San Diego, CA

SFGate

Child hospitalized after mountain lion attack in San Mateo County

HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (AP) — A child was taken to a trauma center Tuesday after being attacked by a mountain lion in rural Northern California, authorities said. The attack was reported shortly before 7 p.m. on Tunitas Creek Road in an unincorporated area of San Mateo County, the Sheriff's Department said.
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
SFGate

Woman with gun killed by deputies in California mountains

BIG BEAR LAKE, Calif. (AP) — Sheriff's deputies responding to a domestic violence call shot and killed a woman they said was armed with a handgun on a hiking trail near a home in Southern California mountains, authorities said. Deputies called to a residence in rural Sugarloaf, near Big...
SUGARLOAF, CA
SFGate

3 adults found shot to death at home in Southern California

MONTCLAIR, Calif. (AP) — Authorities were investigating Tuesday after three people were found shot to death at a home in inland Southern California. Deputies responded around 9 p.m. Monday to the two-story house near Montclair, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said. All three victims were...
MONTCLAIR, CA
SFGate

CA WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE. ...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST WEDNESDAY... ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 11 AM PST. * WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as. low as 30. For the Dense Fog Advisory, visibility one quarter. mile or less in dense...
HANFORD, CA
SFGate

Man arrested after attacks on LA-area drivers' vehicles

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A man suspected of being the Tesla driver seen in viral videos attacking Los Angeles-area motorists' vehicles with a pipe was arrested over the weekend, the California Highway Patrol said Monday. Nathaniel Walter Radimak, 36, was arrested Sunday by major crimes unit officers in connection...
LOS ANGELES, CA
SFGate

Widow's suit: Unarmed mentally ill husband shot in back

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A California widow whose husband was suffering from a mental health crisis when she called a nonemergency number for help last year sued Culver City police Tuesday, alleging they shot her unarmed husband in the back as he was running from officers. Adriana Medina filed...
CULVER CITY, CA

