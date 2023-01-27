Read full article on original website
3 Towns in Pennsylvania Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United StatesJoe MertensPennsylvania State
Pennsylvania Dining Fixture Named Best Italian Restaurant in the StateTravel MavenPennsylvania State
4 Amazing Burger Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Searching for a Top-notch Place for Dinner in Perry County, Look No Further… Sherman’s Creek Inn is at Your ServiceMichele OrsingerPerry County, PA
Opinion: The Emotions Behind Running a Homeless Outreach in Harrisburg, PennsylvaniaMichele OrsingerHarrisburg, PA
Homelessness in Cumberland County continues to grow
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A volunteer organization says that homelessness in Cumberland County is a growing concern. The group recently went out into the community to conduct the “Point in Time Count,” which helps to give the organization an idea of just how bad the problem is.
Fulton Bank branch in Lebanon County is set to close
ANNVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — The Fulton Bank branch in Annville is set to close its banking location in the near future. According to the Weekly Bulletin report by the Office of Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) which was filed on Jan. 1, 2023 – the Fulton Bank in Annville is one of the branches that will be affected. You can see this report below:
Dauphin County boutique closes shop, will continue operations online
Amma Jo, a Harrisburg boutique is leaving its brick-and-mortar space behind and will now continue operations online. Owner Amma Johnson began selling her line of handbags in 2014 when she sold her first 20 handbags in a gift shop that was located inside Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course in East Hanover Twp.
Adult arcade Keystone Klub expands into Dauphin County
LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A skill-based gaming lounge called the Keystone Klub recently opened up its second location in the past two months. The owners of the new Keystone Klub locations are North Carolina natives, David and Kimberley Eilers. The Keystone Klub Gaming Parlor is a place where adults can go to play various electronic skill-based games that can usually only be found in places, such as gas stations and casinos across the Midstate.
Board game café in Dauphin County will be closing its current location
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The owners of a local board game café named Urturn Café recently announced on Facebook that they will be closing their current Harrisburg location. Urturn Cafe combines eating and board games to create a unique environment for all of its guests. According to...
Fire breaks out under Mulberry Street Bridge
A fire broke out under the Mulberry Street Bridge on January 28. This came less than a week after the City of Harrisburg started cleaning and exterminating the site of a homeless encampment. The city called it a public safety emergency because of crime and a rat infestation. Fire breaks...
Historic Lancaster County home is listed for over $1.2 million
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A historic, Lancaster-based home called the Magnolia Manor was listed for sale by RE/MAX Pinnacle for $1,250,000. The Historic Magnolia Manor was built back in 1870 and resides on a 5.20 acre property, and is accompanied by a neighboring-identical guest house. According to the listing, this ‘timeless oasis’ is an already established, and township-approved AirBnB.
Plan OK’d to build 3 warehouses near central Pa. high school
Silver Spring Township supervisors gave a developer the green light to move forward with the development of three warehouses totaling 1.98 million square feet of space. HSS Investors plans to build the warehouses on the Hempt Farm across from Cumberland Valley High School off of the Carlisle Pike at 281 Hempt Road.
3 Towns in Pennsylvania Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving or retiring to the great state of Pennsylvania, you should add the following towns to your list.
Food pantry in York County reaching people with refrigerated van
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A York County charity has a new set of wheels that will help it reach more people in need. Catholic Harvest Food Pantry is ready to hit the road with its new refrigerated van, which has built in shelfing. The food pantry based in downtown...
Three new warehouses to replace Hempt Farms in Cumberland County
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — After decades of being a scenic farm with standardbred horses, a tremendous change is coming across the street from Cumberland Valley High School. “I don’t think this a good plan,” said Jim Heffeleower, the owner of a local jewelry store in Mechanicsburg. Silver Spring Township Supervisors approved “HSS Investors” to start […]
Lancaster’s Southern Market celebrates anniversary
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The new and improved Southern Market in Lancaster is celebrating its first anniversary!. The market reopened last year as a multicultural food hall and community hub after an extensive renovation project was done. Now, the market has nine different menus, ranging from sushi to Latin food, and a bar in the middle.
Charleys Philly Steaks opening another central Pa. restaurant
Another Charleys Philly Steaks is opening in central Pennsylvania. One of the Philadelphia cheesesteak shops is coming to Walmart Supercenter at 1000 Town Center Drive in West Manchester Township, York County by the end of the week.
20 Things To Do In Lancaster PA
Known for its picturesque Amish country and rich history, the city and county of Lancaster in Pennsylvania offer a wide variety of activities for visitors to enjoy. From visiting historical sites and museums to indulging in delicious local cuisine, there are many interesting things to do in Lancaster. From discovering...
Crews battle fire under Harrisburg’s Mulberry Street Bridge
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Fire crews responded to the fire under Harrisburg’s Mulberry Street Bridge on Saturday, Jan. 28. According to Squad 8 of the Harrisburg Bureau of Fire, crews were sent to an area under the Mulberry Street Bridge for smoke in the area. When units arrived,...
Juniata County home for sale includes airplane runway, vineyard
JUNIATA COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A property listed for sale in Juniata County includes your own private airplane runway and vineyard on a 24-acre property. The listing on Zillow in Mifflintown has the property listed at $3.75 million. The property includes a three-bedroom, three-bathroom 12,000-square-foot home, and a private runway and hangars.
Harrisburg City Government Center closed due to burst pipe
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The MLK Jr. City Government Center in Harrisburg will be closed on Monday, Jan. 30. According to the city, the reason for the closure is due to a burst pipe and water damage. A city spokesperson has told abc27 that the damage is in the basement area of the building and the elevators are out of order due to the burst pipe.
Harrisburg councilman IDs man who tried to break into his nonprofit, then gives him cash and clothes
Harrisburg Councilman Ralph Rodriguez figured out who tried to break into his nonprofit office early Saturday wearing a mask and gloves. That’s because the man reached out and surrendered Sunday to Rodriguez, who chairs the public safety committee on council. Rodriguez, and two Harrisburg police officers, then went to the 22-year-old man’s home and talked through some of his options.
Specialty grocery store and retailers to join Cumberland County shopping area
Silver Spring Township supervisors have given the green light for the development of a specialty grocery and two retail buildings on the Carlisle Pike. The supervisors conditionally approved the preliminary/final subdivision and land development plan for Valley Square at 6483, 6499 and 6595 Carlisle Pike at Wednesday night’s supervisors meeting.
Fire at casket company in York
Fire crews are on the scene at Black Bridge Road in York County. According to York Dispatch, the call came in around 3:50 p.m. at a commercial building in York. Black Bridge road is currently closed while crews work on the fire. There are no reported injuries. Stay tuned as...
