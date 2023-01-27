Read full article on original website
Related
numberfire.com
Trae Young (ankle) active for Hawks' Wednesday contest
Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (ankle) is available for Wednesday's game against the Phoenix Suns. Young will make his return after Atlanta's star sat out one game with right ankle soreness. In 34.6 expected minutes, our models project Young to score 43.2 FanDuel points. Young's Wednesday projection includes 25.2 points,...
numberfire.com
Boston's Grant Williams operating bench role on Wednesday night
Boston Celtics power forward Grant Williams is not starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Brooklyn Nets. Williams will come off the bench after Robert Williams was named Boston's starter. In 23.0 expected minutes, our models project Grant Williams to score 15.6 FanDuel points. Grant Williams' projection includes 7.4 points, 3.4...
numberfire.com
Josh Richardson (knee) available for Spurs on Monday
San Antonio Spurs guard/forward Josh Richardson will play Monday in the team's game against the Washington Wizards. Richardson is dealing with left knee soreness. He was listed probable coming into the day, and as expected, he has received the green light to take the floor. Our models project Richardson for...
numberfire.com
Portland's Josh Hart (hamstring) active on Wednesday
Portland Trail Blazers guard Josh Hart (hamstring) will play in Wednesday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Hart will be active in his usual role after 27-year old was listed with hamstring tightness. In 30.8 expected minutes, numberFIre's models project Hart to score 25.2 FanDuel points. Hart's projection includes 8.9 points,...
numberfire.com
Lakers starting Anthony Davis (foot) on Tuesday, Thomas Bryant to bench
Los Angeles Lakers forward / center Anthony Davis (foot) is starting in Tuesday's lineup against the New York Knicks. Davis will make his first start since his return after Thomas Bryant was sent to the bench. In 32.2 expected minutes, our model project Davis to score 45.3 FanDuel points. Davis'...
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
numberfire.com
Philadelphia's Joel Embiid (foot) questionable for Wednesday's game versus Magic
Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (foot) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's contest against the Orlando Magic. Embiid's availability for Wednesday's rematch is currently in question after Philadelphia's center experienced left foot soreness. Expect Montrezl Harrell to log more minutes in a matchup versus a Magic team allowing 53.1 FanDuel points per game to centers this season if Embiid is ruled out.
numberfire.com
C.J. McCollum (thumb) starting in New Orleans' Tuesday lineup, Jose Alvarado to bench
New Orleans Pelicans guard C.J. McCollum (thumb) is starting in Tuesday's contest against the Denver Nuggets. After sitting out on Sunday with a thumb ailment, McCollum will make the start at point guard. In a matchup versus a Denver unit allowing 48.8 FanDuel points per game to his position, our models project McCollum to score 37.4 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Aaron Gordon (ankle) questionable for Denver on Thursday
Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (ankle) is questionable for Thursday's game against the Golden State Warriors. Gordon is dealing with a left ankle sprain and is questionable to face the Warriors on Thursday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 30.8 minutes against Golden State. Gordon's Thursday...
numberfire.com
Robert Covington (personal) active for Clippers on Tuesday
Los Angeles Clippers forward Robert Covington (personal) is available for Tuesday's game against the Chicago Bulls. After a two game absence for personal reasons, Covington will be active on Tuesday night. In a matchup versus a Bulls' team ranked 20th in defensive rating, Covington's FanDuel salary stands at $5,100. Per...
numberfire.com
LeBron James (ankle) active for Lakers on Tuesday
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (ankle) will play in Tuesday's contest against the New York Knicks. After sitting in the first half of their back-to-back on Monday night, James will make his return in Madison Square Garden. In a matchup versus a Knicks' team ranked fourth in opposing true shooting percentage, numberFIre's models project James to score 49.9 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Cleveland's Kevin Love (back) available for Tuesday's game versus Heat
Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love (back) is active for Tuesday's contest against the Miami Heat. Love will make his return after Cleveland's veteran missed three games with back spasms. In 19.9 expected minutes versus a Heat team ranked fifth in defensive rating, our models project Love to score 20.5 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Grizzlies starting Desmond Bane (knee) on Wednesday, Ziaire Williams to bench
Memphis Grizzlies shooting guard Desmond Bane (knee) is starting in Wednesday's lineup versus the Portland Trail Blazers. Bane will make his 29th start at shooting guard after he was forced to miss two games with knee soreness. In 32.3 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Bane to score 33.0 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Minnesota's Taurean Prince (ankle) active for Wednesday's game versus Warriors
Minnesota Timberwolves small forward Taurean Prince (ankle) is available for Wednesday's contest against the Golden State Warriors. Prince will suit up at home after the Timberwolves' forward was listed as questionable. In 20.8 expected minutes, our models project Prince to score 16.4 FanDuel points. Prince's projection includes 9.1 points, 2.8...
numberfire.com
Pistons' Hamidou Diallo (illness) probable on Wednesday
Detroit Pistons shooting guard Hamidou Diallo (illness) is probable for Wednesday's game against the Washington Wizards. Diallo is dealing with an illness but is probable to face the Wizards on Wednesday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 20.0 minutes against Washington. Diallo's Wednesday projection includes 10.1...
numberfire.com
Danny Green (knee) active for Memphis' Wednesday contest against Portland
Memphis Grizzlies guard Danny Green (knee) is available for Wednesday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Green will make his season debut after the veteran was sidelined while recovering from knee surgery. Expect the 35-year old to play a limited role off the bench on Wednesday night. In a matchup...
numberfire.com
3 NBA Player Prop Bets to Target on Wednesday 2/1/23
Here, we'll focus on utilizing daily fantasy basketball projections and a slew of other tools to help make money betting player props. For this article, we are focusing on the NBA odds at FanDuel Sportsbook to pinpoint spots where value can be had tonight. The prop-betting experience on FanDuel Sportsbook...
numberfire.com
Portland's Jusuf Nurkic (calf) out for remainder of Wednesday's contest
Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic (calf) will not return to Wednesday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. After leaving in the first quarter with calf soreness, Nurkic will remain in the locker room. Expect Drew Eubanks to play an increased role at the five if Nurkic were to miss more time.
numberfire.com
Wizards' Daniel Gafford (illness) questionable on Wednesday
Washington Wizards forward Daniel Gafford (illness) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Detroit Pistons. Gafford continues to deal with an illness and is questionable to face the Pistons on Wednesday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 24.2 minutes against Detroit. Gafford's Wednesday projection includes 10.9...
numberfire.com
Portland's Jerami Grant will not return on Wednesday
Portland Trail Blazers forward Jerami Grant (concussion) is ruled out for the remainder of Wednesday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Grant will not return after the Portland forward was evaluated for a concussion. Expect Jabari Walker to see more minutes if Grant remains out. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 240.2...
Comments / 0