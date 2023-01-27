Read full article on original website
KPBS
Transitional kindergarten concerns
Some parents and school faculty voice concerns about the progress of transitional kindergarten in San Diego. In other news, we have details on a long-running legal fight over how much money San Diegans with housing vouchers can get. Plus, efforts to get more people to become child psychiatrists appear to be paying off.
KPBS
KPBS
Girl Scout cookies are back in San Diego
They’re back! Girl Scout cookies are now on sale in San Diego and Imperial counties. About 9,000 girl scouts in the area are participating in the cookie program this year. “Well everybody loves the Girl Scout cookie, it’s been a fan favorite and a long-term tradition that has inspired the public to support girl scouts,” said Carol Dedrich, CEO of Girl Scouts San Diego.
KPBS
San Diego’s new poet laureate sees poetry as a tool of empowerment
Jason Magabo Perez was named San Diego’s second poet laureate in January. He succeeds Ron Salisbury, who was appointed for a two-year term in 2020. Perez is the author of two books, “Phenomenology of Superhero” and “This is for the Mostless,” which includes poetry, personal essays, fiction and oral history. He is a graduate of UC San Diego and is director of the ethnic studies program at California State University, San Marcos.
KPBS
KPBS
How to cope with vicarious trauma caused by videos of police brutality
Psychologists say all of us can experience vicarious trauma when we bear witness to police brutality by watching what happened to Tyre Nichols and countless others like him. Then, we'll hear about a new women's shelter that opened last week on the site of the former San Diego downtown library. It is being run by the National Alliance on Mental illness for San Diego and Imperial Counties. Next, some states are paying finder's fees to people who help bring in new recruits for the U.S. National Guard. Finally, we speak to Jason Magabo Perez, San Diego's new poet laureate about poetry and community.
KPBS
Veterans in suicidal crisis can go to any emergency room for no-cost treatment
Veterans in immediate suicidal crisis can now receive free emergency care wherever they are, because of the Compact Act, signed into law in 2020. The new policy went into effect on Jan.17 and allows veterans to go to any hospital emergency room — Veterans Affairs or otherwise — without having to worry about a bill.
KPBS
Protest rally held in Escondido for Tyre Nichols, Keenan Anderson
Video footage showing the brutal beating of Tyre Nichols by five Memphis police officers in Memphis, Tennessee was released on Friday, prompting mostly peaceful demonstrations in several cities around the country. On Sunday, justice advocates rallied outside of Escondido’s city hall over Nichols’ death, as well as Keenan Anderson, an...
KPBS
KPBS
Winter storm to bring rain, mountain snow to San Diego County
A winter storm was expected to bring, rain, mountain snow and gusty winds to San Diego County Sunday through early Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service. Low clouds filled in the coastal basin Sunday morning with areas of scattered showers ahead of the approaching storm, the weather service said. Rainfall accumulations from the scattered, light showers were 0.05 of an inch or less as of 9 a.m. The majority of the rainfall has been on coastal facing slopes of higher terrain.
