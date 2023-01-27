LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Five City Council members called Wednesday for a review by the city controller of unarmed crisis response programs in Los Angeles. The motion, introduced by Councilmen Tim McOsker and Marqueece Harris-Dawson, seeks to “better understand the effectiveness of these programs in the hopes of providing resources and services to those that need it most,” according to McOsker’s office.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 7 HOURS AGO