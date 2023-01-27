Read full article on original website
digitalspy.com
Breaking Bad and The Mandalorian star lands next movie role
Giancarlo Esposito, star of Breaking Bad and The Mandalorian has landed his next movie role in Francis Ford Coppola's latest project Megalopolis. The film, which has begun shooting in Atlanta and New York, adds Esposito to an already impressive cast (via Deadline). Esposito, who is best known for his portrayal of Gus Fring in Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul, will join the likes of Adam Driver, Forest Whitaker, Aubrey Plaza, Shia LaBeouf, Dustin Hoffman, and Jon Voight.
digitalspy.com
The Walking Dead's Jeffrey Dean Morgan reunites with former co-star by joining Invincible season 2
The Walking Dead star Jeffrey Dean Morgan has announced he's joining the cast of Invincible for season two. Morgan seemingly confirmed his involvement in the project through social media, posting an image of himself on Instagram alongside two volumes labelled Invincible 2 and 3. "Doing a little reading. Thanks to #robertkirkman," he captioned the image, also tagging the Amazon show's official account.
digitalspy.com
That '90s Show fan theory suggests that Eric isn't Leia's biological father
That '90s Show spoilers follow. The wacky charm of That '70s Show lives on in Netflix's new spin-off series, That '90s Show, as a whole new generation of dumbasses take over the Forman basement for some more teenage shenanigans. The kind that entail the awkward throes of teen romance, tapping kegs and smoking the weed your grandma (albeit accidentally) hooks you up with.
digitalspy.com
Poker Face star responds to the premiere's big twist
Poker Face episode 1 spoilers follow. Sterling Frost Jr actor Adrien Brody has broken down his character's shocking Poker Face fate. In Rian Johnson's new mystery series, Oscar-winner Brody (The Pianist) plays a deceiving casino boss opposite Natasha Lyonne's waitress-cum-truth-hunter Charlie Cale (she knows when people are lying), who uncovers his plot to cheat a high-roller out of his dough at a private poker match.
digitalspy.com
Happy Valley star Mollie Winnard reveals trolling over Coronation Street role
Happy Valley star Mollie Winnard has opened up on receiving negative comments over her Coronation Street role. The actress has recently been appearing in the third season of the BBC police drama in the role of Joanne. Her character is at the centre of a domestic abuse and addiction storyline connected to protagonist Sgt Catherine Cawood (Sarah Lancashire) and her teenage son Ryan (Rhys Connah).
digitalspy.com
The Snow Girl's twisty ending explained — What happened to Amaya?
The Snow Girl spoilers follow. Netflix's The Snow Girl (La chica de nieve) follows a young journalist named Miren who's obsessed with the mystery surrounding a missing girl — yep, "snow girl" — who went missing in Malaga many years earlier. Based on Javier Castillo's novel of the...
digitalspy.com
Line of Duty and Sherlock stars announced for Boiling Point TV adaptation
Line of Duty star Stephen Graham and Sherlock's Vinette Robinson are both set to star in a new TV series of Boiling Point. The BBC One series is based on the 2021 Netflix movie of the same name and the two stars will be reprising their roles as Andy and Carly.
digitalspy.com
Stranger Things star lands next movie role
Stranger Things actor Andrey Ivchenko is working with action hero Jean-Claude Van Damme on a new project. Currently shooting in Los Angeles, it's a movie titled Darkness of Man, written and directed by James Cullen Bressack of The Call and Beyond the Law fame. Described as a neo-noir action movie...
digitalspy.com
Big Little Lies' Nicole Kidman joins Pen15 co-creator Maya Erskine's nanny thriller
Nicole Kidman, the superstar who has starred in shows like Big Little Lies, has joined Pen15 co-creator Maya Erskine’s limited series thriller based on the novel The Nanny Killer at HBO. According to Deadline, Kidman and Erskine will co-star and executive produce, while the latter will also act as...
