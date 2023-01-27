Read full article on original website
25newsnow.com
Peoria Promise tuition program expands to include Village of West Peoria
PEORIA (25 News Now) - People living in West Peoria while attending a qualified public or private high school are now eligible for Peoria Promise. Peoria Promise is a tuition reimbursement program aimed at increasing the number of high school graduates who complete advanced schooling. Students in West Peoria are...
25newsnow.com
Average gas prices fall slightly around Peoria, says GasBuddy
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The average price of gasoline around Peoria has fallen 2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.58 per gallon, according to GasBuddy’s 148 station survey in Peoria. Prices in Peoria are 33.7 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and are...
25newsnow.com
Budget cuts to be discussed at Unit 5 meeting Tuesday
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The Unit 5 school board plans to discuss possible budget cuts during a special meeting Tuesday. The district has said a number of programs would be on the chopping block if voters do not approve the district’s tax referendum in April. Those cuts include...
25newsnow.com
Indoor market brings hundreds of shoppers to Peoria RiverPlex
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Shoppers in the area did not have to wait until the spring to go shopping down by the Peoria Riverfront. The first indoor Riverfront Market of the season was deemed successful for several vendors Saturday. It was a packed house inside Peoria’s RiverPlex and shoppers...
25newsnow.com
Kindergarteners celebrate 100 days of school in old-fashioned way
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Kindergarten students from Hines Primary School in Peoria celebrated their 100th day of school in an old-fashioned way on Monday. The children dressed up as 100-year-old citizens, and their teachers did the same. “The kindergarten standard by the end of the ear is counting from...
25newsnow.com
Home sales down in 2022, market projected to stabilize in 2023
PEORIA (25 News Now) - In 2022, home sales were down nearly 16%. According to the Peoria Area Association of Realtors (PAAR), the market is expected to stabilize in 2023. Houses have been selling quickly and not staying on the market for long. Robin Simpson, PAAR President claims that this...
25newsnow.com
Peoria opens warming centers to protect from bitter cold
PEORIA (25 News Now) - As Peoria braces for sub-zero wind chills, the city opening up its warming centers inside the police department’s lobby and at all the city’s fire stations. The Peoria Police Department’s lobby at 600 SW Adams Street is open Monday through Friday from 9...
25newsnow.com
Illinois State mourns loss of student
NORMAL (25 News Now) - The Illinois State University community is grieving the loss of a student who died Friday. 21-year-old Matthew Listman was identified after his body was found near a creek Friday night. The autopsy indicates he died of drowning, but the Normal Police Department says the death...
25newsnow.com
Caterpillar union workers give UAW power to call a strike as contract talks begin
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Members of the United Auto Workers Union at Caterpillar have overwhelmingly decided to give their leaders the authority to call a strike against the company in case contract negotiations don’t lead to an agreement. The UAW said Monday that more than 98% of its...
25newsnow.com
Peoria County Sheriff’s Office hosts women’s detainee health fair
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The Peoria County Sheriff’s Office hosted a women’s detainee health fair at the Peoria County Jail Friday morning. Agencies from across the area gathered to help detainees receive the necessary tools, resources, and services needed to live their lives upon release. Some of the information given involved employment, insurance, and battling addictions. The fair also included guest speakers, reading materials, and stationery for filling out applications.
25newsnow.com
Teens tell stories of business, bullying, overcoming diseases and relationships with teachers
PEORIA (25 News Now) - With the power of this microphone, four voices will be amplified. “The girls get to talk about issues and concerns that are important to them. They get to tell their story. We get to amplify their voices.”. Corinna Carpenter, a senior at Quest Academy says,...
25newsnow.com
Peoria Richwoods currently own Peoria City basketball bragging rights
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The Peoria Richwood Knights are not only ranked No. 9 in Class 3A, but they’re also ranked first in the City of Peoria. The Knights continue to find ways to even if they have to work long overtime hours. So far this season, Richwoods is undefeated when playing other Peoria teams with wins over Peoria Notre Dame, Peoria Manual, and Peoria High.
25newsnow.com
Peoria woman identified after fatal Tazewell County crash
TAZEWELL COUNTY (25 News Now) - Tazewell County Coroner Charles Hanley has identified a Peoria woman as the victim of a fatal crash Saturday. Tammy Odom, 50, was pronounced deceased at the scene on Interstate 74 near mile marker 107 between Morton and Deer Creek at around 6:05 a.m. Preliminary...
25newsnow.com
Peoria man sentenced on methamphetamine charge to 10 years in prison
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A Peoria man was sentenced to 120 months in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release, for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. At the sentencing hearing for Robert Lee Ford, 38, of the 700 block of South Helen Street, the government presented...
25newsnow.com
Freezing rain, sleet, and snow tonight will lead to slick travel conditions
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the viewing area from 6 PM tonight through 8 AM Sunday morning. Mixed precipitation of freezing rain and snow will bring slick traveling conditions across the area, especially on overpasses, ramps, secondary roads, and untreated surfaces. Snow accumulations up to an inch and ice accretions up to a tenth of an inch are possible for Peoria, Tazewell, Knox, Stark, Marshall, Woodford, Fulton, and Mason counties. Higher amounts are possible in Livingston and LaSalle counties. Lesser amounts in Logan and McLean counties as they’ll see more rain.
25newsnow.com
Another bomb threat targets the Marriott Pere Marquette hotel
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria Police say no one was injured after a bomb threat at the Marriott Pere Marquette hotel in downtown Peoria early Saturday morning. This comes after another bomb threat was made to the same hotel just over a week ago on January 19. Shortly after...
25newsnow.com
Peoria Police investigate south Peoria armed robbery
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria Police are investigating after a male juvenile reported being robbed by three men with handguns. Police say they were dispatched to the 2200 block of West Marquette at around 5:30 p.m. Sunday. They found the juvenile who told them he was approached by three...
25newsnow.com
AutoZone employee threatened with knife, Peoria Police say
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria Police are investigating an armed robbery at AutoZone on Saturday evening. A witness told police a man came into the store and pretended to shop at the 900 block of S. Western Ave. Peoria Police confirmed the incident occurred at AutoZone around 6:30 pm.
25newsnow.com
Family carjacked at gunpoint Sunday
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria Police say a family driving home was approached by three men who demanded they exit their vehicle. One of those men was armed with a handgun, according to Peoria Police spokesperson Semone Roth. The suspects drove away heading westbound in the stolen vehicle. No...
25newsnow.com
Peoria woman dead after Saturday morning car accident
TAZEWELL COUNTY (25 News Now) - The Tazewell County Coroner’s Office confirmed in a Facebook post that a woman from Peoria died after a one-vehicle crash early in the morning on January 28. Shortly after 5 a.m., authorities were alerted of the accident that occurred going eastbound on Interstate...
