SFGate
Child hospitalized after mountain lion attack in San Mateo County
HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (AP) — A child was taken to a trauma center Tuesday after being attacked by a mountain lion in rural Northern California, authorities said. The attack was reported shortly before 7 p.m. on Tunitas Creek Road in an unincorporated area of San Mateo County, the Sheriff's Department said.
SFGate
Woman with gun killed by deputies in California mountains
BIG BEAR LAKE, Calif. (AP) — Sheriff's deputies responding to a domestic violence call shot and killed a woman they said was armed with a handgun on a hiking trail near a home in Southern California mountains, authorities said. Deputies called to a residence in rural Sugarloaf, near Big...
Snow falls across parts of Las Vegas Valley on Monday
Snow fell across parts of the Las Vegas Valley on Monday, turning the desert landscape into a winter wonderland.
SFGate
3 adults found shot to death at home in Southern California
MONTCLAIR, Calif. (AP) — Authorities were investigating Tuesday after three people were found shot to death at a home in inland Southern California. Deputies responded around 9 p.m. Monday to the two-story house near Montclair, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said. All three victims were...
SFGate
CA WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE. ...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST WEDNESDAY... ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 11 AM PST. * WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as. low as 30. For the Dense Fog Advisory, visibility one quarter. mile or less in dense...
SFGate
Calmatters: Thieves Drain Millions Off Calfresh And Calworks Recipients’ Cards, Families Wait And Taxpayers Pay
The first time it happened to Courtney Abrams, hardly anyone believed her. Someone had drained the more than $700 in cash aid and nearly $200 in food stamps from the electronic benefits transfer (EBT) card the 33-year-old single mother received from the state, just minutes after those monthly payments appeared in her account.
Costco's newest California store to look very different
The new model has caught the eye of realtors in California.
18-year-old shot, killed at party in the Santa Cruz Mountains, police say
A suspect was in custody Sunday after a teen was shot and killed at a house party Saturday night, officials said.
SFGate
Man arrested after attacks on LA-area drivers' vehicles
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A man suspected of being the Tesla driver seen in viral videos attacking Los Angeles-area motorists' vehicles with a pipe was arrested over the weekend, the California Highway Patrol said Monday. Nathaniel Walter Radimak, 36, was arrested Sunday by major crimes unit officers in connection...
SFGate
Widow's suit: Unarmed mentally ill husband shot in back
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A California widow whose husband was suffering from a mental health crisis when she called a nonemergency number for help last year sued Culver City police Tuesday, alleging they shot her unarmed husband in the back as he was running from officers. Adriana Medina filed...
