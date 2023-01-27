ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
10+ Easy Ways To Remove Sticker Residue for Good

By Chad Thomas Johnston
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20k4Tc_0kSkAdeg00

Say "sayonara!" to stubborn sticker residue with these tips.

There's nothing more annoying than trying to take a price tag or sticker off of a new purchase, just to have something sticky left behind (or sometimes pieces of the sticker still...stuck). Whether it's an item for yourself, or it's a gift for someone else, you might be left desperately wondering how to remove sticker residue .

And it's not only useful for new products. After all, plenty of our older belongings still have bits of price tags visible or sticker residue that gives the item a certain strange texture.

Consider the product identification stickers the music industry used in the '90s to hold CD jewel cases shut to prevent record store patrons from shoplifting the discs inside. These stickers ran the length of the top of the case—featuring the artist and album names—and extended down onto the front and back of the case a half inch on each side.

When removed, these stickers left residue on the jewel cases that was sticky and unsightly (and seemingly permanent). Note the Innocence Mission CD below with the horizontal band of ugh running across the top from this type of sticker.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13s5y3_0kSkAdeg00
The Innocence Mission's 1995 underrated gem, "Glow," alongside a bottle of rubbing alcohol and a paper towel—we'll come back to this later!

If you want to remove sticker residue from your CD case—or perhaps you've spent the past week peeling Paw Patrol stickers off of everything in your house because your child's sticker habit is frankly out of control—this article is for you.

You too can live in a world that is free of sticker residue with the tips featured here. Read on to learn about kitchen remedies, chemical solutions and tool tactics for removing stubborn sticker residue so you can feel better about your belongings again in no time.

Kitchen Remedies for Removing Sticker Residue

Cooking Oils

Apply canola or olive oil to a paper towel and run the oiled part of it across the residue you wish to remove. Let the oil rest on the residue for five minutes. Using the same paper towel, apply light pressure and make small, circular motions to loosen the residue. Use a clean paper towel to wipe away the loosened residue and any remaining oil.

Creamy Peanut Butter

If you're hungry and you want to remove sticker residue, you can kill two birds with one stone with this method. See the step-by-step process below.

Removing Sticker Residue with Peanut Butter

A Step-by-Step Guide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28bpfP_0kSkAdeg00

Assemble the Necessary Items

  • The CD, which features the remains of two price tags
  • Creamy peanut butter
  • A paper towel
  • A butter knife

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ePF81_0kSkAdeg00

Smear Peanut Butter on the Sticker Residue

1) Remove as much of the sticker(s) as you can.
2) Smear peanut butter on any remaining sticker residue.
3) Let the peanut butter rest for five minutes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QIwqP_0kSkAdeg00

Wipe the Peanut Butter—and the Sticker Residue—Away

4) Using your paper towel, work on the sticker residue with light pressure and small, circular motions.
5) Wipe away the residue and the peanut butter with a clean paper towel.
6) Grab bread, honey or jelly, and reward yourself for successfully removing the sticker residue with a peanut butter sandwich.

Distilled White Vinegar

Saturate a paper towel with distilled white vinegar and let it rest on any sticker residue that needs removing. Leave it alone for five to ten minutes or thereabouts. Then wipe the residue away with a dry paper towel. If the residue remains a little stubborn, use a plastic scraper like the one at the end of this list to complete the removal process.

Soap and Hot Water

If you can submerge the item that is caked with sticker residue in hot, soapy water, go ahead and do so. Let the item soak in the sink for a spell, and then use your thumb or a plastic scraper to roll the residue right off.

Chemical Solutions To Remove Sticker Residue

Nail-Polish Remover (Acetone)

If you have nail-polish remover (acetone) lying around, this strong solvent will dissolve sticker residue in seconds. Dab a cotton ball in the acetone and rub it on the residue you want to remove. Continue rubbing until you are residue-free! Caution: Be sure to do this in a well-ventilated area for safety's sake!

