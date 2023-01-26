Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
From Empty Streets and Orange Groves to an Urban CityD CentenoClermont, FL
4 Amazing Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
4 Amazing Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
The 15 year old that was killed over a Facebook FeudJade Talks CrimeSummerfield, FL
4 "Old Florida" Towns that Offer Both History and Nature and May Be Worth a Visit in 2023L. CaneFlorida State
Related
villages-news.com
Homeless people found squatting in home near The Villages
Homeless people were found squatting in a home near The Villages. Officers went Friday morning to investigate a possible burglary at the home located at 525 County Road 466, next to the Village of La Zamora, according to arrest reports from the Lady Lake Police Department. When officers investigated, they...
villages-news.com
DUI suspect arrested after bartender reports his erratic driving
A drunk driving suspect was arrested after a bartender reported his erratic driving near Dani’s Sports Bar on State Road 44 in Wildwood. A bartender and other witnesses said a white 2023 BMW had been driving around and “doing doughnuts” in the parking lot, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.
ocala-news.com
Ocala man jailed after carrying machete in Family Dollar store
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 38-year-old Ocala man after he was accused of carrying a machete inside a local store and threatening several employees and customers. On Sunday, an MCSO deputy responded to the Family Dollar located at 6060 SW Highway 200 in Ocala in reference to...
villages-news.com
Village of Bonnybrook resident arrested in theft of merchandise from Walmart
A Village of Bonnybrook resident has been arrested in the theft of merchandise from Walmart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza in The Villages. Christine Louise Miller, 71, entered the store at about 5 p.m. Saturday and proceeded with merchandise through the self-checkout lane, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. She scanned some items, but did not scan or pay for $93 worth of items. She was stopped by store personnel when she attempted to leave, the report said.
villages-news.com
Wildwood woman arrested after traffic stop at Rolling Acres Apartments
A Wildwood woman was arrested after a traffic stop at the Rolling Acres Apartments in Lady Lake. Sharniece Shantay Johnson, 30, was driving a gray Kia Forte at about 3 a.m. Saturday westbound on County Road 466 when an officer noticed the vehicle’s license plate had expired and a seize tag order had been issued, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. A traffic stop was initiated at the apartment complex.
ocala-news.com
Drugs, paraphernalia found in vehicle after Ocala woman stopped for improper lane change
A 39-year old Ocala woman was arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office after several drugs and related paraphernalia were found inside her vehicle during a traffic stop. On Saturday, a Marion County Sheriff’s Office corporal observed a Buick sedan that made an improper lane change while entering the...
villages-news.com
Man arrested after alleged altercation at laundromat in The Villages
A man was arrested after an alleged altercation at a laundromat in The Villages. Paul David Stone, 56, who is homeless, went Saturday afternoon to the Rock & Wash laundromat next to Winn-Dixie at La Plaza Grande and was inside doing his laundry, despite the fact he had been banned from the premises several days earlier, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.
villages-news.com
Driver of U-Haul arrested after spotted behind Sportsman’s Warehouse
The driver of a U-Haul was arrested after he was spotted behind Sportsman’s Warehouse. The U-Haul with Arizona license plates was spotted shortly before midnight on Saturday behind the store, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. As the U-Haul was leaving the shopping plaza, the driver ran a stop sign and a traffic stop was initiated.
ocala-news.com
Ocala removes over 200 snipe signs throughout city
The City of Ocala’s Code Enforcement Officers collected over 200 snipe signs last week in an effort to combat litter and blight. On Thursday, January 26, the officers traveled throughout the city and collected a total of 208 snipe signs (yard signs) in a four-hour span. “It is a...
villages-news.com
Woman sentenced over false police report involving shopping cart at Lowe’s
A woman has been sentenced in connection with a false police report involving a shopping cart at Lowe’s home improvement. Tina Marie Nelson, 55, of Lady Lake, on Nov. 23 summoned Wildwood police to the Walmart at Sarasota Plaza in The Villages. She claimed she had loaded merchandise into the trunk of her vehicle when a vehicle with Tennessee license plates struck her shopping cart at the Lowe’s home improvement store at Trailwinds Village on County Road 466A in Wildwod. She said she was pinned between her vehicle and the shopping cart. Nelson claimed the vehicle fled the parking lot. She drove to Walmart and called law enforcement.
villages-news.com
DUI suspect who was on phone loses his license after crashing in roundabout
A drunk driving suspect who admitted he was on his phone prior to crashing in a roundabout in The Villages has lost his driver’s license. Mason Edward Shuford, 34, of Summerfield, pleaded no contest this past week in Sumter County Court to charges of driving under the influence, possession of marijuana and possession of drug equipment.
