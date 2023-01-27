Read full article on original website
Jim Cramer Says J.M. Smucker Is the Only New ‘Dividend Aristocrat' Worth Buying
CNBC's Jim Cramer said investors should consider adding J.M. Smucker stock to their shopping list. Nordson, C.H. Robinson and J.M. Smucker qualified for the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats and will be added to the index on Feb. 1, the S&P Dow Jones Indices said earlier this month. CNBC's Jim Cramer...
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: GM, McDonald's, UPS, Pulte, International Paper and More
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading Tuesday. General Motors — The automaker's stock surged 8.4% on Tuesday after the company cruised past analyst estimates on the top and bottom lines for its fourth quarter. The company reported an adjusted $2.12 per share on $43.11 billion in revenue. Analysts surveyed by Refinitiv were looking for $1.69 in earnings per share on $40.65 billion in revenue. The outperformance came despite profit margins narrowing year over year. GM also said it expected earnings to fall in 2023, but that guidance was still above analyst estimates.
Meta's ‘Year of Efficiency' Was Everything Wall Street Needed to Hear From Zuckerberg
Meta reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter revenue after the market closed on Wednesday. The stock jumped on the sales figures and on CEO Mark Zuckerberg's comments about the company's cost-cutting measures. "Our management theme for 2023 is the 'Year of Efficiency,'" Zuckerberg said as part of the release of the earnings report.
Chip Stocks Rally on Optimistic AMD Earnings and Fed's Signal That Inflation Is Easing
Semiconductor stocks like NVIDIA, Qualcomm and Broadcom rose on Wednesday after positive AMD earnings on Tuesday. The stocks also gained momentum following the Federal Reserve's decision to increase the federal funds rate by 0.25 percentage point. Although the Fed said it expects ongoing rate increases, it also said that inflation...
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Peloton, AMD, Altria, Snap and More
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading Wednesday. Foot Locker — Shares gained 4% on Wednesday after Credit Suisse upgraded the stock to outperform from neutral. The retailer could see upside to expected profit in 2024 and 2025 as its strategic plan takes shape, according to the firm.
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: Snap, Electronic Arts, Advanced Micro Devices and More
Check out the companies making headlines in after hours trading. Snap – Shares of social media company Snap sank 14% after the company reported quarterly revenue that was lower than Wall Street expected. Adjusted earnings per share were $0.14 on revenue of $1.30 billion. Analysts expected $0.11 in adjusted earnings on $1.31 billion in revenue, per Refinitiv. The company didn't give a forecast for the upcoming year. Shares of Meta also fell 1.4% and Pinterest dipped 1.8%.
The ‘Land Grab' for Lithium Is Just Getting Started With GM Deal, Says EV Materials Expert
General Motors' announcement on Tuesday that it plans to invest $650 million into Lithium Americas to secure access to lithium is the first of what surely will be more to come, according to Simon Moores, the CEO of Benchmark Mineral Intelligence. "EV companies, especially the auto majors, have learnt the...
Peloton CEO Doesn't Care That Equipment Is Losing Money, Sees Path Forward in the App
Peloton CEO Barry McCarthy told investors he isn't concerned that its Bikes, Treads and Rows lost money during its holiday quarter. McCarthy touted the company's mobile app, which features on-demand fitness classes from Peloton instructors. The pricey exercise machines posted a negative gross margin for the holiday quarter, but the...
Facebook-Parent Meta Announces $40 Billion Stock Buyback
Meta Platforms increased its share purchase authorization by $40 billion. The social networking company has sought to rein in costs as revenue growth has slowed in recent quarters. Facebook parent Meta Platforms said in its quarterly earnings statement on Wednesday that it has increased its share repurchase authorization by $40...
Dow Falls More Than 300 Points as Traders Await Federal Reserve's Rate Hike Decision
Stocks slipped Wednesday as investors awaited the latest policy decision from the Federal Reserve. The Dow Jones Industrial Average shed 362 points, or 1.06%. The S&P 500 was down 0.57%, while the Nasdaq Composite was 0.30% lower. The Fed at 2 p.m. ET will announce how much it is increasing...
Peloton Shares Surge 26% After Fitness Company Posts Subscription Revenue Growth
Peloton's net losses narrowed from a year earlier, but it's the eighth straight quarter the company has failed to turn a profit. The exercise equipment company, which sells the Bike and Bike+, made more in sales from its subscriptions than its connected fitness products for the third quarter in a row.
Snap Shares Plunge on Weak Revenue as Digital Ad Struggles Continue
Snap missed on revenue for the fourth quarter but beat on earnings. Snap had a rough 2022 as a slowing economy led numerous companies to slash their digital ad budgets. For a third straight quarter, the social media company is declining to provide guidance, though it says its "internal forecast" assumes a sales decline of between 2% and 10% from a year earlier.
