State police say man was killed after his gun ‘discharged’ during struggle with police in Waukegan

$12 million settlement reached in 2019 shooting of teen during police raid
CHICAGO (CBS)-- A multi-million dollar settlement was reached after a 12-year-old Markham boy was shot during a police raid in 2019.The attorney for Amir Worship said they reached a $12 million settlement for the boy, who is now permanently disabled after being shot in his knee during the police raid in May of 2019. CBS 2 reported almost four years ago that nearly two dozen officers from Country Club Hills and Richton Park busted into the home of Worship around 5 a.m., while serving a warrant for his mother's boyfriend. That's when one of the SWAT officers accidentally shot 12-year-old Worship, shattering...
Cars hit by gunfire after gunman fires shots after basketball game at Zion-Benton High School
Multiple police departments responded after a gunman fired shots in the parking lot of Zion-Benton Township High School after a basketball game, spurring chaos for players and attendees. The Zion Police Department and Zion Fire Rescue Department responded around 9:15 p.m. Tuesday to the school, located at 3901 21st Street in Zion. Police officials said […]
Judge sentences Cary man to 5 years in prison for 4th DUI, causing multi-vehicle crash in Crystal Lake
A Cary man who committed his fourth driving under the influence offense and fled from a multiple-vehicle crash in Crystal Lake has been sentenced to five years in prison. Keith C. Guminski, 48, of Cary, was charged in December 2020 with four counts of aggravated driving under the influence, one count of leaving the scene of a crash with injury and one count of driving on a revoked or suspended license.
$100K bond for man captured by canine after crashing into police squad during burglary investigation in Lake Bluff
A North Chicago man is facing numerous charges after authorities say he hit a police car and nearly struck multiple officers in Lake Bluff while fleeing a burglary investigation. The Lake Bluff Police Department said an officer observed a vehicle driving without headlights on East Prospect Avenue around 1 a.m....
WSPY NEWS
Man with weapon taken into custody at Kane County Courthouse
The Kane County Sheriff's Office says a man is in custody for allegedly having a weapon at the Kane County Judicial Center in St. Charles Wednesday. The sheriff's office did not specify what kind of weapon. Police say it is an isolated incident and that no one has been hurt....
Woman charged after elderly woman found dead in freezer at Northwest Side home
Police classified the case as a death investigation.
proclaimerscv.com
As Other Officer Holds Him Down, Chicago Cop Beats Man Inside Holding Cell
Damien Stewart, 31, admitted his past crimes, including violating the law, but maintained that he did nothing to deserve the assault he received from 2 Chicago police officers in the 4th District holding cell nearly 4 years ago. “They moved me. I had no idea why they affected me. I...
Cars damaged by gunfire outside of Zion-Benton Township High School basketball game
Shots were fired outside of a Zion-Benton Township High School basketball game Tuesday night, police said.
3 Cook County residents allegedly stole perfume, Neosporin from Walgreens before leading police on chase
WILLOWBROOK, Ill. - Bond has been set for three Cook County residents accused of stealing perfume and other merchandise from a Willowbrook Walgreens store. Kyla Simmons, 20, of Chicago, Duane Robinson, 23, of Chicago, and Monteriana Williams, 20, of Oak Park have all been charged with one count of burglary and one count of retail theft.
Two state troopers injured while trying to stop suspected carjackers near Dan Ryan
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A juvenile suspect was in custody late Tuesday after a car believed to be stolen in a carjacking hit an Illinois State trooper, and then led police in a chase.At 5:15 p.m., troopers from the Illinois State Police Statewide Anti-Violence Enforcement Group were conducting a saturation patrol on the Dan Ryan near 47th Street.State troopers saw a black BMW that had been reported carjacked and stolen around 4 p.m.A state trooper tried to pull over the BMW, but it fled – only to be blocked by traffic near 47th Street and Wentworth Avenue, near the Dan Ryan Expressway.Video showed officers surrounding the BMW with guns drawn. A trooper was on the hood of the BMW when it sped off.The BMW clipped a car – and the trooper fell hard to the ground.A second trooper was also hurt diving out of the car's way. Both are expected to recover.The suspects then sped onto the Dan Ryan, with troopers in hot pursuit.Eventually, the driver crashed into a tree near 47th and Federal streets. Chicago Police responded and apprehended one juvenile passenger.Two suspects remained at large late Tuesday.
