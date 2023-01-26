ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marblehead, MA

Body That Washed Up On Marblehead Beach Was Decomposed, But Intact: Report

By David Cifarelli
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nid9w_0kSkBGVs00

An investigation is underway after a body was discovered on a beach in Salem Harbor this week, authorities said.

Marblehead Police to a report of a body lying on the beach at the end of Edgemere Road in Marblehead around 4 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 26, the department said on Facebook .

Upon arrival, officers confirmed the body to be a deceased individual that appeared to be in the water for a long time. The identity was not released.

Posted by Marblehead Police Department on Thursday, January 26, 2023

Resident Ellie Tomlinson discovered the body while walking her dog near the entrance of the beach, the Marblehead Current reports . Tomlinson told the outlet that when she first saw the body, she thought it was a Halloween decoration.

“I had to do a double take,” she told the outlet. “I then saw a scarf.”

“I ran into the house and called 911,” Tomlinson continued. “My dog was still on the beach and wouldn’t go up with me.”

The outlet said they obtained a photo of a decomposed skeleton that was largely intact. They chose not to publish it out of respect for the deceased.

Marblehead Police are investigating the incident along with Salem Police, Massachusetts State Police and the Essex County District Attorney's Office.

Comments / 3

Brenda Jackson
4d ago

oh no! I hope it's not the guy that's been missing since December... The guy from Maine, Michael Gray. 😔

Reply(1)
6
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Boston 25 News WFXT

Authorities ID driver who died in fiery crash that left car lodged in Haverhill storefront

HAVERHILL, Mass — Authorities have identified the driver who died in a fiery crash that left a car lodged in a Haverhill storefront early Monday morning. A man driving a Honda sedan smashed into the front of KC Carpets in Lafayette Square just after 2 a.m., according to the Essex County District Attorney Paul Tucker and Haverhill Police Chief Robert Pistone.
HAVERHILL, MA
Daily Voice

Tewksbury Juvenile Goes Missing For Days: Police

Police are asking to public to be on the lookout for a young person who went missing in Tewksbury, according to officials.Shane Brooke was last seen around 9:00 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 29, according to the Tewksbury Police Department. He is described as a white male, approximately 5 feet 10 inche…
TEWKSBURY, MA
whdh.com

Police responding to reported shooting in Roxbury

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are responding to a reported shooting in Roxbury on Monday. Officers could be seen gathering in a roped-off area of a housing project Prentiss Street. Police say the victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries. No additional information was immediately available. This is a developing news story; stay...
BOSTON, MA
manchesterinklink.com

Murder victim punched accused killer prior to being shot eight times, mother says

MANCHESTER, NH – The victim of a shooting early Saturday morning outside the Goat Bar and Grill was shot eight times in the torso, according to his mother. Michelle Pouliot Bilodeau and other family members spoke with reporters Monday morning in the lobby of the Hillsborough County Superior Court North while waiting for the expected arraignment of John Delee, 22, of Salem, accused of killing her son, Timothy Pouliot, 24.
SALEM, NH
whdh.com

Fire destroys front of home in Lowell

LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - A fire destroyed the front of a home on A Street in Lowell Sunday. Firefighters were seen climbing up on ladders as flames tore through the house. There is no word on any injuries or if anyone was displaced. (Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights...
LOWELL, MA
Wilmington Apple

ARREST LOG: Wilmington Police Make 2 Arrests & Serve 6 Summonses

WILMINGTON, MA — According to Wilmington Police Log, Wilmington Police issued the following arrests and summonses between January 16, 2023 to January 23, 2023. Jonathan Natiel Inoa Sanchez (32, Peabody) was served a summons for Unlicensed Operation Of A Motor Vehicle. Sanchez was involved in a 2-vehicle crash at Research Drive and Ballardvale Street. (6:26am)
WILMINGTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Man, 54, Injured in Worcester Shooting

A man was shot Saturday night in Worcester, Massachusetts, police announced. Worcester police said officers were called around 9:35 p.m. to a Merrifield Street address for a report of a gunshot victim. Responding officers found a 54-year-old man who had been shot. He was taken to a local hospital with...
WORCESTER, MA
NECN

Person Thrown From Car in Serious Crash on Route 3 in Duxbury

A person was hospitalized early Sunday morning following a serious crash in Duxbury, Massachusetts, in which they were thrown from their vehicle. Firefighters responded to the rollover on Route 3 northbound, north of Exit 22, around 4:25 a.m. and found the driver had been ejected, the Duxbury Fire Department said.
DUXBURY, MA
nbcboston.com

Man Dead After Shooting in Methuen

Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting in Methuen, Massachusetts early Sunday morning. Methuen Police say they responded to a report of shots fired on Haverhill St. at around 2 a.m. Police were also alerted of a man suffering gunshot wounds arriving at Lawrence General Hospital who succumbed to his injuries...
METHUEN, MA
CBS Boston

Man killed in shooting in Methuen

METHUEN -- A man is dead after a shooting in Methuen early Sunday. Police were called to Haverhill Street around 2 a.m.. A man with a gunshot wound was rushed to Lawrence General Hospital, the Essex District Attorney's Office said. He was treated but later died from his injuries. It's unclear what led up to the shooting; no other information is available at this time. Police have not announced any arrests yet. 
METHUEN, MA
WPRI 12 News

Prosecutor: 2-year-old who died allegedly exposed to drugs

PEABODY, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts prosecutor says a mother has been charged with reckless endangerment of a child in connection with the death of her 2-year-old daughter, who allegedly was exposed to illegal drugs while the two were living in a car in Peabody. The 28-year-old woman was ordered held without bail following her arraignment Friday. She pleaded not guilty to the charge, as well as to a charge of permitting substantial injuries to a child. The prosecutor said the child was brought to a hospital on Jan. 18 after she appeared unresponsive. Efforts to revive her were unsuccessful. A message seeking comment was left for the woman's lawyer.
PEABODY, MA
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
466K+
Followers
65K+
Post
139M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy