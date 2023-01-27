Read full article on original website
KPBS
Film spotlights costs and accessibility of child care
The Human Rights Watch Film Festival returns to San Diego starting this Thursday, Feb. 2 for a week of films highlighting human rights issues across the globe. The opening night film, "Clarissa's Battle," documents the tireless efforts of child care advocate Clarissa Doutherd, as she tries to increase access to childcare and early education for her community and beyond.
KPBS
Black Lives Matter flag flies over San Diego unified headquarters
San Diego Unified School District flies the Black Lives Matter flag over its headquarters for Black History Month. A Black Lives Matter flag is now flying over the San Diego Unified School District headquarters in University Heights. Students from elementary, middle, and high schools raised the flag Wednesday morning to...
KPBS
How to cope with vicarious trauma caused by videos of police brutality
Psychologists say all of us can experience vicarious trauma when we bear witness to police brutality by watching what happened to Tyre Nichols and countless others like him. Then, we’ll hear about a new women’s shelter that opened last week on the site of the former San Diego downtown library. It is being run by the National Alliance on Mental illness for San Diego and Imperial Counties. Next, San Diego is changing course dramatically on how it handles the ticketing and towing of vehicles after an audit. Then, some states are paying finder's fees to people who help bring in new recruits for the U.S. National Guard. Finally, we speak to Jason Magabo Perez, San Diego’s new poet laureate about poetry and community.
KPBS
San Diego County animal rescue groups expose backyard doodle breeder
Editor's Note: The following story contains explicit details about animal abuse, which some readers may find disturbing. Lauren Botticelli has seen her share of animals in dire straits. It's part what she signed up for as the head of the Animal Pad, an animal rescue organization in La Mesa. But...
KPBS
California reparations task force takes deeper look into eligibility
California’s Task Force to Study and Develop Reparations Proposals for African Americans held a meeting in San Diego over the weekend. The group heard public testimony and discussed questions around who should be eligible for reparations. Then, the federal government has made a $10 million investment to address overgrown forests across Southern California, but exactly how to best prepare for wildfires is still a matter of debate. Next, a look into some of the bumps in the rollout of California’s transitional kindergarten program. And, surfboards, model trains, aviation, and lots of fine art are just some of the things to see during February for Museum Month 2023. Finally, the Human rights Watch Film Festival returns this Thursday with an opening night screening of “Clarissa’s Battle.” The film documents the tireless efforts of Clarissa Dowtherd as she works for increasing access to childcare and early education for her community and beyond.
KPBS
San Diego tribe becomes first in state to break with California gaming oversight
For the first time, a California tribe will break with state gaming oversight and instead work with the federal government to regulate its operations. The Rincon Band of Luiseño Indians, based out of northern San Diego County, came to the decision after more than two years of legal battles over how the state uses money collected from tribes for oversight.
KPBS
Five art exhibitions to see in San Diego in February
Artist Sofie Ramos encloses everyday objects — laundry, recycling, shoes, furniture — with brightly colored latex paint into assemblages. Ramos, who is based in Los Angeles, will bring a new installation to Bread and Salt's main gallery this month. The installation is designed to make its audience feel immersed in a futuristic climate-impacted world.
KPBS
10-month-old black bear cub rescued, to be released in wild following care
A California black bear cub arrived at San Diego Humane Society's Ramona Wildlife Center for rehabilitation and care, it was announced Wednesday. The female cub, believed to be 10 months old, was rescued by the California Department of Fish and Wildlife on Dec. 18 in Bakersfield, according to the San Diego Humane Society.
KPBS
Local survey underway to gauge threats against elected officials
As federal officials continue to warn about violent domestic extremism, a local survey is underway to gauge whether politicians have turned into targets. San Diego Mesa College political science professor Carl Luna is spearheading a poll of 300 San Diego County elected officials to assess if they’re receiving more threats, and whether those threats are becoming more violent. About a third of officials have responded so far. The survey is being conducted by the Violence, Inequality and Power Lab at the University of San Diego’s Joan B. Kroc Institute for Peace and Justice.
KPBS
PFAS in firefighting gear
The nation’s largest firefighters union is taking legal action to get so-called “forever chemicals” out of firefighting gear. In other news, we have details on museum month in San Diego. Plus, San Diego’s new poet laureate talks about his new role.
KPBS
The Brain Observatory: New museum participating in Museum Month
February is Museum Month in San Diego. Museum Month started 39 years ago to make museums more accessible and more affordable for locals and visitors alike. All participating museums and cultural institutions across San Diego county are offering half-off admission for the next 28 days. “Go to any library, pick...
KPBS
Transitional kindergarten concerns
Some parents and school faculty voice concerns about the progress of transitional kindergarten in San Diego. In other news, we have details on a long-running legal fight over how much money San Diegans with housing vouchers can get. Plus, efforts to get more people to become child psychiatrists appear to be paying off.
KPBS
Sidewalk vending enforcement to begin in San Diego beach communities
San Diego law enforcement personnel will begin fully enforcing the city's Sidewalk Vending Ordinance in beach areas starting Wednesday, following a similar enforcement step-up in the Gaslamp Quarter in December. The ordinance went into effect in the city's Coastal Overlay Zone — which includes Point Loma, Ocean, Mission and Pacific...
KPBS
Chair Nora Vargas to give first State of County Address
Newly elected San Diego County Board of Supervisors Chair Nora Vargas is set to deliver her first State of the County Address on Wednesday evening. She is expected to focus on housing and homelessness as some of her top priorities — that’s welcome news for many affordable housing advocates.
KPBS
Bed Bath & Beyond to close 3 San Diego County stores
Retailer Bed Bath & Beyond plans to close an additional 87 stores across the United States, including three in San Diego County, as the company faces likely bankruptcy proceedings. "As we work with our advisers to consider multiple paths, we are implementing actions to manage our business as efficiently as...
KPBS
County contractor ordered to rehire fired janitors, with back pay
NOVA, a company contracted to provide janitorial services at the San Diego County Administration Building, has been ordered to rehire several fired janitors. The San Diego County Office of Labor Standards & Enforcement found NOVA violated labor laws and retaliated against several janitorial workers for trying to unionize. NOVA was also ordered to give the workers back pay.
KPBS
Middle-income workers lack workforce housing options in San Diego
While San Diego rents and home prices are starting to come down, Zillow said the region is still the fifth least affordable in the nation. It’s also the seventh least affordable for renting compared to an average income. That’s bringing things to a boiling point for many middle-income workers,...
KPBS
Change in towing policy coming to San Diego
The city of San Diego plans to change it's policy around vehicle towing. Specifically, car owners in San Diego will not be towed for late registrations fees, or for having more than five unpaid parking tickets. Councilmember Stephen Whitburn is spearheading the policy change. He said towing the cars of...
KPBS
San Diego City College students welcome spring semester of support
Community College students across San Diego county are back on campus this week. At San Diego City College, students returned to news of the first ever four-year bachelor’s degree in the school’s history. KPBS Education Reporter M.G. Perez tells us that’s just part of the support for the new spring semester.
KPBS
ATF holds canine certification event at Del Mar fairgrounds
At a three-day training and evaluation session in Del Mar last week, canine security teams attended the National Odor Recognition Test (NORT) hosted by Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF). ATF is the national law enforcement agency charged with training explosives, firearms and accelerant detection canines. The goal...
