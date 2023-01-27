Read full article on original website
KWQC
Mt. Pleasant woman arrested on robbery charge
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Mt. Pleasant woman was arrested after police say she robbed a man in Burlington Tuesday. The Burlington Police Department responded about 11 p.m. Tuesday to a report of a man being assaulted and bleeding from the face at Gasland, 1003 Summer Street. Police found the...
khqa.com
Juveniles arrested in Hamilton Casey's armed robbery
HAMILTON, Ill. (KHQA) — A Hamilton juvenile has been arrested for armed robbery, and charges against a second Hamilton minor are pending, according to Hamilton Police Department Chief of Police Mike Boley. The arrests stem from an armed robbery that occurred at the Hamilton Casey’s General Store on Friday,...
KWQC
Sheriff: Burlington man arrested after assaulting a family member
DES MOINES CO., Iowa (KWQC) - Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 40-year-old Burlington man Tuesday night after they say he assaulted a family member and was in violation of a no-contact order, according to a press release. County officials say, Justin Marshall was charged with domestic abuse...
khqa.com
Mt. Pleasant man facing gun-related charges
MT. PLEASANT, IOWA (KHQA) — A Mt. Pleasant man is facing gun-related charges following an incident in which police had to use gas canisters to force the suspect from his apartment, according to the Mt. Pleasant Police Department. Around 1:30 a.m. on Monday, Mt. Pleasant officers were dispatched to...
wlds.com
Brown County Deputy Charged with Assaulting Pregnant Girlfriend
A Brown County Sheriff’s Deputy is now facing charges in Adams County for assaulting a pregnant woman. Cody Shaffer, no age provided, was arrested Friday in Adams County. According to a report by WGEM in Quincy, Shaffer allegedly struck his pregnant girlfriend with a pistol before then trying to strangle her.
muddyrivernews.com
QPD Blotter for Jan. 30, 2023
Lisa Freeman, Coatsburg, for Arrest Warrant Possession of Meth. Lodged 122. Tyler R. Smith (25) West Point, Illinois FTA DWLS, FTA Speeding, DWLS, Suspended Registration, Operate Uninsured Vehicle, lodged 147. Michael G. Peters (68) Quincy, Illinois for Expired Registration, NTA, 107. Paulla L. Meyer (39) Ursa, Illinois for Operate Uninsured...
khqa.com
Adams County Jail inmate faces new charges after trying to escape
ADAMS COUNTY, Ill. (KHQA) — An inmate in the Adams County Jail is facing new charges after he tried to break out of the jail. Ian Havermale, 36, made his unsuccessful bid for freedom on Saturday, Jan. 29 around 10 p.m., according to the Adams County Sheriff's Office. Havermale...
khqa.com
Quincy woman sentenced for distribution of methamphetamine
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — A Quincy woman has been sentenced to federal prison for distributing methamphetamine in Quincy. Kristin Washington, 37, of the 4000 block of State Street in Quincy, was sentenced on Monday to 48 months in federal prison to be followed by a 4-year term of supervised release.
khqa.com
McBride's bench trial date set after she waives jury trial
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — A Quincy woman charged in a fatal crash that killed a grandmother and the woman's three grandsons appeared in court on Tuesday and waived her right to a jury trial. Natasha McBride's bench trial is now set to start on May 1, 2023, and is...
khqa.com
Driver rescued from car partially submerged in northeast Missouri lake
NEAR NEWARK, Mo. — UPDATE: The Missouri State Highway Patrol identifies the driver as Bryan Slings, 64, of Knox City, Missouri. State troopers said Slings ran off the left side of the roadway, struck a tree, drove over the embankment and into the lake. Slings had told emergency responders...
KCRG.com
Mount Pleasant college bus carrying 10 crashes in Polk County
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - Five people were taken to the hospital for minor injuries after the Iowa Wesleyan University bus they were riding crashed in Polk County Wednesday morning. KCCI reports the bus, which was carrying 10 people, was heading from Mount Pleasant to Des Moines when it crashed...
977wmoi.com
Monmouth Police Department Warning Residents of Scammers Reaching out by Phone Impersonating Law Enforcement
The Monmouth Police Department has become aware that out of state scammers are targeting certain individuals in the Monmouth area. These scammers will identify themselves as officers from local law enforcement. If you receive a call from an individual claiming to be from the Monmouth Police Department telling you that a form of electronic payment for an alleged court violation is required of you, do not send a payment. Agents of law enforcement do occasionally call individuals, but no agency will ever ask for payment over the phone. We will also never ask for social security numbers or bank account numbers over the phone. If anyone has any questions or concerns pertaining to scams, please contact the Monmouth Police Department at 309-734-8383.
ottumwaradio.com
Fairfield Man Arrested After Drug Bust
A Fairfield man faces a numerous felonies after authorities discovered various drugs at his home Friday morning. Jefferson County Attorney Chauncey Moulding says the Iowa Division of Narcotic Enforcement executed a search warrant at the residence of 39-year-old Timothy Carey Jr. on the 300 block of East Kirkwood Avenue at 10:00 AM in Fairfield. Law enforcement recovered a large quantity of marijuana as well as methamphetamine, cocaine, psilocybin mushrooms, and firearms.
wtad.com
Quincy man's attempt to expunge charge denied
Drew Clinton wanted 2021 sexual assault charge removed from his record. A Quincy man, whose 2021 sexual assault conviction was overturned early last year by an Adams County judge, has had his request to have the conviction removed from his record denied. Drew Clinton was in Adams County Circuit Court...
kyoutv.com
Police seize large quantities of meth, cocaine, and firearms in Fairfield arrest
FAIRFIELD, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 10:00 am, the Iowa Division of Narcotic Enforcement executed a search warrant in the 300 block of E. Kirkwood Avenue. Inside officers seized a reported large quantity of marijuana, methamphetamine, cocaine, psilocybin mushrooms, and firearms. Police subsequently arrested 39-year-old Timothy Michael Carey Jr. Carey...
khqa.com
'Caramel deLites': Pittsfield police alert 'highly addictive substances'
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — The Pittsfield Police Department and Chief Michael Starman on Monday issued a community alert through the department's Facebook page. Police said "they have received many reports that some highly addictive substances will soon be circulating in our area. These substances go by their street names like "Thin Mints," "Caramel deLites," "Peanut Butter Patties," and "Adventurefuls."
KWQC
Three Burlington men arrested in connection to Century Link wire theft
DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - Three men have been arrested in connection to reports that began in December of vandalism and copper wire theft from Century Link. Andrew Joseph Stout, 36 of West Burlington, Iowa, Christopher Bernard Oberlander, 33 of Burlington, Iowa, and Troy William Phillips, 53 of South Burlington were arrested Friday on charges of criminal mischief and second-degree theft in connection to Century Link’s reports of vandalism and copper wire theft that began in Dec. 2022 and continued into January, according to a media release from Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office.
UPDATE: Train separated, one crossing open
UPDATE: January 31, 1:05 p.m. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page, the Union Pacific train that has been blocking the Woodland Shores subdivision has been separated. The crossing at Butler and Railroad Avenue in Nelson is open. EARLIER: Residents in a subdivision west of Dixon have been cut off from the rest […]
khqa.com
La Belle homes goes up in flames; cause under investigation
LA BELLE, Mo. — Multiple fire departments battled a northeast Missouri house fire early Wednesday afternoon. Crews were paged out at 12:15 p.m. for a structure fire at 411 Main Street in LaBelle. Firefighters told the Edina Sentinel that smoke was coming from the front of the two-story home,...
