Police: Stolen firearm recovered, drugs seized
WILKES-BARRE — City police investigating a vehicle that struck a utility pole on North Main Street arrested a man they say was in possession of a stolen firearm and illicit narcotics late Tuesday night. Anthron Lapreece Green, 21, of Wyoming Avenue, Forty Fort, was in possession of a loaded...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Two Arrested for Vehicle Infractions in Delaware County
The Delaware County Sheriff's Office says two people were arrested and charged after separate traffic stops in the county. On January 28th, deputies were notified of a vehicle with a suspended registration while patrolling State Highway 17 in the Town of Colchester. A traffic stop was conducted and it was...
wxhc.com
Cortland Man Arrested Two Days In A Row; Second Time For Stealing Utility Trailer
Cortland City Police have arrested a Cortland man, just a day after being arrested by Cortland County Sheriff’s Deputies for violating a court order to surrender all weapons. That investigation on the weapons was a joint effort by the Sheriff’s Office and City Police Department. Cortland Man Arrested...
wxhc.com
Two Arrested by Sheriff on Animal Cruelty Charges
The Cortland County Sheriff’s Office has arrested two individuals after a joint investigation conducted by the Sheriff’s Office and the Cortland County SPCA’s law enforcement department, with additional assistance from the public. Officer’s arrested 37 year old James R. Williams and 26 year old Paige L. Hewitt,...
Woman accused of hiding a fugitive wanted on 5 arrest warrants
DUNMORE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police say a woman has been charged for helping to hide a man who was wanted on five different arrest warrants. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on January 26 around noon, troopers conducted a fugitive apprehension investigation for Joseph Francis Dixon. During the investigation, police said they found a […]
cortlandvoice.com
City man accused of attempted murder pleads not guilty
A City of Cortland man accused of second-degree attempted murder (a Class-B Felony) pleaded not guilty to all of his charges in Cortland County Court on Tuesday. On Dec. 17 of last year, Tyshawn Pittman, 37, shot a woman in the face and neck on Main Street in Cortland. Pittman, who was originally charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon (a Class-C Felony), is also facing first-degree assault and first-degree burglary charges (both Class-B Felonies).
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Ulster County Man Convicted of Driving While Ability Impaired by Drugs in Delaware
The Acting Delaware County District Attorney says an Ulster County man was convicted of Driving While Ability Impaired by Drugs on January 26th. According to the acting DA, Jeffery Laskow of Big Indian, NY was involved in a one-vehicle crash in Margaretville, Delaware County in June 2022. Troopers at the...
Local man wanted for assault
The Broome County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Tyrone West on an outstanding warrant and is asking for assistance from Broome County residents.
NewsChannel 36
Ithaca man arrested for misdemeanor
Ithaca, N.Y. (WENY) -- On Sunday around 4:00 A.M. an Ithaca police officer stopped a bicyclist who violated the NYS vehicle and traffic law. The suspect was later identified as thirty six year old Brian Borders of Ithaca. Borders was accused of giving police a fake name. When officers suspected...
Child allegedly kept in dog crate, couple charged
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man and woman from Susquehanna County are facing child endangerment charges after police say they locked children in a dog cage, denied them showers, and fed them out of pails. According to police, an unknown person called Lackawanna County Children and Youth Services and reported a child that was […]
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
At Least 14 Arrested At Johnson City Rally Calling on Justice For Tyre Nichols and Hamail Waddell
More than two dozen demonstrators gathered at the Wegman's in Johnson City on Wednesday night, calling for justice in the name of Tyre Nichols, Hamail Waddell and others. Video shared with Fox 40 shows the moment things turned physical between officers and protesters outside the entrance to the supermarket -- including the use of pepper spray, about a quarter after 7:00 p.m.
localsyr.com
Cortlandville couple arrested after neglecting six dogs
CORTLANDVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Cortland County Sheriff’s Office arrested 37-year-old James R. Williams, and 26-year-old Paige L. Hewitt on an arrest warrant obtained by Cortland County’s SPCA law enforcement department on January 29, according to Cortland County Sheriff’s Office. The warrant and arrest are the...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Endicott Man Sentenced for Money Laundering Conspiracy
An Endicott man was sentenced Wednesday after he pleaded guilty to a money laundering conspiracy. The United States Department of Justice says Christopher L. Vandermark was sentenced to 5 years of probation and ordered to pay restitution. Vandermark admitted to opening accounts at multiple financial institutions and provide a co-conspirator...
Man accused of assaulting, spitting on troopers
LACKAWAXEN TOWNSHIP, PIKE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are charging a man they say assaulted and spit on two troopers while trying to avoid arrest. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Saturday around 11:30 p.m., troopers were called to the West Bar & Grill in Lackawaxen Township for a report of a man causing a […]
Unlicensed driver charged following Sidney crash
On January 17th, a woman was arrested following a one-vehicle crash in Sidney.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Binghamton Man Sentenced to State Prison for Injuring Woman
A Binghamton man was sentenced to time in state prison after a domestic incident turned violent last year. According to the Broome County District Attorney, Dillon M. Thomas pleaded guilty to Attempted Assault in the 2nd degree. Thomas admitted in January 2022, he cut a woman's hand with a knife...
YAHOO!
Elmira man pleads guilty to manslaughter in fatal Newfield crash; faces up to 15 years
An Elmira man indicted on multiple felonies after a fatal crash in Tompkins County last year has pleaded guilty to the most serious charge he faced. Jonathan A. Roberts, 32, pleaded guilty in Tompkins County Court to a single felony count of second-degree manslaughter. Roberts was originally indicted by a...
Property search gives missing girl’s family renewed hope
SWEET VALLEY, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The family of a Luzerne County woman who went missing nearly 20 years ago is hoping an ongoing criminal investigation may help solve her mysterious disappearance. 22-year-old Phylicia Thomas from the Sweet Valley area vanished without a trace in 2004. Now her family says State Police activity at a […]
Multiple drugs found in home, suspect wanted
ARCHBALD, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are searching for a woman they say is a suspected drug dealer of meth and heroin in Lackawanna County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, Lackawanna County District Attorney’s Office served a search warrant on a house on Krajewski Road in Archbald Tuesday. As a result, investigators seized methamphetamine, […]
Elmira man pleads guilty in death of local musician
ITHACA, N.Y.—An Elmira man has pleaded guilty in connection with the car crash that killed well-known local musician Joseph L. Arguello in March 2022. Jonathan A. Roberts, 32 years old, pleaded guilty to second-degree manslaughter, which carries a maximum indeterminate sentence of 5-15 years in state prison. According to a press release from District Attorney Matthew Van Houten, Roberts waived his right to an appeal, and “no promises were made” regarding the sentence length.
