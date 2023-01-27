Read full article on original website
Related
spectrumnews1.com
LA County logs 1,600 new COVID-19 cases
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Los Angeles County health officials reported 1,625 new COVID-19 infections Wednesday, while the number of people hospitalized with the virus ticked up slightly. The new infections increased the county's overall total from throughout the pandemic to 3,677,849. The daily case numbers released by the county's...
spectrumnews1.com
Low-income seniors still at high risk of homelessness despite extended eviction moratoriums and tenant protections
LOS ANGELES — Each weekend, you can find Maria Briones setting up shop on a sidewalk outside Saint Cecilia church in Los Angeles. “Every Sunday for the past 20 years, I have been here,” she said. City of LA's eviction moratorium ended Jan. 31, but the County of...
spectrumnews1.com
Culver City likely to ban 'camping' on city streets
CULVER CITY, Calif. — After recently declaring a state of emergency for homelessness, the Culver City Council is now likely to pass an anti-camping ordinance, making it illegal for the unhoused to lay out tents and sleeping bags throughout the city. In a 3-2 vote, the city council has...
spectrumnews1.com
Bass' encampment initiative launches in South LA, 2nd Westside site
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — A city program aiming to provide housing to those living in encampments in Los Angeles is launching in South Los Angeles and continuing on the Westside, Mayor Karen Bass announced Wednesday. Inside Safe, an initiative started by Bass, has housed 25 people near the intersection...
spectrumnews1.com
Disney to Disney: Breeze Airways offers fare discounts ahead of its debut at John Wayne Airport
SANTA ANA, Calif. — What better way to introduce yourself than a fare sale?. As Breeze Airways begins service at John Wayne Airport this month, the domestic low-fare airline looks to lure familiar and new local customers with discounted rates from its new destination in Santa Ana to its hubs in Orlando or Provo, Utah.
spectrumnews1.com
LA Council members call for review of city’s unarmed response programs
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Five City Council members called Wednesday for a review by the city controller of unarmed crisis response programs in Los Angeles. The motion, introduced by Councilmen Tim McOsker and Marqueece Harris-Dawson, seeks to “better understand the effectiveness of these programs in the hopes of providing resources and services to those that need it most,” according to McOsker’s office.
spectrumnews1.com
Farmer John slaughterhouse in Vernon closing this month
VERNON, Calif. (CNS) — The Farmer John slaughterhouse in Vernon is slated to close for good in a matter of days, leaving about 2,000 workers with uncertain futures — but animal rights activists are saying good riddance to a facility they say tortures and kills thousands of animals every day.
spectrumnews1.com
LAPD assists state task force on human trafficking, nets 116 arrests
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — A statewide multi-agency task force targeting human trafficking resulted in the arrests of 368 people — 116 by LAPD investigators — and the rescue of 131 victims, authorities said Wednesday. Operation Reclaim and Rebuild was conducted over seven days in nine counties, including...
spectrumnews1.com
LA County now accepting applications for $54 million in small business grants
LOS ANGELES — It’s been almost three years since COVID-19 began to wreak havoc on local businesses. Still, many of them are reeling from the effects of government-mandated shutdowns, worker shortages and, more recently, inflation. Now many of LA’s small and micro businesses can receive help from the...
spectrumnews1.com
Long Beach will offer new grant programs to help local business
LONG BEACH, Calif. — The city of Long Beach is taking a novel approach to help reduce homelessness. On Tuesday, the city rolled out a pair of grant programs to help small businesses stay afloat and business improvement districts to draw visitors in an effort to counter some of the negative effects of homeless individuals.
spectrumnews1.com
Frontier Airlines brings back GoWild! all-you-can-fly summer pass for $399
LOS ANGELES — Summer is still a few months away, but it isn’t too early to start thinking about travel getaways. The ultra-budget Frontier Airlines announced Tuesday the return of its popular GoWild! all-you-can-fly summer pass. Available on a limited, first-come, first-served basis for $399, GoWild! summer passes can be used for unlimited domestic and international flights anytime between May 2 and Sept. 30.
spectrumnews1.com
LA Mayor Bass announces deputy mayors for safety, housing
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Mayor Karen Bass announced the addition of two deputy mayors Monday as she continues to build her administration. Guillermo Cespedes will serve as deputy mayor of community safety, and Jenna Hornstock will be deputy mayor of housing. Cespedes currently serves as head of the Department...
spectrumnews1.com
LAPD Chief Michel Moore appointed to 2nd term by police commission
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — On a unanimous vote, Los Angeles Police Department Chief Michel Moore was appointed Tuesday to a second five-year term by the Board of Police Commissioners, but he is not expected to serve the full term. Moore, a 40-year veteran of the department, has served as...
spectrumnews1.com
CHLA awarded $2.5M grant for youth mental health
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Children's Hospital Los Angeles has been awarded a five-year $2.5 million grant to train up to 190 pediatric residents to address the growing mental health crisis among children and youth, officials announced Monday. The project is designed to train the CHLA residents in the primary...
Comments / 0