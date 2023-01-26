Read full article on original website
Related
digitalspy.com
Normal People and Vikings stars' new show gets first-look trailer
Digital Spy can exclusively reveal the pulse-pounding first-look trailer for Normal People and Vikings star Leah McNamara's action comedy series Then You Run. The Sky Max and NOW show sends McNamara and a group of girlfriends – played by Doctor Who: Class's Vivian Oparah, Boxing Day's Yasmin Monet Prince and newcomer Isidora Fairhurst – on a madcap dash through Europe with three kilos of heroin.
digitalspy.com
The Walking Dead's Jeffrey Dean Morgan reunites with former co-star by joining Invincible season 2
The Walking Dead star Jeffrey Dean Morgan has announced he's joining the cast of Invincible for season two. Morgan seemingly confirmed his involvement in the project through social media, posting an image of himself on Instagram alongside two volumes labelled Invincible 2 and 3. "Doing a little reading. Thanks to #robertkirkman," he captioned the image, also tagging the Amazon show's official account.
digitalspy.com
Fast X trailer release confirmed as first poster is revealed
Fast X, the 10th instalment in the Fast and Furious franchise is coming our way at top speed, and so is its first trailer. Vin Diesel shared the first poster for the upcoming film on Instagram, showing his character Dom Toretto holding his cross necklace and the tagline: "The end of the road begins."
digitalspy.com
Netflix teases live-action One Piece release with new poster
Netflix has delighted fans with the first tease — a tantalising poster — of its live-action series One Piece, an adaptation of Eiichiro Oda’s beloved manga. The official Twitter account for the series tweeted the poster on Monday (January 30), confirming that the series would "set sail" in 2023.
digitalspy.com
The Batman 2 confirms release date and reveals official title
DC has confirmed the title and release date of the sequel to Robert Pattinson's The Batman. Pattinson will don the cape and cowl again for The Batman Part II, which will hit cinemas on October 3, 2025. Matt Reeves will return to write and direct the sequel. The news was...
Royal Biographer Warns Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to ‘Move Forward’ Before Even Their Staunchest Supporters Experience ‘Fatigue’
Between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Netflix series and his book, the Sussexes have made an avalanche of accusations against the royal family over just the past few weeks alone.
digitalspy.com
Married At First Sight star reveals she’s "officially married" with surprise wedding news
The star first appeared in Married At First Sight Australia's sixth season in 2019, and married Sam Ball in the experiment. While the reality TV marriage did not go to plan, Elizabeth seems over the moon for her real-life relationship and marriage to engineer Alexander Vega. Related: Married At First...
digitalspy.com
Julia Louis-Dreyfus' new movie lands 100% Rotten Tomatoes rating
Julia Louis-Dreyfus' new movie, You Hurt My Feelings, has received a perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes. You Hurt My Feelings is the new film by Nicole Holofcener. The picture follows a novelist (Louis-Dreyfus), whose longstanding marriage is suddenly thrown into turmoil when she hears her husband's honest opinion of her new book.
digitalspy.com
Home and Away's Dean Thompson faces upsetting police quiz in surprise new story
Home and Away spoilers follow for UK viewers. Home and Away's Dean Thompson faces police questioning on UK screens next week after Bree Cameron gets the wrong idea over his relationship with Ziggy Astoni. Dean faces some upsetting suspicions when a trip to the hospital with Ziggy has an unexpected...
digitalspy.com
Happy Valley finale trailer teases showdown between Catherine and Tommy
The end of Happy Valley is just days away, and BBC has released a new trailer teasing the final showdown between Catherine Cawood and Tommy Lee Royce. Despite being only 22 seconds long, the Happy Valley finale teaser builds the tension as the cat-and-mouse game between Catherine (Sarah Lancashire) and Tommy (James Norton) reaches its conclusion.
digitalspy.com
The Snow Girl's twisty ending explained — What happened to Amaya?
The Snow Girl spoilers follow. Netflix's The Snow Girl (La chica de nieve) follows a young journalist named Miren who's obsessed with the mystery surrounding a missing girl — yep, "snow girl" — who went missing in Malaga many years earlier. Based on Javier Castillo's novel of the...
digitalspy.com
Knock at the Cabin's M Night Shyamalan explains why he changed book ending
With the release of Knock at the Cabin just around the corner, director M Night Shyamalan has let Digital Spy in on the secrets of his adaptation. Inspired by the 2018's award-winning novel The Cabin at the End of the World by Paul Tremblay, the upcoming horror film doesn't follow the source material religiously.
digitalspy.com
Happy Valley star Mollie Winnard reveals trolling over Coronation Street role
Happy Valley star Mollie Winnard has opened up on receiving negative comments over her Coronation Street role. The actress has recently been appearing in the third season of the BBC police drama in the role of Joanne. Her character is at the centre of a domestic abuse and addiction storyline connected to protagonist Sgt Catherine Cawood (Sarah Lancashire) and her teenage son Ryan (Rhys Connah).
digitalspy.com
EastEnders star James Bye reveals ‘unbelievable’ events almost ruined wedding vow renewal
James Bye, who plays Martin Fowler in EastEnders, has revealed how his recent vow renewal went down... and it sounds just as dramatic as an episode from the soap. The star went to sunny St Lucia with his wife Victoria and their kids for an intimate ceremony in front of 35 guests, but there was quite a turbulent journey to the altar.
digitalspy.com
The Last of Us episode 3 is even sadder than you think
The Last of Us episode 3 spoilers follow. Picture it: it's been a week since Tess sacrificed herself in The Last of Us and the tear tracks are still fresh on your face, glistening in the light of your TV or laptop as the HBO logo appears. "Finally," you say to yourself. "Finally, we can get back to the zombie-killing, action-packed mission at hand, free of soul-destroying pain and loss."
digitalspy.com
Love Island confirms new recoupling as couples face shake-up
Love Island spoilers follow. Love Island is heading for another recoupling, and boy, does the villa need it. Tonight's (January 31) episode ended on a cliffhanger after the Islanders were told that there would be a recoupling where the boys get to pick who to pair up with. Whichever girl was left single at the end would be booted from the villa.
digitalspy.com
How The Last of Us avoids the 'Bury Your Gays' trope through Bill and Frank's story
The Last of Us episode 3 spoilers follow. It is a post-apocalyptic world and nobody is safe, but that sure as hell doesn't mean that we'll ever get over mourning the losses of Frank and Bill. While the chaos and fungus continue to rage, The Last of Us allowed us...
digitalspy.com
Love Is Blind: After the Altar season 3 teases fallout from Raven and SK's cheating drama
Netflix has released the trailer for the third season of Love Is Blind: After the Altar, which teases fallout from cheating allegations surrounding Raven Ross and Sikiru 'SK' Alagbada's relationship. The follow-up special drops on Netflix on February 10, and gives fans a look at what happened to each of...
digitalspy.com
Call the Midwife's Cyril gets shock news that hints at Lucille's fate
Call the Midwife season 12 episode 5 spoilers follow. Call the Midwife's Cyril (Zephryn Taitte) has been dealt a devastating blow in this week's episode and we're not talking about the stab wound he received, although that probably smarts too. After a traumatic incident he learns that Lucille's (Leonie Elliott)...
digitalspy.com
12 huge Home and Away spoilers for next week
Home and Away spoilers follow for UK viewers. Next week on Home and Away, Ziggy and Dean face an upsetting experience as the police investigate suspicions over their relationship. Elsewhere, Xander makes another big decision over Stacey, while Tane and Felicity put some romantic plans in place for their wedding.
Comments / 0