ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parade

The One Change That Finally Helped 10 Real People Lose Weight

By Bobbi Dempsey
Parade
Parade
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hn1Tq_0kSkAfQ800

We'd say these are worth a try.

Many people start the year with a renewed commitment to get healthier or lose weight, but often struggle to stay motivated, especially if they don’t see results right away. That’s why it can be so important to find (at least) one tactic that really works for you.

Of course, it’s important to remember that there’s no such thing as an instant fix or an overnight miracle that will magically make the pounds disappear. Healthy diet and fitness habits take time to develop, so you must be prepared for a long-term commitment. But finding an action step that produces results can help you maintain momentum, so you stick with it. We asked 10 people who have experienced significant fitness breakthroughs to share the one thing that made the biggest difference.

Strategies That May Help You Lose Weight

Think Long-Term Lifestyle Change

“One change that helped me be successful on WeightWatchers is adopting the mindset that this is a lifestyle, not a diet. I know this sounds so cliché! But once I realized that—and how you really can enjoy all the foods you love most (in moderation, of course)—it made a big difference. Meal prepping also helped me take out the guesswork for meals. Making this part of my routine was key for helping me achieve my goals.” – Samantha Potz

Related: 25 Weight Watchers Crock Pot and Slow Cooker Recipes

Retrain Your Taste Buds

“I've struggled with having a sweet tooth for my entire life . It didn't matter how many times I tried to quit sugar—I was always back on the sweet treats shortly after. I finally decided to see if I could retrain my taste buds, just on a whim. Every time I craved something sweet, instead, I had something salty. Sometimes it literally was a few salt crystals if I didn't have anything else. It killed the sugar craving immediately and over time, I stopped craving sweets. Now, when I have something sweet, I only have a few bites and that's plenty for me. It's become too sweet for me. Losing that last 5-10 pounds was much easier when I wasn't having to fight my sweet tooth constantly.” – James Green, Owner, Cardboard Cutouts

Ditch the High-Sugar Drinks

“Cutting out soda and sugary drinks was key to my weight loss. I lost 60 pounds from just cutting out soda. I wasn't even drinking that much soda, but it was a lot of added sugar. Cutting out soda was the first change I made and I didn't change anything else at the time. This achievement gave me the motivation to start making more changes. I recommend to anyone who wants to lose weight to try this one thing. You risk failing if you try to change too many things at once.” – Gladys Santiago, Cofounder of Worth The Fight Boxing

Related: Is the Popular Red Mountain Weight Loss Program Right for You?

Make It Easy to Exercise at Home

“The change that finally helped me get healthy and stay on track was putting together a gym in my home . It started slowly with some hand-me-down equipment from my mom—dumbbells, a curl bar and some weights —but it was enough to get me into a routine and eliminate the things I hated about commercial gyms. Slowly over the last four years I have added more and more equipment and now my gym is as nice as a commercial gym, without all the stuff that bothered me.” – Kyle Divine, Creative Director at Kaizen DIY Gym

Keep a Food Journal

“I started tracking my food intake using a food diary. This may seem like a small and simple thing, but it was a game-changer for me. Before I started tracking my food, I had no idea how many calories I was consuming or what nutrients I was getting from my meals. But once I started writing down everything I ate, I was able to see exactly what was going into my body. I could identify unhealthy habits and make more mindful choices about my food choices.” – Carly Campbell, Mommy on Purpose

Pay Attention to Portion Sizes

“The huge difference that helped me start to notice my weight loss was cutting down my portion sizes. It can be difficult to be mindful of portion sizes when we cook our own meals, or when we go out to eat at a restaurant that wants to upsell us on additional plates and calories. I eat more mindfully, chew slower and drink water throughout my meal to really help me notice when I am feeling full. By slowing down when I eat, I am healthier than I have been in years.” – Troy Portillo, Director of Operations of Studypool

Avoid Fad Diets

“The #1 thing that finally made a difference for my weight loss was abandoning the idea of dieting and embracing the idea of eating healthy. I tried Keto, Paleo, low-fat diets , and everything in between. However, feeling deprived all the time consistently undermined my efforts. By focusing on eating whole foods with fewer processed ingredients, I've been able to reduce calories without reducing the enjoyment of my meals. It sounds simple, but a little psychology can go a long way in weight loss.” – Jon Stephens, Director of Operations, Snowshoe Vacation Rentals

