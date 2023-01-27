According to TSN's Chris Johnston, the Detroit Red Wings have placed goaltender Juho Olkinuora on unconditional waivers for the purpose of terminating his contract. Olkinuora, 32, signed with the Detroit Red Wings in June 2022 after a strong season on the international scene. In February, he appeared in one game at Beijing 2022, helping Finland win their first-ever gold medal in ice hockey at the Winter Olympics. Then, in May, he starred for his country again at the World Championship, finishing the tournament eight wins in eight games, earning MVP honours.

DETROIT, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO