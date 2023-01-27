ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

spectrumnews1.com

LA County logs 1,600 new COVID-19 cases

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Los Angeles County health officials reported 1,625 new COVID-19 infections Wednesday, while the number of people hospitalized with the virus ticked up slightly. The new infections increased the county's overall total from throughout the pandemic to 3,677,849. The daily case numbers released by the county's...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Culver City likely to ban 'camping' on city streets

CULVER CITY, Calif. — After recently declaring a state of emergency for homelessness, the Culver City Council is now likely to pass an anti-camping ordinance, making it illegal for the unhoused to lay out tents and sleeping bags throughout the city. In a 3-2 vote, the city council has...
CULVER CITY, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Bass' encampment initiative launches in South LA, 2nd Westside site

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — A city program aiming to provide housing to those living in encampments in Los Angeles is launching in South Los Angeles and continuing on the Westside, Mayor Karen Bass announced Wednesday. Inside Safe, an initiative started by Bass, has housed 25 people near the intersection...
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

LA Council members call for review of city’s unarmed response programs

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Five City Council members called Wednesday for a review by the city controller of unarmed crisis response programs in Los Angeles. The motion, introduced by Councilmen Tim McOsker and Marqueece Harris-Dawson, seeks to “better understand the effectiveness of these programs in the hopes of providing resources and services to those that need it most,” according to McOsker’s office.
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Farmer John slaughterhouse in Vernon closing this month

VERNON, Calif. (CNS) — The Farmer John slaughterhouse in Vernon is slated to close for good in a matter of days, leaving about 2,000 workers with uncertain futures — but animal rights activists are saying good riddance to a facility they say tortures and kills thousands of animals every day.
VERNON, CA
spectrumnews1.com

LAPD assists state task force on human trafficking, nets 116 arrests

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — A statewide multi-agency task force targeting human trafficking resulted in the arrests of 368 people — 116 by LAPD investigators — and the rescue of 131 victims, authorities said Wednesday. Operation Reclaim and Rebuild was conducted over seven days in nine counties, including...
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Long Beach will offer new grant programs to help local business

LONG BEACH, Calif. — The city of Long Beach is taking a novel approach to help reduce homelessness. On Tuesday, the city rolled out a pair of grant programs to help small businesses stay afloat and business improvement districts to draw visitors in an effort to counter some of the negative effects of homeless individuals.
LONG BEACH, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Frontier Airlines brings back GoWild! all-you-can-fly summer pass for $399

LOS ANGELES — Summer is still a few months away, but it isn’t too early to start thinking about travel getaways. The ultra-budget Frontier Airlines announced Tuesday the return of its popular GoWild! all-you-can-fly summer pass. Available on a limited, first-come, first-served basis for $399, GoWild! summer passes can be used for unlimited domestic and international flights anytime between May 2 and Sept. 30.
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

LA Mayor Bass announces deputy mayors for safety, housing

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Mayor Karen Bass announced the addition of two deputy mayors Monday as she continues to build her administration. Guillermo Cespedes will serve as deputy mayor of community safety, and Jenna Hornstock will be deputy mayor of housing. Cespedes currently serves as head of the Department...
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

LAPD Chief Michel Moore appointed to 2nd term by police commission

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — On a unanimous vote, Los Angeles Police Department Chief Michel Moore was appointed Tuesday to a second five-year term by the Board of Police Commissioners, but he is not expected to serve the full term. Moore, a 40-year veteran of the department, has served as...
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

CHLA awarded $2.5M grant for youth mental health

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Children's Hospital Los Angeles has been awarded a five-year $2.5 million grant to train up to 190 pediatric residents to address the growing mental health crisis among children and youth, officials announced Monday. The project is designed to train the CHLA residents in the primary...

