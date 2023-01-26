A woman has been sentenced in connection with a false police report involving a shopping cart at Lowe’s home improvement. Tina Marie Nelson, 55, of Lady Lake, on Nov. 23 summoned Wildwood police to the Walmart at Sarasota Plaza in The Villages. She claimed she had loaded merchandise into the trunk of her vehicle when a vehicle with Tennessee license plates struck her shopping cart at the Lowe’s home improvement store at Trailwinds Village on County Road 466A in Wildwod. She said she was pinned between her vehicle and the shopping cart. Nelson claimed the vehicle fled the parking lot. She drove to Walmart and called law enforcement.

LADY LAKE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO