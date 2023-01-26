Read full article on original website
qchron.com
With video: Church vandalism in Forest Hills
The NYPD’s Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating an act of criminal mischief that damaged a glass door at Grace Lutheran Church in Forest Hills on Sunday, Jan. 29. Police said the incident took place at 3:56 p.m. when the man shown above twice threw a large rock at the door, causing unspecified damage. The church is located at 103-15 Union Tpke.
qchron.com
Jamaica man rams wife with SUV, DA alleges
A Jamaica man could face up to 25 years in prison for allegedly attempting to murder his wife by hitting her with his SUV — with their three children in the backseat — and then stabbing her with a knife, according to District Attorney Melinda Katz’s Office.
qchron.com
Queens BP Richards hosting Tyre Nichols vigil Monday night 1
Queens BP Richards hosting Tyre Nichols vigil Monday night. Following the gruesome killing of Tyre Nichols at the hands of five Memphis, Tenn., police officers, Queens Borough President Donovan Richards Jr. will host a candlelight vigil to grieve and uplift Nichols’ memory with the borough at 6 p.m. tonight, Jan. 30, on the steps of Queens Borough Hall.