digitalspy.com
The Traitors stars Wilfred and Hannah reunite for new project
The Traitors stars Wilfred and Hannah have reunited for a brand new Traitors related project – a board game. The two reality stars posed together on Instagram holding the board game set as Wilfred said in the caption: "Press day for The Traitors new board game with Hannah Byczkowski."
digitalspy.com
Love Island viewers compare Tom to Ekin-Su in dramatic episode
Love Island viewers have compared Tom Clare to last year's winner Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu after a drama-filled episode saw Tom go after multiple girls. Tom and Zara called time on their romance in the villa after Tom said that Olivia had the best face during a game of truth or dare.
digitalspy.com
Knock at the Cabin's M Night Shyamalan explains why he changed book ending
With the release of Knock at the Cabin just around the corner, director M Night Shyamalan has let Digital Spy in on the secrets of his adaptation. Inspired by the 2018's award-winning novel The Cabin at the End of the World by Paul Tremblay, the upcoming horror film doesn't follow the source material religiously.
digitalspy.com
Doctor Who's Russell T Davies explains how Star Trek inspired the "next stage" for the show
Doctor Who writer Russell T Davies has explained the reason why he decided to return to the sci-fi show, revealing he was inspired the resurgence of Star Trek. Speaking to GQ, Davies said that seeing the success of Star Trek gave him the inspiration for where he could take the show next.
digitalspy.com
The Crown star Helena Bonham Carter insists Netflix drama shouldn’t "carry on"
The Crown alum Helena Bonham Carter has given her opinion on the future of the mammoth Netflix show — and she thinks it should end sooner rather than later. Bonham Carter played Princess Margaret in seasons three and four of The Crown after she took over the role from Vanessa Kirby. Lesley Manville then took over the role in season five.
digitalspy.com
EastEnders star James Farrar reveals big future for Zack and Sam's friendship
EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders star James Farrar has hinted at the future of Zack Hudson and Sam Mitchell's friendship. In scenes that air next week, Zack will choose to confide in Sam following his recent HIV diagnosis. Speaking to Inside Soap, the actor teased the future for the pair, revealing that the two exes do still care for each other.
digitalspy.com
Happy Valley star responds to theory of multiple endings being filmed
Happy Valley series 3 will be airing its much-anticipated finale next week (February 5), but which ending we're getting is still a secret. If rumours are to be believed, several different endings have been shot, so it seems even some of the cast are as in the dark as viewers are about how the show is going to conclude.
digitalspy.com
Emmerdale star Fiona Wade shares message with fans after Priya's exit
Emmerdale spoilers follow. Emmerdale star Fiona Wade has shared a message for fans on Instagram following her character Priya's exit from the soap after 11 years. Posting a black and white tribute reel consisting of a selection of pictures with her castmates set to Candi Staton's 'You Got the Love', she wrote: "It's been the most incredible 11 years playing Priya Sharma so saying goodbye to my Emmerdale family wasn't easy.
digitalspy.com
EastEnders brings back Ryan Malloy as Neil McDermott returns to the soap
EastEnders is bringing back Ryan Malloy, with Neil McDermott set to return to the soap for a guest stint in February. The character, who was last seen on screen in November 2016, will be returning to Walford next month after hearing that his 12-year-old daughter Lily is pregnant. Ryan now...
digitalspy.com
Emmerdale's Kim Tate left shocked by truth over Will Taylor's missing watch
Emmerdale spoilers follow. Emmerdale's Kim Tate realises she has made a terrible mistake tonight (January 30) as the truth about her husband Will's missing watch is revealed. Kim recently backed Will when he angrily accused Home Farm's groundsman Sam Dingle of stealing his expensive watch. The row over the missing...
digitalspy.com
Power Book 2: Ghost future revealed as Bel-Air star Michael Ealy joins
Power Book II: Ghost will be back after its upcoming third season. With new episodes set to premiere in March, Starz has already commissioned a fourth season of the hit crime drama series featuring Tariq St. Patrick (Michael Rainey Jr.) from the original Power show. Along with this early recommission,...
