arrested for two separate burglary incidents. Officials say Andrew Scurry 41, and Travis Pollock, 31, were both charged for their 2-day burglary spree in late January. In the first incident, both men are accused of...
Woman reported missing in Sumter, last seen Jan. 20
SUMTER, S.C. (WACH) — Sumter police are looking for a 26-year-old woman who hasn't been seen since January 20. Officials are looking for Rachel Jalbert, who hasn't been seen by associates nor has reported to work since mid-January. Jalbert is considered homeless/transient and is known to frequent the Alice...
Dead man found in the woods reportedly shot himself, Richland County deputies say
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Richland County deputies say a man found dead off of Bush River Road in late January had reportedly killed himself. The 26-year-old man's body was found in the woods near an abandoned building on Bush River Road back on January 29, officials said. Deputies...
Funeral plans announced for Camden HS student who died in crash
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Funeral Arrangements have been announced for a Camden High School student who died in a car crash Sunday morning. Celebration of life for 17-year-old Laila Houser will be at 3 p.m. on Thursday at Antioch Baptist Church on 1875 Antioch Road in Camden. The...
