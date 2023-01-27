ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
numberfire.com

Tari Eason coming off Rockets' bench on Wednesday

Houston Rockets power forward Tari Eason is not starting in Wednesday's game versus the Oklahoma City Thunder. Eason will play with Houston's second unit after Alperen Sengun was announced as Wednesday's starter. In 16.4 expected minutes, numberFIre's models project Eason to score 17.2 FanDuel points. Eason's projection includes 7.9 points,...
HOUSTON, TX
numberfire.com

Kenrich Williams coming off the bench for Oklahoma City on Wednesday

Oklahoma City Thunder center Kenrich Williams is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Houston Rockets. Williams will move to the bench on Wednesday with Jaylin Williams getting the start. Our models expect Kenrich Williams to play 26.1 minutes against the Rockets. Kenrich Williams' Wednesday projection includes...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
numberfire.com

Norman Powell coming off Clippers' bench on Tuesday

Los Angeles Clippers shooting guard Norman Powell is not starting in Tuesday's game against the Chicago Bulls. Powell will play with Los Angeles' second unit after Kawhi Leonard was announced as Tuesday's starter. In 25.5 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Powell to score 21.0 FanDuel points. Powell's Tuesday projection includes...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Brandon Clarke coming off the bench for Memphis on Wednesday

Memphis Grizzlies forward Brandon Clarke is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Clarke will move to the bench on Wednesday with Xavier Tillman entering the starting lineup. Our models expect Clarke to play 28.2 minutes against Portland. Clarke's Wednesday projection includes 13.4 points,...
MEMPHIS, TN
OnlyHomers

Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl

Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
OnlyHomers

Basketball Legend Dies

The college basketball world is mourning the loss of a legend this week following the death of a longtime coach that led one small school to historic highs in the NCAA Tournament.
HARRISONBURG, VA
numberfire.com

49ers' Brock Purdy dealing with torn UCL injury; expected to miss six months

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy suffered a torn UCL injury in the team's NFC Championship game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Purdy was unfortunately knocked out of Sunday's game against the Eagles after suffering an elbow injury, and while the surprise breakout rookie did his best to return to the game, he was ultimately only able to play a single snap after the injury. Further testing today revealed that Purdy suffered a UCL injury, and according to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the rookie quarterback is now expected to miss sixth months. The 49ers will have many interesting decisions to make regarding their quarterback position this offseason, with this injury only further complicating the matter.
numberfire.com

Jose Alvarado coming off New Orleans' bench on Tuesday

New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado is not starting in Tuesday's game versus the Denver Nuggets. Alvarado will return to his previous second unit role after C.J. McCollum was announced as Tuesday's starter. In 24.1 expected minutes, numberFIre's models project Alvarado to score 22.8 FanDuel points. Alvarado's Tuesday projection includes...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
numberfire.com

Aaron Holiday coming off the bench for Hawks on Wednesday

Atlanta Hawks point guard Aaron Holiday is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Phoenix Suns. Holiday will move to the bench on Wednesday with Trae Young back in the starting lineup. The Hawks are 1.0-point underdogs against the Suns on Wednesday. Their implied team total of...
ATLANTA, GA
numberfire.com

Thomas Bryant playing with Lakers' bench unit on Tuesday night

Los Angeles Lakers center Thomas Bryant is not starting in Tuesday's lineup versus the New York Knicks. Bryant will operate with Los Angeles' second unit after Anthony Davis was picked as Tuesday's starting center. In 15.1 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Bryant to score 14.1 FanDuel points. Bryant's Tuesday projection...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Naji Marshall playing a bench role for Pelicans on Tuesday night

New Orleans Pelicans small forward Naji Marshall is not starting in Tuesday's lineup against the Denver Nuggets. Marshall will come off the bench after Brandon Ingram was announced as Tuesday's starter. In 27.8 expected minutes, our models project Marshall to score 23.5 FanDuel points. Marshall's Tuesday projection includes 11.7 points,...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
numberfire.com

Jalen Green (calf) remains out for Houston on Wednesday

Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green (calf) is ruled out for Wednesday's game versus the Oklahoma City Thunder. Green will sit out his second straight game with a right calf contusion. Expect Daishen Nix to see increased minutes versus a Thunder unit ranked eighth in defensive rating on Wednesday. Per Rotogrinders'...
HOUSTON, TX
numberfire.com

Pacers' Daniel Theis (knee) questionable on Thursday

Indiana Pacers forward Daniel Theis (knee) is questionable for Thursday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Theis is officially listed as questionable to make his Pacers debut on Thursday after missing the first half of the season with a knee injury. The Pacers have an implied win probability of 52.9%...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
numberfire.com

Grizzlies starting Desmond Bane (knee) on Wednesday, Ziaire Williams to bench

Memphis Grizzlies shooting guard Desmond Bane (knee) is starting in Wednesday's lineup versus the Portland Trail Blazers. Bane will make his 29th start at shooting guard after he was forced to miss two games with knee soreness. In 32.3 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Bane to score 33.0 FanDuel points.
MEMPHIS, TN
numberfire.com

Brooklyn's Ben Simmons (knee) remains out on Wednesday

Brooklyn Nets forward Ben Simmons (knee) will not play in Wednesday's game against the Boston Celtics. Simmons will miss his third straight game with left knee soreness. Expect Seth Curry to play an expanded role on Wednesday versus a Boston team ranked fourth in defensive rating. Curry's current Wednesday projection...
BROOKLYN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy