PIKE COUNTY, Ohio — Pike County Sheriff Tracy D. Evans is proud to announce the appointment of Deputy Tara Williams-Tackett as the new DARE Officer of the Pike County Sheriff’s Office. Deputy Tackett has been a member of the Sheriff’s Office since 1999, serving in various positions including dispatch, jail, road and investigations, court security, and more. After a five-year break, during which she earned her certification as a Licensed Practical Nurse, Tackett has returned to the Sheriff’s Office to take over the DARE program.

PIKE COUNTY, OH ・ 19 HOURS AGO