Police canine tracks down suspect who burglarized vehicles in Lake Bluff, rammed police car
A North Chicago police canine tracked down a suspect who burglarized vehicles in Lake Bluff and rammed a police car while fleeing from officers Tuesday morning. The Lake Bluff Police Department said multiple burglaries to vehicles occurred in the 300 block of East Center Avenue early Tuesday morning. The incidents...
At least one still at large after suspected carjackers strike ISP troopers off Dan Ryan
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Dramatic video shows the moment an Illinois state trooper was thrown from the top of a stolen car near the Dan Ryan Expressway late on Tuesday afternoon.At least one of the thieves was still on the run a day later.CBS 2's Sabrina Franza spoke Wednesday with the owner of the stolen car - a rideshare driver who was carjacked at gunpoint by their own passengers.Again, at least one of those passengers is still out there, and thus, the driver did not want to speak with us on camera.The shocking video was taken right off the Dan Ryan,...
2 people in custody after woman carjacked at gunpoint in Lakeview
CHICAGO (CBS)-- A woman was carjacked in a parking garage in Lakeview. Police said just after 6 p.m. Tuesday, two people approached a 27-year-old woman and displayed a handgun, in the 2800 block of North Broadway, just north of Diversey Parkway and Clark Street. The offenders, including a 15-year-old boy, demanded the woman's blue-colored Audi and she complied. They took off in the car and police later found the car eight miles away near 19th and Paulina streets. A weapon was recovered at the scene. Police took two people into custody. The boy has since been charged with one felony count of vehicular hijacking. No further information was available.
fox32chicago.com
16-year-old charged in shooting, robbery of man in South Shore
CHICAGO - A teen is facing charges in connection with the shooting and robbery of a man Wednesday in the South Shore neighborhood. The 16-year-old is accused of being one of the suspects who robbed a 28-year-old around 1:45 a.m. in the 6700 block of South Chappel Avenue and then shot him in the hand, according to police.
NBC Chicago
2 in Custody After Stolen Vehicle Rams Police Cars in NW Indiana, Leads Officers on Chase
Two suspects are in custody and two remain at-large after police say a stolen vehicle rammed a patrol vehicle and led officers on a multi-state chase Monday afternoon. According to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, an officer observed a Honda SUV traveling at a high rate of speed in suburban Gary on Monday afternoon.
64-year-old charged with murder in West Side shooting
CHICAGO — A 64-year-old man was arrested Monday and following a deadly shooting on the West Side last year. Marvin Pullen was taken into custody at his residence in the 3800 block of West Fillmore. Police accuse Pullen of killing a 23-year-old man in the same block on Nov....
fox32chicago.com
Bond set for Cook County man who allegedly robbed victim of cell phone with a BB gun
DUPAGE COUNTY, Ill. - Bond was set at $200,000 Monday for a Cook County man charged with robbing a person with a BB gun last weekend. Cody Johnson, 21, was charged with one count of armed robbery, according to a statement from the DuPage County State's Attorney's office. Clarendon Hills...
fox32chicago.com
Lane Bryant shootings: New theories emerge as Tinley Park murders remain unsolved after 15 years
TINLEY PARK, Ill. - This week marks 15 years since the Lane Bryant murders happened in a Tinley Park strip mall. In a Fox 32 News special report, Dane Placko takes a look back at the case described as one with a lot of leads and no clear motive. Tinley...
fox32chicago.com
Elk Grove Village woman charged with making false police report
COOK COUNTY - An Elk Grove Village woman was arrested and charged after allegedly making a false report to police. Early Sunday morning around 4:14 a.m., Elk Grove Village police officers responded to the 900 block of Lincoln Square after a 911 caller reported there was a threat involving a gun to her and her child.
regionnewssource.org
HAMMOND CENTRAL GOES ON LOCKDOWN AFTER UNAUTHORIZED STUDENT BRINGS GUN INTO BUILDING
At approximately 12 PM Tuesday, an unauthorized student trespassed into Hammond Central High School when another student opened a side door, according to The School City of Hammond. A teacher recognized that the student came through an unauthorized door and immediately called the main office to report the situation. The...
Lake and McHenry County Scanner
Grayslake, IL
