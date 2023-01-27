Read full article on original website
cbs19news
Animal shelter reacts to letter to its board
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA is reacting to recent news regarding leadership and animal care issues at the shelter. Dozens of former employees and volunteers have been writing and posting letters on problems they see at the shelter, such as a hostile work environment and poor animal care.
NBC 29 News
Veteran Affairs working to continue housing homeless veterans
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Veteran Affairs has just wrapped up its 38,000 Permanent Housing Placement challenge. The nationwide challenge aims to house as many homeless veterans as possible. “We’ve done this by working with community partners and really being invested in routing veterans through HUD VASH, working with supportive services...
schillingshow.com
Race based: Burley Middle School offers black-only catered dinner event
Jackson P Burley Middle School (JPBMS)—a public school in Albemarle County, Virginia—is hosting a black-only, catered dinner event. Billed as “Dinner and Discussion; JPBMS Black Community,” the evening’s stated goal is to:. “Build stronger partnerships with our families to support deeper learning and positive identity...
cbs19news
Charlottesville Redevelopment and Housing Authority receives grant
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 News) -- Charlottesville Redevelopment and Housing Authority has been awarded over $116 thousand to help families reach self-sufficiency. The organization strives to provide families with affordable housing and this two-year grant will employ a family self-sufficiency coordinator that will work with housing authority families. The hope is to provide families with financial education and empower residents to reach their goals through the mentorship of the coordinator.
Lancaster Farming
Avian Influenza Hits Second Virginia Flock
A second Shenandoah Valley farm has been infected with avian influenza. The 10,600-bird turkey flock in Rockingham County was confirmed Jan. 25, about a week after the first detection in the county, according to USDA. The infections are the first in the poultry-rich valley since the current outbreak hit the...
NBC 29 News
Political candidate calling for ending violence following fight at Charlottesville High School
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Some are calling for action following a recent fight at Charlottesville High School, and a new candidate for the 54th District House of Representatives wants to make that happen. Bellamy Brown is running on a platform of ending violence in the city, as well as supporting...
cbs19news
Conexus delivers glasses to local students
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- 22 Greenbrier Elementary School students' lives were changed when they received their first pair of glasses from Conexus. Conexus goes through a three step process before the students can wear their glasses. First, the students go through a vision screening, then Conexus brings their mobile...
cbs19news
Free tax preparation with the Cville Tax Aid Coalition
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Tax season is right around the corner and filing taxes shouldn't be a hassle and the Cville Tax Aid Coalition is here to help. Madison House, an independent volunteer center for UVA students, has teamed up with Habitat for Humanity and UVA Community Credit Union to help taxpayers with more service options by offering free tax prep for residents.
Augusta Free Press
Staunton businesses to be featured on new PBS series
A new docuseries “Life in the Heart Land” will run March 9-April 27 on Thursdays at 8:30 p.m. on VPM PBS. POP Plastic and Jones Gardens will be among the stories featured in the series produced with VPM and DeepStructure Productions. “Life In The Heart Land” dives deep...
breezejmu.org
City council discusses downtown park, proposed development plans
City Council granted Build Our Park, a nonprofit group, permission to have discussions with city staff to further develop its plan to add a new urban park to downtown Harrisonburg. Considerations such as maintenance, agreements and costs for the city will be looked into during the next step of planning.
cbs19news
STEM competition for students
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A day of STEM competition was held at Charlottesville High School. They hosted the Virginia state Science Olympia regional tournament. Students from across Virginia are given the opportunity to showcase their inventions and compete against other brilliant students, to see whose project held up the best.
cbs19news
Sheriff's looking for missing teen
FLUVANNA, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -Fluvanna County Sheriff’s office is looking for a missing 16-year-old Ashley Lee who was last seen in Fluvanna County on Thursday, January 26th. According to her family, she may be traveling with an unidentified 19-year-old black male and could possibly be in the Virginia Beach area. Lee was last seen wearing a purple hoodie and black leggings. She has a small black "x" tattooed on her upper left arm. Ashley has a medical condition that requires medication and may need medical attention.
americanfarmpublications.com
Bostons determined to ‘give back’
UNIONVILLE, Va. — Pick-your-own farms dot the map from east to west in Virginia and across the Mid-Atlantic region. Some offer the experience of cafes, wine tastings and gift shops. At Dwight and Susan Boston’s Gold Hill Blueberry Farm in Orange County, Va., blueberries are the crop that grows,...
This Huge Amish Farmers' Market in Virginia is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. A trip to your local Amish Farmers' Market can treat you to many goodies. There's almost always a variety of fresh and delicious foods to choose from when you visit.
cbs19news
Bradbury Cafe brings back Charlottesville favorite
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) --Bradbury Cafe has brought back a Charlottesville menu favorite to make your Fridays a little sweeter. Spudnuts are officially back on the menu at Bradbury Cafe. Spudnuts are doughnuts made from potato flour, and they're worth spending a little extra time at the gym for. Pastry...
Jenkins apprehended by VSP in Rockingham County
A Madison County man accused of hit-and-run following a two-vehicle wreck on U.S. Route 29 in the Shelby area of the county on Thursday morning has been apprehended in Rockingham County. WHSV-TV3 in Harrisonburg reported late Friday night that Joseph Nelson Jenkins, 35, was stopped by Virginia State Police in U.S. Route 33 in front of Spotswood High School. Culpeper Police Department (CPD) reported an hour earlier that Jenkins had been located and taken into custody and that a stolen 2015 Ford D350 Super Duty SRW crew-cab pickup truck allegedly stolen from Koons Automotive earlier on Friday. Jenkins fled the scene on foot after the Thursday morning wreck where he rammed the rear of a Subaru SUV on Route 29. State Police and Madison County Sheriff’s Office deputies scoured the area, including Shelby Road, all day and into Friday. CPD also reported Jenkins is wanted for crimes in Madison, Spotsylvania, and Prince William counties and the Town of Culpeper including incidents on November 8, 2022, November 20, 2022 and January 20, 2023.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Hanover County, VA
Hanover County is located in the state of Virginia. The population in this county reached 109,979 as per the 2020 census. The county was created on November 26, 1719, in some parts of New Kent County. It was named after the Electorate of Hanover in Germany. Hanover County was mainly...
WSLS
VSP: Body recovered from Nelson County river, one still missing
NELSON COUNTY, Va. – Another body has been recovered from the Rockfish River in Nelson County after a vehicle was found submerged in late December, according to Virginia State Police. On Friday, Jan. 27, Virginia State Police Search & Recovery Team divers went back to the river to continue...
Virginia area responds to body camera footage videos
(WFXR) — In the wake of the release of the Tyre Nichols murder body camera footage Virginia law enforcement agencies and Gov. Glenn Youngkin have begun to release statements in response. Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin: “The hearts of Virginians and our entire nation ache tonight as we struggle with the horrible events in Memphis and […]
cbs19news
CPD investigating a shooting
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- On Saturday evening, January 28th, at 9:41 PM police responded to a shots fired report in the 1100 block of Grove Street. Police found an SUV and identified one male who was shot and pronounced dead on the scene. They have identified the man as 36-year-old Charlottesville resident, Eldridge Vandrew Smith.