Citrus County Chronicle
County demolishes two Hernando homes deemed unsafe and crime dens
Two dilapidated Hernando residences were demolished on East Buffalo Lane after the county’s code enforcement department deemed them unsafe and the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office identified them as hotspots for needing law enforcement help. Citrus County Sheriff’s Office Community Crimes detectives and Code Enforcement officers originally responded to...
palmcoastobserver.com
COPS CORNER: Man tries to hide drugs in woman's home
Burglary, cocaine possession. The Bunnell Police Department and Flagler County Sheriff's Office responded to an active burglary. When the officers and deputies got there, the female homeowner told deputies that she came home to the suspect in her home, according to the arrest report. She told the officers that she'd known the suspect since high school, but that he was not living or allowed in the home.
villages-news.com
Drug addiction fueled Villager’s multiple shoplifting arrests at Walmart
A 58-year-old resident of The Villages has indicated his drug addiction has fueled multiple shoplifting arrests at Walmart. James Wallace of the Village of Rio Ponderosa is due to face a judge Monday morning in Sumter County in a probation violation hearing. He was being held this weekend without bond at the Sumter County Detention Center after his transport back here from the Pinellas County Jail.
WESH
Police: 1 person shot, killed in Seminole County
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Casselberry police and Seminole County deputies are investigating a shooting that killed one person Saturday morning. Casselberry police said the shooting happened around 5:30 a.m. near Carrington Park Condominiums at 2520 Caper Lane. Officers believe the shooting began as a dispute between individuals who knew...
villages-news.com
72-year-old stroke victim attacked in angry battle over housework
A 72-year-old stroke victim was attacked in an angry battle over housework. The woman, who suffered a stroke in December 2021 and has only minimal use of the left side of her body, was attacked Sunday afternoon by 51-year-old Minette Susan Allen, according to an arrest report from the Fruitland Park Police Department.
WCJB
Marion County Fire Rescue mourns the death of a second firefighter in a month
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Weeks after a firefighter died in Marion County, the fire department is mourning the loss of another crew member. They have announced funeral arrangements. On Monday, Marion County Fire Rescue officials announced the death of MCFR Firefighter Paramedic Allen Singleton. He died on Saturday and leaves...
ocala-news.com
Former Subway manager accused of stealing over $17,000 from bank deposits
A 32-year-old former manager of several Subway restaurants in Ocala was arrested after the owner discovered that multiple bank deposits were missing. On Thursday, January 12, an Ocala Police Department officer responded to SE 95th Street and made contact with the restaurant’s owner to discuss the missing funds. The owner advised that he oversees several Subway restaurants in the Ocala area.
villages-news.com
Villager to lose license in golf cart DUI after leaving Lighthouse at Lake Sumter Landing
A Villager will lose his driver’s license after climbing into a golf cart after leaving the Lighthouse Point Bar & Grille at Lake Sumter Landing. Anthony James Foist, 49, of the Village of Sunset Pointe, pleaded no contest last week in Sumter County Court to a charge of driving under the influence. In addition to losing his license for six months, he has been placed on probation for 12 months and ordered to perform 50 hours of community service.
villages-news.com
Villager who had been drinking at Red Sauce gets break after DUI arrest
A Villager has gotten a break in court following his arrest this past September after drinking at Red Sauce at Lake Sumter Landing. Lawrence Harry Walsh, 79, of the Village of Springdale, pleaded no contest last week in Sumter County Court after pleading no contest to a charge of reckless driving, reduced from a charge of driving under the influence. He has been placed on probation for six months.
Comments / 6