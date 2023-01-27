COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Hope you have an appetite, because Food Truck Fridays are continuing into February, according to Columbia officials. The City of Columbia's Food Truck Fridays happen every Friday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the parking lot of REI Co-Op at 2300 Bull Street. The city says its a way to highlight various types of cuisines that the city has to offer.

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO