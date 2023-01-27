Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
buckrail.com
Late January storm breaks 48-hour snowfall record at JHMR
JACKSON, Wyo. – The Rendezvous Bowl Plot at Jackson Hole Mountain Resort’s upper mountain broke its all-time 48-hour snowfall record with 41 inches received from January 26-28. This impressive storm cycle was followed by some of the coldest air in years with temperatures plummeting to -30ºF or lower in the Jackson Hole Valley.
buckrail.com
Game and Fish: Winter is tough on wildlife, here’s how to help
JACKSON, Wyo. — Following two relatively mild winters, western Wyoming is now experiencing more traditional winter conditions with above-average snow in many places and continued cold temperatures that began in early December. Wyoming Game and Fish biologists and wardens are closely monitoring how big game herds are faring and...
buckrail.com
Preliminary work begins on new Snake River Bridge
WILSON, Wyo. — This week, the Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT) and contract crews from Ames Construction, Inc., will begin extracting gravel and clearing trees in preparation for the work that will take place over the next two seasons for the replacement of the Snake River Bridge on WYO 22.
3 things to know this morning – January 31, 2023
Here's what you should know to start your Tuesday.
buckrail.com
Town releases new map showing streets, sidewalks that receive priority plowing
JACKSON, Wyo. — In an effort to better inform the public about what to expect when snow hits the valley floor, the Town of Jackson has created maps with the streets and sidewalks that the community and visitors can rely on to be plowed within 24 hours of snow storms.
Power lines down, avoid N Yellowstone Highway
The Idaho Falls Fire Department, Bonneville County Sheriff's Office and Idaho Transportation Department responded to N. Yellowstone Highway just before 1 p.m. Monday to address an issue with a power line that was about to fall across the roadway.
buckrail.com
Malo maintains lead in Stage Four
BIG PINEY, Wyo. — Anny Malo maintains her lead in the 28th Annual Pedigree Stage Stop Race with a first-place finish in Stage Four with a time of 2:05:44. Malo was followed closely by Cathy Rivest at 2:09:04, and Alix Crittenden at 2:10:56. First-time Stage Stop competitors Laura Bontrager and Donny Poulin rounded out the top five positions. All other times can be found here.
buckrail.com
Officials shoot mountain lion after altercation at Victor home
VICTOR, Idaho. — A mountain lion was shot at a Victor home on Monday after it killed the family’s dog and was deemed a public safety concern. The family first called Teton County Sheriff’s Office who referred them to Idaho State Police (ISP). ISP sent a resident deputy in the area to the home.
buckrail.com
All power restored in town
JACKSON, Wyo. — Let there be light (and warmth)!. As of 4 a.m. this morning, Jan. 30, Lower Valley Energy (LVE) reports that all power has been restored in the Town of Jackson following outages that began Sunday morning. LVE asks customers in East Jackson and Gros Ventre Street...
eastidahonews.com
Multiple highways closed due to high winds and blowing snow
ASHTON — Multiple highways in eastern Idaho are closed Sunday due to high winds and blowing snow. The Idaho Transporation Department reports the following closures:. Interstate 15 from Dubois to the Montana State Line. U.S. Highway 20 from Ashton to the Montana State Line. Idaho Highway 47 from Ashton...
buckrail.com
Best of Jackson Hole 2023 wrapping in 4 short days!
JACKSON, Wyo. — Make these last four days of voting really count!. This year is well on its way to be the BIGGEST voting year yet. Vote for them before this Friday, Feb. 3 at midnight MST!. Are you a local business or organization? Vote for yourself or others...
buckrail.com
SNAPPED: Powder panic brings belly sledding, pups, lift lines to JHMR
TETON VILLAGE, Wyo. — On Saturday morning, Jackson Hole Mountain Resort (JHMR) reported that they had received a whopping 27 inches of snow in 24 hours, with storm totals from Thursday to Sunday totaling four feet of fresh powder. However, big snow totals made for a delayed resort opening...
eastidahonews.com
How a local construction crew is surviving the blistering cold temperatures
IDAHO FALLS – Though numerous schools across eastern Idaho are closed Monday due to record-breaking freezing temperatures, for many people it’s just another working day, and some are outside battling the extreme cold trying to stay warm. Montana Kottkey, 23, and his crew of 12 with NV Construction...
eastidahonews.com
Extreme freezing temperatures break records in eastern Idaho
IDAHO FALLS – Extreme cold weather shattered records across eastern Idaho Monday, with bone-chilling temperatures reported in Rexburg, Idaho Falls, Pocatello, Stanley and Challis. While many places were dozens of degrees below zero, just wait a few days and you’ll see quite a warm-up. The National Weather Service is...
Frozen waterlines and pipe bursts
The City of Ammon posted to Facebook alerting residents about a main line break. Because of this, the city has shut off water to residents on Geneva Drive between Talmage Street and Ross Avenue.
buckrail.com
Lower Valley Energy shares cause of outage, provides updates
JACKSON, Wyo. — Lower Valley Energy (LVE) experienced a transformer failure in the East Jackson substation yesterday at approximately 7:40 a.m. According to LVE the original fault was on an underground feeder in front of Jackson Hole Lumber which caused some issues with the controls in the transformer in the substation.
eastidahonews.com
Police shoot mountain lion at Teton County home
VICTOR — A mountain lion was shot by law enforcement after it killed a family’s pet and was deemed a public safety concern. Lt. Marvin Crain with the Idaho State Police tells EastIdahoNews.com the incident happened Monday in Teton County outside Victor. ISP arrived around 10:30 a.m. after a family reported a mountain lion had killed their dog in their yard.
buckrail.com
Town officials caution safe heating practices during outage
JACKSON, WYO – Power remains out in several areas in the Town of Jackson. Lower Valley Energy (LVE) worked to restore power to approximately 70 percent of customers affected by the outage. Town officials would like to remind the public not to use combustible devices indoors to warm homes...
buckrail.com
Malo leads in first two legs of Stage Stop
LANDER, Wyo. — Four-time Stage Stop champion Anny Malo has maintained a lead in the first two stages of the 28th Annual Pedigree Stage Stop Race that kicked off in Jackson’s Town Square on Friday night. Yesterday, Malo turned in a winning time of 2:26:02 to finish the...
eastidahonews.com
What you need to know if your pipes freeze
IDAHO FALLS – Due to forecasted subzero temperatures this coming week, the Idaho Falls Water Division asks property owners and tenants to prepare for the potential of frozen waterlines and offers the following information and tips for property owners. “Waterlines in Idaho Falls are generally buried between 5 to...
Comments / 1