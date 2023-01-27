ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whiskey Riff

Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations

It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

NFL Fans Concerned For Steelers Great Terry Bradshaw After Absolutely Excruciating Postgame Report In Philadelphia

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles have been in the NFL since its inception. The two teams even briefly combined forces during World War II and called themselves the Steagles. The players and coaches didn’t like it then and the two fan bases don’t like each other now. Fans from the same state rarely get along and the vitriol was on display after the Eagles made their second Super Bowl in five seasons.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
OnlyHomers

Basketball Legend Dies

The college basketball world is mourning the loss of a legend this week following the death of a longtime coach that led one small school to historic highs in the NCAA Tournament.
HARRISONBURG, VA
KRQE News 13

Tony Snell signs with G League team

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Former Lobo basketball player Tony Snell is on to his seventh NBA organization. The forward signed with the Maine Celtics, the G-League affiliate of the Boston Celtics, on Tuesday. Originally a first-round pick out of UNM by the Chicago Bulls in the 2013 draft, Snell has also spent time with the Bucks, […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Denver’s Michael Malone gets All-Star Game coaching nod

Michael Malone might coach Nikola Jokic in the All-Star Game. He might get the rare chance to coach against him, too. Malone and the staff of the Denver Nuggets have clinched their trip to Salt Lake City for All-Star weekend. Malone will coach Team LeBron — the team that will be drafted by the Los Angeles Lakers’ LeBron James — in the Feb. 19 matchup.
DENVER, CO
KRQE News 13

Rising stars Scottie Barnes, Walker Kessler meet in Raptors-Jazz

Though Eastern Conference teams only make one trip to Salt Lake City each season to play the Utah Jazz, Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes found out Tuesday that he’ll be visiting twice in February. The first stop will be for Wednesday night’s game against the Jazz. Then Barnes will...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

