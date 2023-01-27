Read full article on original website
David Cassidy: The Tragic Final Words of the Teen Idol, "Partridge Family," TV and Music Sensation
He was one of the most popular teen idols in the history of entertainment. As the star of the 1970s hit TV series, The Partridge Family, he rocketed to fame and then died too young.
Netflix teases live-action One Piece release with new poster
Netflix has delighted fans with the first tease — a tantalising poster — of its live-action series One Piece, an adaptation of Eiichiro Oda’s beloved manga. The official Twitter account for the series tweeted the poster on Monday (January 30), confirming that the series would "set sail" in 2023.
Julia Louis-Dreyfus' new movie lands 100% Rotten Tomatoes rating
Julia Louis-Dreyfus' new movie, You Hurt My Feelings, has received a perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes. You Hurt My Feelings is the new film by Nicole Holofcener. The picture follows a novelist (Louis-Dreyfus), whose longstanding marriage is suddenly thrown into turmoil when she hears her husband's honest opinion of her new book.
Doctor Who's Russell T Davies explains how Star Trek inspired the "next stage" for the show
Doctor Who writer Russell T Davies has explained the reason why he decided to return to the sci-fi show, revealing he was inspired the resurgence of Star Trek. Speaking to GQ, Davies said that seeing the success of Star Trek gave him the inspiration for where he could take the show next.
How The Last of Us avoids the 'Bury Your Gays' trope through Bill and Frank's story
The Last of Us episode 3 spoilers follow. It is a post-apocalyptic world and nobody is safe, but that sure as hell doesn't mean that we'll ever get over mourning the losses of Frank and Bill. While the chaos and fungus continue to rage, The Last of Us allowed us...
That '90s Show fan theory suggests that Eric isn't Leia's biological father
That '90s Show spoilers follow. The wacky charm of That '70s Show lives on in Netflix's new spin-off series, That '90s Show, as a whole new generation of dumbasses take over the Forman basement for some more teenage shenanigans. The kind that entail the awkward throes of teen romance, tapping kegs and smoking the weed your grandma (albeit accidentally) hooks you up with.
Loose Women star shares first-ever tattoo and its meaning
Loose Women's Kaye Adams has only gone and got herself inked. Known for co-presenting the ITV panel show on a rotational basis, as well as her blink-and-you'll-miss-it stint on last year's Strictly Come Dancing, Kaye documented her first-ever tattooing on Instagram yesterday (January 29). "I'm going in..." she told the...
Rachel Zegler originally turned down Hunger Games prequel role
The Hunger Games is returning to big screens later this year with prequel The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, a prequel movie set over 60 years before Katniss Everdeen's first adventure. Rachel Zegler is following up her film debut in West Wide Story and upcoming part in Shazam: Fury of...
Teen Wolf star agreed to their character's tragic movie fate
Teen Wolf: The Movie spoilers follow. Teen Wolf star Tyler Hoechlin agreed to the tragic fate of his character in Teen Wolf: The Movie, revealed the film’s co-writer. At the end of the Paramount+ feature, which serves as a continuation to the MTV show, Hoechlin’s character Derek Hale sacrificed himself during the final battle against the Nogitsune, ensuring Jordan Parrish (Ryan Kelley) had enough time to defeat the enemy.
Power Book 2: Ghost future revealed as Bel-Air star Michael Ealy joins
Power Book II: Ghost will be back after its upcoming third season. With new episodes set to premiere in March, Starz has already commissioned a fourth season of the hit crime drama series featuring Tariq St. Patrick (Michael Rainey Jr.) from the original Power show. Along with this early recommission,...
Big Little Lies' Nicole Kidman joins Pen15 co-creator Maya Erskine's nanny thriller
Nicole Kidman, the superstar who has starred in shows like Big Little Lies, has joined Pen15 co-creator Maya Erskine’s limited series thriller based on the novel The Nanny Killer at HBO. According to Deadline, Kidman and Erskine will co-star and executive produce, while the latter will also act as...
Happy Valley star Mollie Winnard reveals trolling over Coronation Street role
Happy Valley star Mollie Winnard has opened up on receiving negative comments over her Coronation Street role. The actress has recently been appearing in the third season of the BBC police drama in the role of Joanne. Her character is at the centre of a domestic abuse and addiction storyline connected to protagonist Sgt Catherine Cawood (Sarah Lancashire) and her teenage son Ryan (Rhys Connah).
Dancing On Ice’s Dan Whiston calls for all-female partnership on the show
Dancing on Ice has been breaking barriers on the show for a while now. In 2020, the show features their first-ever same-sex partnership when Steps singer Ian 'H' Watkins was paired with Matt Evers. This year sees RuPaul's Drag Race UK champion The Vivienne skate with Colin Grafton, yet the...
The Traitors stars Wilfred and Hannah reunite for new project
The Traitors stars Wilfred and Hannah have reunited for a brand new Traitors related project – a board game. The two reality stars posed together on Instagram holding the board game set as Wilfred said in the caption: "Press day for The Traitors new board game with Hannah Byczkowski."
The Snow Girl's twisty ending explained — What happened to Amaya?
The Snow Girl spoilers follow. Netflix's The Snow Girl (La chica de nieve) follows a young journalist named Miren who's obsessed with the mystery surrounding a missing girl — yep, "snow girl" — who went missing in Malaga many years earlier. Based on Javier Castillo's novel of the...
Hollyoaks star Anya Lawrence reveals more on Vicky's shock collapse
Hollyoaks spoilers follow. Hollyoaks star Anya Lawrence has revealed more information about Vicky Grant’s shock collapse. In scenes that air next week, Vicky will mysteriously pass out when partying with her friends at a campsite, with her life left hanging in the balance. Lawrence, who debuted as Vicky last...
Poker Face star responds to the premiere's big twist
Poker Face episode 1 spoilers follow. Sterling Frost Jr actor Adrien Brody has broken down his character's shocking Poker Face fate. In Rian Johnson's new mystery series, Oscar-winner Brody (The Pianist) plays a deceiving casino boss opposite Natasha Lyonne's waitress-cum-truth-hunter Charlie Cale (she knows when people are lying), who uncovers his plot to cheat a high-roller out of his dough at a private poker match.
The Masked Singer's Joel Dommett to host "dream" new game show
The Masked Singer UK host Joel Dommett is set to host a "dream" new game show for ITV titled In With A Shout. Described as a "fast paced game show" in which contestants are challenged to shout at the TV to win a fortune, In With A Shout will launch on ITV1 and ITVX soon, though an exact date is yet to be announced.
Drag Race's Kerri Colby reacts to season 15's fan backlash
Drag Race star Kerri Colby has opened up about what her reaction was to the fan backlash caused by the 15th season of the show. In case you missed it, fans have been expressing their displeasure at MTV for cutting down the runtime of this season's Drag Race episodes from an hour and twenty minutes to an hour. Which is really only 40 minutes if you don't count the ad breaks.
The Recruit has future confirmed by Netflix ahead of season 2
The Recruit and Noah Centineo fans have some good news as the spy thriller with the To All the Boys… star as the frontman has been renewed for a second season at Netflix. Speaking to Tudum about the renewal, creator, showrunner and executive producer Alexi Hawley said in a statement: "I'm thrilled to dive back into the fun, funny, action-packed world of The Recruit. Seeing how invested our audience became in the show's adventurous take on the spy world and Noah's turn as Owen has been incredibly rewarding, and I can't wait to turn it all up to '11' in Season Two."
