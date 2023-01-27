EastEnders pals James Bye and Davood Ghadami had a little reunion on a new episode of Pointless set to air later this year. The two soap stars are best known for their roles of Martin Fowler and Kush Kazemi on the BBC series. Their characters were best friends, but their bond came to a traumatic end when Kush was killed by villain Gray Atkins in 2021.

18 HOURS AGO