New Orleans, LA

WDSU

2 NOPD officers given Narcan after touching bag covered in fentanyl

NEW ORLEANS — Two New Orleans police officers were administered Narcan after they were exposed to fentanyl on the job. According to New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell, two New Orleans Police Department officers, who have not been identified, were investigating a bag at an undisclosed location three weeks ago.
WDSU

Cooler weather tomorrow

NEW ORLEANS — A cold front is very slowly moving across our area today. This will cool things down briefly Wednesday before warmer air and storms are back on Thursday. Then, a bigger cool down kicks off the weekend! Let's dive in. Tonight, lows will be in the 40s...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

2 people injured in car crash in Jefferson Parish

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office are currently investigating a crash between a motorcycle and a vehicle that left two people injured. According to JPSO, the crash happened around 5 p.m. on Tuesday at Veterans Boulevard and W. William David Parkway. The driver of the vehicle was...
JEFFERSON PARISH, LA
WDSU

New Orleans residents protest killing of Tyre Nichols

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans residents marched for justice in the case of Tyre Nichols' killing. Nichols died after he was beaten by six Memphis Police officers. Video of the beating was released last week, sparking nationwide protests against police brutality. More than 80 people walked the streets of...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Kenner officials announce temporary water shut off on Duncan Street

Jefferson Parish Water Department reported water had been shut off in the 400 block of Duncan Street in Kenner due to a broken water main. Repairs are expected to take approximately 3-4 hours to complete. Residents with any questions or concerns can reach the Eastbank Water Treatment Plant at 504-736-6060.
KENNER, LA
WDSU

Fog Today, Rain and Storms Tomorrow

NEW ORLEANS — This morning's fog has lingered into the early afternoon. I adjusted local temperatures accordingly -- as skies remain cloudy and current temps have not warmed much. Highs for today, 51-64° a very wide temperature range due to humidity at the coast, lingering fog, and cloudy skies. More fog will be part of tonight's forecast, but the main feature for this forecast is rain, showers and storm activity for Thursday. There is a chance of an isolated shower dipping into the Northshore or river parishes in the overnight hours. For now, the bulk of tomorrow's rain begins in the late morning and continues into the midnight hour. The potential for severe weather has been taken out of the forecast, but there is a slight risk for flash flooding across the Northshore. The South Shore carries a marginal risk for flash flooding throughout Thursday. By the early evening hours, storm activity appears to drop toward the Metro Area -- just to finish with isolated showers after dinner time. By midnight showers will have moved eastward. Rain forecast is .10 - .75".
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Southern University student killed in crash in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. — A Southern University student who is from New Orleans died in a car accident Monday night. The university issued a statement announcing the death of senior Reginald Elloie. According to the university, Elloie was majoring in business. Below is the statement released by the university...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WDSU

Warm & humid

NEW ORLEANS — A humid and warm day is underway. Highs are in the middle 70s to low 80s on the South Shore. With more cloud cover on the Northshore, highs are in the low and middle 70s. Tonight will be cloudy and muggy with lows in the upper...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Man shot on Chef Menteur Highway, police report

New Orleans police are investigating a shooting on Chef Menteur Highway that injured one man. According to NOPD, a man was shot at the 6000 block of Chef Menteur Highway around 5:26 p.m. The victim was transported to the local hospital for treatment.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Covington 8-year-old found after overnight Missing Child alert

COVINGTON, La. — The Louisiana State Police have a found a boy who was at the center of an overnight Missing Child advisory Sunday night. Jett Gremillion, 8, of Covington, was found Monday morning. State police say he was taken by his non-custodial mother, Paris Souza. Covington police say...
COVINGTON, LA
WDSU

New Orleans mayor, krewes set to announce latest on Carnival parade routes

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell officially announced that all parades would return to their original routes in a news conference on Monday. Interim Superintendent Michelle Woodfork and Sheriff Susan Hudston joined Cantrell for the announcement. Mayor LaToya Cantrell released the following statement:. “As we reflect on the safe, fun and...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Orleans Parish DA discusses violent crime wave in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS — As crime surges in New Orleans, many officials are pushing for more convictions and solutions for keeping criminals off the streets. WDSU Anchor Darryl Forges sits down with Orleans Parish District Attorney Jason Williams to discuss the strategy his office is using to help combat violent crime in the city.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

New Orleans police welcome new recruit class

NEW ORLEANS — On Monday, the New Orleans Police Department welcomed its latest class of recruits to the city. Mayor LaToya Cantrell and interim superintendent Michelle Woodfork greeted the 17 recruits in attendance, wishing them well as they begin six months of grueling training. The new recruit class hopes...
NEW ORLEANS, LA

