Body That Washed Up On Marblehead Beach Was Decomposed, But Intact: Report

An investigation is underway after a body was discovered on a beach in Salem Harbor this week, authorities said.

Marblehead Police to a report of a body lying on the beach at the end of Edgemere Road in Marblehead around 4 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 26, the department said on Facebook .

Upon arrival, officers confirmed the body to be a deceased individual that appeared to be in the water for a long time. The identity was not released.

Resident Ellie Tomlinson discovered the body while walking her dog near the entrance of the beach, the Marblehead Current reports . Tomlinson told the outlet that when she first saw the body, she thought it was a Halloween decoration.

“I had to do a double take,” she told the outlet. “I then saw a scarf.”

“I ran into the house and called 911,” Tomlinson continued. “My dog was still on the beach and wouldn’t go up with me.”

The outlet said they obtained a photo of a decomposed skeleton that was largely intact. They chose not to publish it out of respect for the deceased.

Marblehead Police are investigating the incident along with Salem Police, Massachusetts State Police and the Essex County District Attorney's Office.