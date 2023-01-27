Read full article on original website
WDSU
Krewe du Vieux route change hitting Decatur, Frenchmen Street businesses hard
NEW ORLEANS — Businesses along Frenchmen and Decatur streets will meet Tuesday to discuss what they can do to get Krewe Du Vieux's route back to their area. Krewe Du Vieux's route was changed ahead of Saturday when it is set to roll. Most other parades were able to return to their original routes.
WDSU
Causeway police apprehend 2 after chase on Huey P Long Bridge
JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — A search has ended, and arrests have been made after a chase with Causeway Police on the Huey P. Long Bridge Wednesday morning. Causeway police say a car with three people inside was driving recklessly on the bridge when they tried to stop the car for speeding.
WDSU
Man driving Uber, carjacked in the Leonidas neighborhood
NEW ORLEANS — A New Orleans Uber driver says he found himself in a dangerous situation while heading to pick up a rider. He says he was carjacked at gunpoint on Jan 22., around 12 a.m. on the 1000 block of Dublin Street. He told WDSU he did not...
WDSU
2 NOPD officers given Narcan after touching bag covered in fentanyl
NEW ORLEANS — Two New Orleans police officers were administered Narcan after they were exposed to fentanyl on the job. According to New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell, two New Orleans Police Department officers, who have not been identified, were investigating a bag at an undisclosed location three weeks ago.
WDSU
Business owners react to news that walking parade Krewe du Vieux won't roll on their streets
NEW ORLEANS — Business owners in disbelief after changes to a popular parade's route. After months of planning for a big boost in business they learned Monday that Krewe du Vieux will cut out portions of Decatur Street and Frenchmen Street this year. On Tuesday, owners met to discuss...
WDSU
Cooler weather tomorrow
NEW ORLEANS — A cold front is very slowly moving across our area today. This will cool things down briefly Wednesday before warmer air and storms are back on Thursday. Then, a bigger cool down kicks off the weekend! Let's dive in. Tonight, lows will be in the 40s...
WDSU
2 people injured in car crash in Jefferson Parish
JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office are currently investigating a crash between a motorcycle and a vehicle that left two people injured. According to JPSO, the crash happened around 5 p.m. on Tuesday at Veterans Boulevard and W. William David Parkway. The driver of the vehicle was...
WDSU
New Orleans residents protest killing of Tyre Nichols
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans residents marched for justice in the case of Tyre Nichols' killing. Nichols died after he was beaten by six Memphis Police officers. Video of the beating was released last week, sparking nationwide protests against police brutality. More than 80 people walked the streets of...
WDSU
Kenner officials announce temporary water shut off on Duncan Street
Jefferson Parish Water Department reported water had been shut off in the 400 block of Duncan Street in Kenner due to a broken water main. Repairs are expected to take approximately 3-4 hours to complete. Residents with any questions or concerns can reach the Eastbank Water Treatment Plant at 504-736-6060.
WDSU
Fog Today, Rain and Storms Tomorrow
NEW ORLEANS — This morning's fog has lingered into the early afternoon. I adjusted local temperatures accordingly -- as skies remain cloudy and current temps have not warmed much. Highs for today, 51-64° a very wide temperature range due to humidity at the coast, lingering fog, and cloudy skies. More fog will be part of tonight's forecast, but the main feature for this forecast is rain, showers and storm activity for Thursday. There is a chance of an isolated shower dipping into the Northshore or river parishes in the overnight hours. For now, the bulk of tomorrow's rain begins in the late morning and continues into the midnight hour. The potential for severe weather has been taken out of the forecast, but there is a slight risk for flash flooding across the Northshore. The South Shore carries a marginal risk for flash flooding throughout Thursday. By the early evening hours, storm activity appears to drop toward the Metro Area -- just to finish with isolated showers after dinner time. By midnight showers will have moved eastward. Rain forecast is .10 - .75".
WDSU
Southern University student killed in crash in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. — A Southern University student who is from New Orleans died in a car accident Monday night. The university issued a statement announcing the death of senior Reginald Elloie. According to the university, Elloie was majoring in business. Below is the statement released by the university...
WDSU
Jefferson Parish motorcyclist involved in crash dies from injuries
A motorcyclist involved in a crash in Jefferson Parish Tuesday night has died from his injuries. According to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office, the crash happened at the intersection of W. William David Parkway and Veterans Memorial Boulevard. The crash happened at 4 p.m. According to JPSO, a motorcycle was...
WDSU
Warm & humid
NEW ORLEANS — A humid and warm day is underway. Highs are in the middle 70s to low 80s on the South Shore. With more cloud cover on the Northshore, highs are in the low and middle 70s. Tonight will be cloudy and muggy with lows in the upper...
WDSU
Man shot on Chef Menteur Highway, police report
New Orleans police are investigating a shooting on Chef Menteur Highway that injured one man. According to NOPD, a man was shot at the 6000 block of Chef Menteur Highway around 5:26 p.m. The victim was transported to the local hospital for treatment.
WDSU
Covington 8-year-old found after overnight Missing Child alert
COVINGTON, La. — The Louisiana State Police have a found a boy who was at the center of an overnight Missing Child advisory Sunday night. Jett Gremillion, 8, of Covington, was found Monday morning. State police say he was taken by his non-custodial mother, Paris Souza. Covington police say...
WDSU
New Orleans mayor, krewes set to announce latest on Carnival parade routes
New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell officially announced that all parades would return to their original routes in a news conference on Monday. Interim Superintendent Michelle Woodfork and Sheriff Susan Hudston joined Cantrell for the announcement. Mayor LaToya Cantrell released the following statement:. “As we reflect on the safe, fun and...
WDSU
Sibil Fox Richardson, once incarcerated for her role in a bank robbery, seeks public office
NEW ORLEANS — Sibil Fox Richardson, a woman who spent time in jail for her role in a bank robbery in the late 1990s, is running for a seat in the state house. Richardson's life was the focus of a documentary that aired on Amazon. She spent more than 20 years working to free her husband from Angola and is a New Orleans-based entrepreneur and mother.
WDSU
Orleans Parish DA discusses violent crime wave in New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS — As crime surges in New Orleans, many officials are pushing for more convictions and solutions for keeping criminals off the streets. WDSU Anchor Darryl Forges sits down with Orleans Parish District Attorney Jason Williams to discuss the strategy his office is using to help combat violent crime in the city.
WDSU
New Orleans police welcome new recruit class
NEW ORLEANS — On Monday, the New Orleans Police Department welcomed its latest class of recruits to the city. Mayor LaToya Cantrell and interim superintendent Michelle Woodfork greeted the 17 recruits in attendance, wishing them well as they begin six months of grueling training. The new recruit class hopes...
WDSU
16-year-old arrested for pointing an airsoft gun at a St. Tammany Parish school bus
St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office announces that they have arrested a 16-year-old boy for being accused of pointing an airsoft gun at a school bus. According to deputies, a bus driver was bringing the students home on Watts Thomas Road in Bush when she observed the teen pointing what appeared to be a firearm at the bus.