Make Fitness a Priority

“I inevitably pushed working out onto the back burner all the time, thinking I'll do it tomorrow when my schedule filled up each day instead of forcing myself to make time for a workout and sticking to that schedule. That tomorrow attitude turned into several months of pushing off workouts and my health suffered. Once I decided to make working out a non-negotiable priority, my health took a turn for the better. You have one body. You need to take care of it.” – Nick Mueller, Director of Operations at HawaiianIslands.com

Related: We Found the 25 Best Workouts on YouTube

Find a Good Fitness Coach (In Person or Remote)

"Not liking my weight, a global pandemic, and being out of work for 18 months was tough. Add on being a borderline diabetic and having high blood pressure, and things got harder. I wanted to do something for myself, so I started looking up exercises and came across Mighty Health . It's more than just a fitness app—it's a family . The workouts are great and the encouraging texts from my coach gave me the push that I needed to drop the extra weight and get to where I wanted to be. On top of losing 50 pounds, I even quit smoking! I’m now the best version of myself and eating cleaner than ever. Friends are noticing the change too. I get so many compliments on my new appearance. Mighty Health is a great app that truly came at the perfect time!" – Renee Walker

Explore Potential Benefits of Varied Types of Fasts (within Healthy Limits)

“In 2020, I was about halfway into my five-year keto journey when I read The Complete Guide to Fasting: Heal Your Body Through Intermittent, Alternate-Day, and Extended Fasting by Dr. Jason Fung and Jimmy Moore. I was fascinated by the cited science and studies that taught readers about the benefits of not only intermittent fasting but also longer fasting periods. I learned a lot about the concept of ‘hunger’ being mind over matter and how fasting enables cell-cleansing autophagy, along with how fasting supports weight loss goals, those with Type 2 diabetes, and heart health. After reading the guide, I upped my game from daily intermittent fasting to longer fasting practices which have successfully triggered weight loss during stalls.” – Tracy Block , CPG recipe developer and founder of Block Media Worldwide

Next up, check out these HIIT workouts for beginners .

Comments / 0

Related
msn.com

4 Morning Vitamins Everyone Over 40 Should Be Taking To Lose Weight In 2023

This story has been updated since it was originally published on Dec. 29, 2020. Slide 1 of 21: As one of the most successful investors in history, Warren Buffett may be known for his deep financial knowledge and investment advice, but his wisdom isn’t just for millionaires. Some of his best advice has little to do with finances and everything to do with living a happy life. Here are some of his best quotes, complete with a characteristic dose of humor and some recent advice on how to deal with inflation.Related: Warren Buffett Is Worth $100 Billion and Still Pays Less in Taxes Than You.
shefinds

The One Beverage You Should Be Drinking Everyday For Better Gut Health And Weight Loss

We all have our daily rituals. Whether you like to start your day with a big cup of coffee or like to unwind with some meditation each night, our habits can make a big difference in our health over time–which is why wellness is all about making healthy decisions every day. This is especially true when it comes to gut health and weight loss, which, as it turns out, go hand in hand. Luckily, there are several healthy habits you can implement into your daily practices that can help you improve your digestive health and slim down at the same time, including drinking one anti-inflammatory beverage: ginger tea.
msn.com

20 Weight Loss Meals You'll Actually Want to Eat

Are you looking to lose weight while still enjoying delicious and satisfying meals? Look no further! These 20 recipes are specially curated to be low in calories and high in protein and nutrients, making them the perfect choices for your weight loss journey. From grilled chicken and vegetable curry to...
boxrox.com

How to Lose All Your Stubborn Belly Fat in 3 Steps

Discover how to lose all your stubborn belly fat in 3 steps. Losing weight is easier for some than others. However, losing your belly fat is difficult for most people, as this is one of the last areas where you start losing weight because that is just how biology works.
shefinds

This Is the Healthiest Kind Of Bread You Can Actually Lose Weight Eating

When it comes to the best foods to eat for weight loss, bread likely isn’t one of the first things that pops into your mind. In fact, you’ve probably heard time and time again that bread is one of the worst culprits that can lead to weight gain. And while that’s true for highly processed varieties (hi, white bread!), we’re happy to share that it’s not always the case. In fact, there’s one type of tasty, fiber-filled bread that experts say you can actually eat regularly and still lose weight: sprouted bread.
shefinds

The One Deli Meat You Have To Stop Eating ASAP–It’s Causing Weight Gain!

