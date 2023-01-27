Judith Ann Mogan Foundation commits to area youth

The Judith Ann Mogan Foundation selected Little Theatre on the Bay to receive $45,265 in funds to help build a 3,920-square-foot youth rehearsal space and program center.

This includes backstage support areas like dressing rooms, restrooms, and a costume room. The Judith Ann Mogan Foundation is a non-profit organization committed to direct support and strategic partnerships that help develop successful citizens and vital communities in Coos County. The Liberty Theatre is home to LTOB, a non-profit organization whose mission is cultivating the arts in Coos County.

The Judith Ann Mogan Foundation is a relatively new non-profit with a very rich history in Coos County. It began in 1930 with the Al Peirce Lumber Company, a major employer along the Oregon coast. Their timberlands produced raw materials for wood products.

The company’s trucking business transported harvested logs to the mills where they were converted to lumber. Hilda Peirce and Judith Ann Mogan were strong supporters of programs and activities related to youth development and education. When the timberlands were sold, The Judith Ann Mogan Foundation was formed to perpetuate the legacy started by Al and Hilda Peirce, a gift that continues to lift the lives and voices of our community.

Little Theatre on the Bay is a non-profit organization that provides opportunities for community members of all ages to learn different aspects of theatre arts including etiquette, singing, performing, sound, lighting, and costuming. LTOB youth programs engage children from diverse backgrounds and encourage each child to find their voice and work collaboratively and creatively with their peers and mentors.

The Liberty Theatre, home to LTOB, was built in 1924 and began renovation in 2015 under the stewardship of LTOB. The Youth Theatre/Program Center is an estimated $800,000 expansion that enables LTOB to engage more young people in its creative community. The added space will support year-round productions, rehearsals, workshops, and classes in acting and choreography.

“These kids are finding their voices and surmounting difficult tasks like public speaking,” says director, Aymée Pedder. “But most of all they come from diverse backgrounds and find common ground on stage while developing a character that is not their own. No wonder we call these kids our LTOB Stars!”

Ticket holders will witness the talent of LTOB Stars in their upcoming performance of Roald Dahl’s Matilda, the Musical, coming to LTOB March 10-26, 2023. Tickets are on sale now at thelibertytheatre.org.

The Judith Ann Morgan Foundation is a 501c3 non-profit organization committed to developing successful citizens and vital local communities. Through its commitment to youth and its strategic partnership and direct support of LTOB, the foundation helps ensure a healthy, engaging, and creative space for the youth of Coos County. For more information, visit: https://jamoganfoundation.org/

Little Theatre on the Bay is a 501c3 non-profit organization whose mission is to “Cultivate the Arts in Coos County.” LTOB provides a warm and welcoming space where people come together, explore their creativity, and learn new skills in the performing arts.

Find us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/thelibertytheatrenorthbend/ or thelibertytheatre.org