Goo Gone Adhesive Remover - 8 Ounce - Surface Safe Adhesive Remover Safely Removes Stickers Labels Decals Residue Tape Chewing Gum Grease Tar

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0t6vAk_0kSkAdeg00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28yVZK_0kSkAdeg00

Goo Gone Adhesive Remover, 8 Ounces, $7.20

If sticker residue is but one of many unwanted substances you wish to remove in your home, a product like Goo Gone is always a good way to say goodbye to chewing gum, crayon marks, glue, grease and tar too.

Rubbing Alcohol

Back to the aforementioned Innocence Mission CD with its sticker residue from 1995. Check out the step-by-step guide above to learn how to remove the residue with rubbing alcohol so the jewel case will look like new again.

Removing Sticker Residue with Rubbing Alcohol

A Step-by-Step Guide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EHuWN_0kSkAdeg00

Step One: Assemble the Necessary Items

  • The CD featuring the sticker residue
  • Rubbing alcohol
  • A rag or paper towel

Step Two: Identify the Problem

Identify the Problem: Note the lengthwise swath of residue at the top of the jewel case. Below that are the remnants of a price tag. Both can be removed via this process.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uAerw_0kSkAdeg00

Step Three: Add Rubbing Alcohol to Your Rag/Paper Towel

Add rubbing alcohol to your rag/paper towel so you can lay it on top of the CD and let it act on the targeted residue.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SLT9A_0kSkAdeg00

Step Four: Leave It Be

Let the rubbing alcohol sit on the residue for five minutes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Lc8Nv_0kSkAdeg00

Step Five: Remove the Residue

Using the rubbing alcohol-soaked rag/paper towel, apply light pressure to the targeted residue and wipe. Wipe until the residue is gone and you are left with a "glowing" CD. (P.S. This album is an underrated gem in case you have not heard it!)

WD-40 Specialist Protective White Lithium Grease Spray with SMART STRAW SPRAYS 2 WAYS, 10 OZ

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LF6Tm_0kSkAdeg00

WD-40 Grease Spray, 10 Ounces, $8.48

Apply WD-40 to your sticker residue and let it sit for five minutes. Then grab a paper towel and work it slowly over the residue, applying light pressure and moving in small circles until the residue is no more.

How To Remove Sticker Residue With Tools

Hair Dryer

Aim your hair dryer at the sticker residue you wish to remove and run it on high for 30-45 seconds. Remove the residue with an old plastic gift card or one of the scrapers featured below. Caution: Do not use this approach on anything that might be ruined or warped by heat!

Scrigit Scraper No-Scratch Plastic Scraper Tool, 5 Pack - The Handy Multi-Use Scraping Tool for Removing Food, Labels, Stickers, Paint, Grease - Easy to Hold, Reaches Tight Spaces and Crevices

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TGwXj_0kSkAdeg00

Scrigit Plastic Scraper Tool, 5 Pack, $14.99

If children are responsible for the sticker residue you are trying to remove, this little plastic tool may come in handy for other reasons. Kids leave their own kind of residue on countertops, coffee tables, walls, mirrors and more. With this pen-sized tool on hand, you can scrape away sticker residue and any other crud your kid leaves behind too.

Titan Tools - 2-Pc Multi-Purpose Razor Scraper Set (17002)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yuc2n_0kSkAdeg00

Multi-Purpose Razor Scraper Set with Replacement Blades, $16.29

Metal razor scrapers can remove stickers from flat, metal surfaces in the blink of an eye. You can also use them to clear burnt residue from ceramic range cooktops and scrape dried paint flecks off of tile or glass. The blades are replaceable too, so you never need to settle for a dull one.

Caution: Do not use these on any surfaces that scratch easily. Also, if you are trying to remove residue from car windows and yours are tinted, reach for the plastic version of this tool below instead. Also, did we mention these are sharp ? Use with care.

Plastic Razor Blade Scraper, 2PCS Scraper Tool with 60PCS Plastic Blades, Cleaning Scraper Remover for Stickers, Decals, Adhesive, Labels, Paint, Glass, Car, Window, Stove Top, Caulk, No Scratches

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0foym6_0kSkAdeg00

Plastic Razor Scraper Set with Replacement Blades, $8.99

These plastic razor scrapers are lower risk than their metal counterparts, so you can use them to remove sticker residue without worrying about damaging the very surfaces you are trying to clean.