If you’ve decided that one of your New Year’s Resolutions is to lose weight, you may be in the midst of a range of lifestyle changes–and at the top of that list is probably your diet. Figuring out what you should and shouldn’t eat when it comes to your health (and not to mention sticking to those guidelines) can be a difficult process, especially if you’re used to eating the same things on a regular basis that may not be the best for your body. For example, maybe you frequently make yourself a sandwich made with deli meat for lunch. While a sandwich complete with meat and veggies may seem like a perfectly fine option, health experts warn that many processed lunch meats can be detrimental to your weight loss goals. In fact, there’s one high-sodium meat many agree you should leave out of your sandwich if you’re trying to stay healthy this year: bologna.
shefinds

These 2 Salad Ingredients Are Actually So Bad For You–They Lead To Inflammation And Weight Gain!

If you’ve made the decision to get in shape and follow a healthy diet for the new year, good for you! It’s always a good time to make your health a priority and choose to nourish your body with the food that helps it thrive while cutting out harmful ingredients that could be holding you back from your weight loss goals. One of the most popular healthy meals is a good old veggie-packed salad. However, a salad is only has healthy as what you put in it. Unfortunately, some common (and delicious) ingredients many people load their salads with can actually be detrimental to your overall health by leading to inflammation and weight gain.
EatingWell

What Happens to Your Body When You Eat Bananas Every Day

Bananas are a popular go-to snack. They're delicious, convenient and accessible but have also been the subject of controversy from time to time. Are they worthy of praise for being a good source of potassium or deserving of criticism for having too much sugar? Is it healthy to eat them daily? If so, how many?
Tyla

Doctor shares five 'gross' body parts we're not washing properly

A doctor has shared five ‘gross’ body parts that we’re apparently not washing properly – and I imagine there are some on her list that many of you are guilty of not scrubbing enough. Family physician Dr Jen Caudle (@drjencaudle) regularly posts videos about everything from...
HollywoodLife

Oprah Shows Off Weight Loss & Fitness On 10.2 Mile ‘Gratitude’ Hike After Knee Replacements

Oprah Winfrey closed out 2022 by going on a long hike with Gayle King and some other friends. She posted videos from the trek, which totaled 10.2 miles, on Instagram. The excursion came 13 months after Oprah underwent two knee replacements in Nov. 2021. “During this gratitude hike, I am also grateful for my new knees that carried me through this journey,” Oprah captioned one video. “A year ago I couldn’t walk and I finished 2022 walking 10.2 miles up a mountain. God is good.”
Parade

Khloé Kardashian Addresses Accusations She Uses Diabetes Medication for Weight Loss

Khloé Kardashian has found herself at the forefront of another shocking accusation, and the year has only just begun. The reality star shared a series of photos from a new shoot on Instagram on Jan 3. 2023, in which she showed off her toned abs in a little white crop top and gold-plated mini skirt. She also rocked a fresh new 'do, but that, somehow, wasn't the star of the show.
shefinds

Want A Flatter Belly? Dietitians Say You Should Cut These Breakfast Foods Out ASAP

You know what they say: Breakfast is the most important meal of the day. Whether that’s an accurate saying or not, there’s no denying that the way you start your day is certainly important to your health–especially when it comes to the food you’re putting in your body. Your breakfast can make or break how you feel throughout the day, and over time, it can also make or break how you feel on a regular basis. Starting your day off with the wrong foods could be detrimental to your overall health, and certain options should especially be avoided if you’re trying to lose weight and achieve a flatter belly.
John wells

Amazing Facts About What Can a Woman Do to Lose Weight More Quickly?

The fastest way for a person, female or male, to lose weight is through a combination of diet and exercise. However, it is important to note that weight loss should be approached in a healthy and sustainable way, rather than focusing on short-term, rapid weight loss. Crash diets or extreme exercise regimens can be harmful to one's health and may not be sustainable in the long term.
WNYT

Warning signs of Vitamin D deficiency

Sunny days are in short supply with winter here, and that means many people aren’t getting enough Vitamin D. Warning signs of Vitamin D deficiency include mood changes, muscle weakness, fatigue and bones becoming thin or brittle. Research is also being conducted on the role Vitamin D plays in...
Mashed

Why It's A Mistake To Break Long Pasta Before Putting It In A Pot

You may hear every now and then that breaking your long pasta before putting it in the boiling water is a culinary sin to all Italians everywhere. While nothing bad will happen if you do decide to do this to your bucatini or pappardelle to have it better fit in your pots, it's better if you leave it as is. While you think this may be hard with the long pieces and smaller pots that look like they won't work, breaking the pasta is definitely a pasta rule you should never break.
Parade

Parade

78K+
Followers
17K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiring stories, exclusive celebrity interviews, bestselling authors, recipes and more.

 https://parade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy