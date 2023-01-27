Remains identified as 4-year old Athena Brownfield by OK Medical Examiner

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — The Oklahoma Medical Examiner has positively identified the remains of Athena Brownfield which OSBI recovered on January 17 in Grady County.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigations confirmed the findings reported by the Oklahoma Medical Examiner’s office on social media .

Investigators say the case came to light after a postal carrier reported finding Athena’s 5-year-old sister outside of her home in Cyril.

The postal carrier reported the incident to police and the search to find the child began.

Law enforcement arrested two caregivers – Ivon and Alysia Adams .

Ivon Adams was arrested in Arizona on a first-degree murder complaint. Alysia Adams was charged with two counts of child neglect – one for failing to supervise Athena’s sister and another for failing to protect Athena from her husband.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.