Pike Co. welcomes new D.A.R.E. officer
PIKE COUNTY, Ohio — Pike County Sheriff Tracy D. Evans is proud to announce the appointment of Deputy Tara Williams-Tackett as the new DARE Officer of the Pike County Sheriff’s Office. Deputy Tackett has been a member of the Sheriff’s Office since 1999, serving in various positions including dispatch, jail, road and investigations, court security, and more. After a five-year break, during which she earned her certification as a Licensed Practical Nurse, Tackett has returned to the Sheriff’s Office to take over the DARE program.
Ross Co. school district mourns the loss of beloved teacher
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A Ross County school district is mourning the loss of one of its beloved teachers. Robin Bumgardner, 55, Chillicothe, passed away on Friday after an extended battle with cancer. She served as a teacher with the Union-Scioto Local School District for over 20 years. Unioto High...
Margaret “Maggie” Louise Fordyce, 86
Margaret Louise Fordyce, 86 of Charleston, South Carolina formerly of Waverly, Ohio passed away Friday, January 27th 2023 at her home. She was born December 26, 1936 in Clark County, Indiana.The daughter of the late Eldon and Flossie Whiteside Bagshaw. On September 9, 1961 she was united in marriage to...
Beverly Jean Mounts, 74
Beverly Jean Mounts, age 74, of Chillicothe, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, January 31, 2023 surrounded by her family, after a brief illness. She was born July 25, 1948 in Springfield, Ohio. She was a caregiver, landscaper, and former employee of Armco/Steelox in Washington C.H. She is survived by one daughter,...
Man shot, killed by Jackson County, Ohio, deputies identified
UPDATE (3:11 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023): The man who was shot and killed by Jackson County, Ohio, deputies on Tuesday has been identified. The Jackson County, Ohio, Sheriff’s Office says 31-year-old William Beach barricaded himself inside a residence in the 1800 block of Jisco West Road in Jackson, Ohio, on Tuesday. They say […]
James A. McNeal, 81
James A. McNeal, 81, of Chillicothe, passed 9:27 am Tuesday, January 31, 2023 at ProMedica following an extended illness. He was born January 23, 1942 in Chillicothe to the late Gale E. and AnnaBelle Phillips McNeal. On December 29, 1963 he married his love, Gale R. Johnson who survives him.
Fake money found in Jackson Co.
WELLSTON, Ohio — The Wellston Police Department is warning local residents and businesses to be on the lookout for fake money. The fake currency, which has been passed at a local business, is not real and has several noticeable signs that it is counterfeit. The police are advising people...
Breaking – Mayor of Ashville Passes Away Suddenly
Ashville – Mayor Chuck Wise has been confirmed to have passed away after a medical issue at his home. Mayor Wise became Mayor of Ashville on January 1, 2001, and has been reelected again and again. Before taking the mayor position Wise was an officer with the Ashville police department then Chief of Police, and until he passed he was an Ohio Department employee.
Gallia Co. standoff ends with barricaded individual in custody
GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio — On Sunday morning, January 29, 2023, the Gallia County Sheriff’s Office was called to respond to a residence on Hawthorne Lane in Springfield Township, on a report of a male who had brandished a firearm and was threatening to use it on himself. Upon arrival, deputies were able to speak with the individual, but he was uncooperative and barricaded himself in a second-story apartment.
Everlee Rayne Coomer, infant
Everlee Rayne Coomer passed away shortly after she was born on January 26, 2023 at Grant Medical Center in Columbus, Ohio. Surviving are her parents, Kenneth Wesley and Tanya Loraine Coomer of Chillicothe, Ohio; siblings, Emma, Aiden and Chase Coomer; maternal grandmother, Tisha (Marvin) Coterel of Waverly; maternal grandfather, Robert (Dawn) Detty of Chillicothe; paternal grandparents, Jeff and Kim Rock of St. Cloud, Florida; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Gordon L. Downing, 69
Gordon L. Downing, 69, of Chillicothe, passed January 29, 2023, following an extended illness. He was born May 15, 1953, in Chillicothe, Ohio to Gloria (Mingus) and Wendell (Jerry) Downing, both deceased. Gordon was a graduate of Chillicothe High School, and had been self-employed. He is survived by his brothers,...
Reynold L. Freshour, 85
Reynold L. Freshour, age 85, of Greenfield, Ohio passed away Friday, January 27, 2023 at Adena Regional Medical Center in Chillicothe. He was born August 26, 1937, in Bainbridge, Ohio, the son of Leslie and Beatrice (Newland) Freshour. Reyn joined the U.S. Navy in January of 1955 where he served...
Deadline for 2023 dog licenses extended in Ross Co.
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Ross County Auditor Robyn M Brewster announced that the deadline for purchasing 2023 dog licenses without penalty has been extended from January 31st to February 15, 2023. Dog licenses will be available at various locations throughout the county including Garman Feed & Supply in South Salem,...
Several indicted during recent session of the Gallia Co. grand jury
GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio – Prosecuting Attorney Jason D. Holdren announced today that the Gallia County Grand Jury met in January 2023 and returned indictments for several individuals, who now face a range of felony charges. Jason D. Carey, age 45, of Bidwell, Ohio, was indicted on one count of...
Annalee Chester, 85
It is with great sorrow that our dear mother, Annalee Chester, passed on Tuesday, January 31, 2023 at her residence unexpectedly. She was a wonderful mother and grandmother who was always there when we needed her. Annalee cherished her family and many friends. She was born May 7, 1937, in...
Richard Lee Smith, 70
Richard Lee Smith, age 70, of South Salem, Ohio, passed away Saturday, January 28, 2023 at the OSU Medical Center in Columbus. He was born January 22, 1953 in Greenfield, Ohio, the son of Arnold E. and Romaine (Schiller) Smith. He is survived by two sons, Christopher Smith of Proctorville,...
Alva L. Green, 92
Alva “Al” Leonard Green, 92, of Columbus, OH transferred his earthly membership to Hallelujah Square on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at his residence in Columbus, OH. He was born on January 2, 1931, in Pike County, OH to the late Leonard and Lenora (Vanhoy) Green. Alva was a...
Hotel headed for demolition
Greenfield’s Elliott Hotel may finally get demolished after a cost-sharing agreement was reached between the village and the county’s land bank. Legislation was approved by Greenfield council members at the council’s regular meeting on Monday allowing a cost-sharing agreement between the Highland County Land Reutilization Corporation (aka land bank) and the village to together handle the cost to demolish the Elliott Hotel.
James W. Betts, 71
James W. Betts, 71, of Chillicothe, passed 10:27 a.m. Sunday, January 29, 2023 at his residence following an extended illness. He was born March 23, 1951, in Ross County to the late Charles and Alberta Mowrey Betts. Surviving are sisters, Rebecca Jones, of Chillicothe, Betty Betts, of Chillicothe and Shearry...
Dunkin’ Donuts opens in Chillicothe
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Dunkin’ Donuts in Chillicothe opened their doors this week. The pastry franchise opened with customers flocking to the new restaurant. Dunkin’ Donuts is located on the corner of Western Avenue and University Hill. It sits on the site of the former PNC bank. One...
