newsnationnow.com
Reward in California ‘cartel-style execution’ shooting doubled
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. ( ) — The reward for information has doubled as authorities scramble to make an arrest following the deaths of six people at one California home. Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux reaffirmed Monday that the deaths of the six individuals — including a 10-month-old baby — in Goshen, California, earlier this month were a “cartel-style execution.”
The Half Moon Bay shooting was prompted by a $100 repair bill, local prosecutor says
The man charged with killing seven people in Half Moon Bay this past week reportedly told police he carried out the attack after a supervisor demanded he pay to repair a forklift damaged at work.
ABC 4
Fifth California Deadly Mass Shooting This Month
Another shooting has taken place in California this month, this time in Los Angeles. Another shooting has taken place in California this month, this time in Los Angeles. Gov. Cox signed two controversial bills into law today, Jan. 28, banning certain transgender medical treatments for minors, increasing teacher pay and providing vouchers for students.
Lassen County News
One of the longest-serving condemned persons in California dies of natural causes
The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation announced Malcom Robbins, one of the longest-serving condemned persons in California, died on Jan. 27, 2023 while incarcerated at California State Prison, Corcoran. He was discovered unresponsive in his cell and pronounced deceased by medical staff at 6:33 a.m. with a manner of...
Huge plume of smoke visible near U.S. Mexico Border
You may have noticed a ginormous plume of smoke near Otay Mesa Saturday.
ijpr.org
Sierra Nevada forests have seen ‘unprecedented’ level of high-severity wildfires, study finds
Wildfires have long been a facet of California’s ecosystem, as varied forest land covers much of the state and often benefits from some types of fire. Indigenous communities were using controlled burns to manage forests long before Europeans were part of the equation. But a new study from UC...
Suspect in Half Moon Bay shooting waited in empty sheriff's lobby and outside the substation for 2 hours thinking 'arrest me already:' jailhouse interview
During the interview, the suspect in the Half Moon Bay shooting told NBC Bay Area that he tried to turn himself in and that he feels regret.
goldrushcam.com
California Governor Gavin Newsom Statement on the Beating Death of Sacramento Native, Tyre Nichols, by Memphis Police Department Officers
January 28, 2023 - SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom issued the following statement in response to the Memphis Police Department’s body camera footage being released, showing the deadly actions that took the life of Tyre Nichols, a Sacramento native, and led to the charging of five since fired Memphis Law Enforcement Officers:
Half Moon Bay, California deadly farm shootings: Who is suspect Chunli Zhao?
Half Moon Bay, California shooting suspect Chunli Zhao reportedly worked at one of the two mushroom farms where he allegedly murdered seven people - and wounded an eighth victim.
Coastal town of Half Moon Bay mourns mass slaying
A singing bowl held by a Buddhist monk was struck once for each of seven people shot dead in Half Moon Bay as residents gathered to grieve in a local church late Tuesday. "I never thought this would happen in this community in a million years," said Kemera Gilbert, a Northern California woman who moved to Half Moon Bay to escape the stresses of life.
Eight shot in Oakland, one fatally, in California's third mass shooting in as many days
Eight people were shot – one fatally – in Oakland Monday evening, police there say – the third mass shooting in as many days in California and second in the Bay Area on Monday alone. Police say officers were sent to investigate a ShotSpotter activation – gunfire...
classiccountry1070.com
2 People from California Indicted for Transporting Meth to Kansas
A federal grand jury in Wichita returned an indictment charging two people with transporting methamphetamine across state lines. According to court documents, 39-year-old Orlando Payan-Parra and 43-year-old and Erika Cardona-Carrizales, both of Coachella, California, are charged with one count of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and one count of interstate and foreign travel or transportation in air of racketing enterprises.
sfstandard.com
Kaepernick Blasts California’s Ranking Republican, Calls Out ‘Police Executions’ in New Docuseries
A three-part documentary series about gun violence in Bakersfield, billed as a “true-crime thriller” by executive producer Colin Kaepernick, calls out the recently elected speaker of the House, Kevin McCarthy, and his Central California district for having the highest rate of officer-involved shootings in the country. Killing County,...
As Julian Sands search enters day 11, phone pings may give clues on California mountain
The actor's family shared a message of thanks for the "heroic" search teams.
4.2 Earthquake, Multiple Aftershocks Rattle Los Angeles Area
4.2 earthquake and multiple aftershocks struck near Malibu in the Los Angeles area early Wednesday morning.
Four Central Coast residents arrested for mail and catalytic converter theft in Nipomo
Officers arrested four Central Coast residents for theft of catalytic converters, mail, packages, power tools and burglary tools according to the SLO County Sheriff's Office. The post Four Central Coast residents arrested for mail and catalytic converter theft in Nipomo appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Californians will vote on whether to overturn fast-food law
SACRAMENTO — A voter initiative that would overturn a California law aimed at raising wages and improving working conditions for fast food workers has qualified for next year's ballot, authorities said Tuesday.The referendum raised more than 623,000 valid voter signatures to be placed on the Nov. 5, 2024, election ballot, Secretary of State Shirley N. Weber announced.The first-of-its-kind law, passed last year, establishes a 10-member council empowered to set minimum wages as well as standards for hours and working conditions for California's fast food workers. It would affect some 550,000 workers statewide.Two industry groups, the International Franchise Association and the National Restaurant Association, promoted the referendum that would leave its fate to voters.On Dec. 30, a Sacramento County Superior Court judge temporarily blocked the state from implementing the law while ballot signatures were counted and verified.The measure would have raised employee wages to as much as $22 an hour by the end of this year for chains such as McDonald's and Starbucks that have 100 or more outlets nationwide.California's current minimum wage for all workers is $15.50 an hour.
Watsonville Police arrested man wanted on several federal warrants after chase
WATSONVILLE POLICE, Calif. (KION-TV)- Watsonville Police said they chased a wanted suspect until he eventually crashed into two cars on Lincoln Street Wednesday. Police tried pulling over a man driving a Honda Accord for a vehicle code violation near Main and Fifth Street, said police. The driver drove off and drove through several stop signs The post Watsonville Police arrested man wanted on several federal warrants after chase appeared first on KION546.
Boy loses companion dog during cross-country trip to Indiana, strangers come to the rescue
An 8-year-old boy lost his companion dog in New Mexico as his family was driving cross-country to move to Indiana from California.
Visit more than 30 SoCal museums for free in honor of 'Free-for-All' day
If you've been making plans to take a trip to a local museum, you may want to mark this day on your calendar.
