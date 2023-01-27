ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

abc27.com

Homelessness in Cumberland County continues to grow

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A volunteer organization says that homelessness in Cumberland County is a growing concern. The group recently went out into the community to conduct the “Point in Time Count,” which helps to give the organization an idea of just how bad the problem is.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Fulton Bank branch in Lebanon County is set to close

ANNVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — The Fulton Bank branch in Annville is set to close its banking location in the near future. According to the Weekly Bulletin report by the Office of Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) which was filed on Jan. 1, 2023 – the Fulton Bank in Annville is one of the branches that will be affected. You can see this report below:
ANNVILLE, PA
abc27.com

Adult arcade Keystone Klub expands into Dauphin County

LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A skill-based gaming lounge called the Keystone Klub recently opened up its second location in the past two months. The owners of the new Keystone Klub locations are North Carolina natives, David and Kimberley Eilers. The Keystone Klub Gaming Parlor is a place where adults can go to play various electronic skill-based games that can usually only be found in places, such as gas stations and casinos across the Midstate.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
pahomepage.com

Fire breaks out under Mulberry Street Bridge

A fire broke out under the Mulberry Street Bridge on January 28. This came less than a week after the City of Harrisburg started cleaning and exterminating the site of a homeless encampment. The city called it a public safety emergency because of crime and a rat infestation. Fire breaks...
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Historic Lancaster County home is listed for over $1.2 million

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A historic, Lancaster-based home called the Magnolia Manor was listed for sale by RE/MAX Pinnacle for $1,250,000. The Historic Magnolia Manor was built back in 1870 and resides on a 5.20 acre property, and is accompanied by a neighboring-identical guest house. According to the listing, this ‘timeless oasis’ is an already established, and township-approved AirBnB.
LANCASTER, PA
abc27 News

Three new warehouses to replace Hempt Farms in Cumberland County

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — After decades of being a scenic farm with standardbred horses, a tremendous change is coming across the street from Cumberland Valley High School. “I don’t think this a good plan,” said Jim Heffeleower, the owner of a local jewelry store in Mechanicsburg. Silver Spring Township Supervisors approved “HSS Investors” to start […]
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Lancaster’s Southern Market celebrates anniversary

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The new and improved Southern Market in Lancaster is celebrating its first anniversary!. The market reopened last year as a multicultural food hall and community hub after an extensive renovation project was done. Now, the market has nine different menus, ranging from sushi to Latin food, and a bar in the middle.
LANCASTER, PA
travel2next.com

20 Things To Do In Lancaster PA

Known for its picturesque Amish country and rich history, the city and county of Lancaster in Pennsylvania offer a wide variety of activities for visitors to enjoy. From visiting historical sites and museums to indulging in delicious local cuisine, there are many interesting things to do in Lancaster. From discovering...
LANCASTER, PA
abc27.com

Crews battle fire under Harrisburg’s Mulberry Street Bridge

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Fire crews responded to the fire under Harrisburg’s Mulberry Street Bridge on Saturday, Jan. 28. According to Squad 8 of the Harrisburg Bureau of Fire, crews were sent to an area under the Mulberry Street Bridge for smoke in the area. When units arrived,...
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Juniata County home for sale includes airplane runway, vineyard

JUNIATA COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A property listed for sale in Juniata County includes your own private airplane runway and vineyard on a 24-acre property. The listing on Zillow in Mifflintown has the property listed at $3.75 million. The property includes a three-bedroom, three-bathroom 12,000-square-foot home, and a private runway and hangars.
JUNIATA COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Harrisburg City Government Center closed due to burst pipe

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The MLK Jr. City Government Center in Harrisburg will be closed on Monday, Jan. 30. According to the city, the reason for the closure is due to a burst pipe and water damage. A city spokesperson has told abc27 that the damage is in the basement area of the building and the elevators are out of order due to the burst pipe.
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Harrisburg councilman IDs man who tried to break into his nonprofit, then gives him cash and clothes

Harrisburg Councilman Ralph Rodriguez figured out who tried to break into his nonprofit office early Saturday wearing a mask and gloves. That’s because the man reached out and surrendered Sunday to Rodriguez, who chairs the public safety committee on council. Rodriguez, and two Harrisburg police officers, then went to the 22-year-old man’s home and talked through some of his options.
HARRISBURG, PA
WGAL

Fire at casket company in York

Fire crews are on the scene at Black Bridge Road in York County. According to York Dispatch, the call came in around 3:50 p.m. at a commercial building in York. Black Bridge road is currently closed while crews work on the fire. There are no reported injuries. Stay tuned as...
YORK COUNTY, PA

