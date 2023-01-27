ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Late January storm breaks 48-hour snowfall record at JHMR

JACKSON, Wyo. – The Rendezvous Bowl Plot at Jackson Hole Mountain Resort’s upper mountain broke its all-time 48-hour snowfall record with 41 inches received from January 26-28. This impressive storm cycle was followed by some of the coldest air in years with temperatures plummeting to -30ºF or lower in the Jackson Hole Valley.
JACKSON, WY
buckrail.com

Game and Fish: Winter is tough on wildlife, here’s how to help

JACKSON, Wyo. — Following two relatively mild winters, western Wyoming is now experiencing more traditional winter conditions with above-average snow in many places and continued cold temperatures that began in early December. Wyoming Game and Fish biologists and wardens are closely monitoring how big game herds are faring and...
PINEDALE, WY
buckrail.com

Preliminary work begins on new Snake River Bridge

WILSON, Wyo. — This week, the Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT) and contract crews from Ames Construction, Inc., will begin extracting gravel and clearing trees in preparation for the work that will take place over the next two seasons for the replacement of the Snake River Bridge on WYO 22.
TETON COUNTY, WY
buckrail.com

Malo maintains lead in Stage Four

BIG PINEY, Wyo. — Anny Malo maintains her lead in the 28th Annual Pedigree Stage Stop Race with a first-place finish in Stage Four with a time of 2:05:44. Malo was followed closely by Cathy Rivest at 2:09:04, and Alix Crittenden at 2:10:56. First-time Stage Stop competitors Laura Bontrager and Donny Poulin rounded out the top five positions. All other times can be found here.
KEMMERER, WY
buckrail.com

Officials shoot mountain lion after altercation at Victor home

VICTOR, Idaho. — A mountain lion was shot at a Victor home on Monday after it killed the family’s dog and was deemed a public safety concern. The family first called Teton County Sheriff’s Office who referred them to Idaho State Police (ISP). ISP sent a resident deputy in the area to the home.
VICTOR, ID
buckrail.com

All power restored in town

JACKSON, Wyo. — Let there be light (and warmth)!. As of 4 a.m. this morning, Jan. 30, Lower Valley Energy (LVE) reports that all power has been restored in the Town of Jackson following outages that began Sunday morning. LVE asks customers in East Jackson and Gros Ventre Street...
eastidahonews.com

Multiple highways closed due to high winds and blowing snow

ASHTON — Multiple highways in eastern Idaho are closed Sunday due to high winds and blowing snow. The Idaho Transporation Department reports the following closures:. Interstate 15 from Dubois to the Montana State Line. U.S. Highway 20 from Ashton to the Montana State Line. Idaho Highway 47 from Ashton...
ASHTON, ID
buckrail.com

Best of Jackson Hole 2023 wrapping in 4 short days!

JACKSON, Wyo. — Make these last four days of voting really count!. This year is well on its way to be the BIGGEST voting year yet. Vote for them before this Friday, Feb. 3 at midnight MST!. Are you a local business or organization? Vote for yourself or others...
JACKSON, WY
buckrail.com

SNAPPED: Powder panic brings belly sledding, pups, lift lines to JHMR

TETON VILLAGE, Wyo. — On Saturday morning, Jackson Hole Mountain Resort (JHMR) reported that they had received a whopping 27 inches of snow in 24 hours, with storm totals from Thursday to Sunday totaling four feet of fresh powder. However, big snow totals made for a delayed resort opening...
JACKSON, WY
eastidahonews.com

Extreme freezing temperatures break records in eastern Idaho

IDAHO FALLS – Extreme cold weather shattered records across eastern Idaho Monday, with bone-chilling temperatures reported in Rexburg, Idaho Falls, Pocatello, Stanley and Challis. While many places were dozens of degrees below zero, just wait a few days and you’ll see quite a warm-up. The National Weather Service is...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
buckrail.com

Lower Valley Energy shares cause of outage, provides updates

JACKSON, Wyo. — Lower Valley Energy (LVE) experienced a transformer failure in the East Jackson substation yesterday at approximately 7:40 a.m. According to LVE the original fault was on an underground feeder in front of Jackson Hole Lumber which caused some issues with the controls in the transformer in the substation.
JACKSON, WY
eastidahonews.com

Police shoot mountain lion at Teton County home

VICTOR — A mountain lion was shot by law enforcement after it killed a family’s pet and was deemed a public safety concern. Lt. Marvin Crain with the Idaho State Police tells EastIdahoNews.com the incident happened Monday in Teton County outside Victor. ISP arrived around 10:30 a.m. after a family reported a mountain lion had killed their dog in their yard.
TETON COUNTY, ID
buckrail.com

Town officials caution safe heating practices during outage

JACKSON, WYO – Power remains out in several areas in the Town of Jackson. Lower Valley Energy (LVE) worked to restore power to approximately 70 percent of customers affected by the outage. Town officials would like to remind the public not to use combustible devices indoors to warm homes...
JACKSON, WY
buckrail.com

Malo leads in first two legs of Stage Stop

LANDER, Wyo. — Four-time Stage Stop champion Anny Malo has maintained a lead in the first two stages of the 28th Annual Pedigree Stage Stop Race that kicked off in Jackson’s Town Square on Friday night. Yesterday, Malo turned in a winning time of 2:26:02 to finish the...
JACKSON, WY
eastidahonews.com

What you need to know if your pipes freeze

IDAHO FALLS – Due to forecasted subzero temperatures this coming week, the Idaho Falls Water Division asks property owners and tenants to prepare for the potential of frozen waterlines and offers the following information and tips for property owners. “Waterlines in Idaho Falls are generally buried between 5 to...
IDAHO FALLS, ID

