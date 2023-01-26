ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FBI Thwarts International Hacker Gang 'Hive', Saves Victims Over $130M

The FBI served a globally recognized hacking group a dose of their own medicine and shut the network down.

The government infiltrated a ransomware gang called Hive and thwarted a $130 million ransomware demand that impacted over 300 people . News about the take down leaked early Thursday after a message from Hive's website read "The Federal Bureau of Investigation seized this site as part of a coordinated law enforcement action taken against Hive Ransomware."

German Federal Criminal Police and the Dutch National High Tech Crime Unit were also involved in the effort and seized Hive's servers.

"Last night, the Justice Department dismantled an international ransomware network responsible for extorting and attempting to extort hundreds of millions of dollars from victims in the United States and around the world," U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland said in a statement.

The Justice Department said Hive has targeted over 1,500 victims in over 80 countries over the years and racked up over $100 million.

No arrests have been made in connection with the takedown but Garland said the investigation is ongoing and to "stay tuned."

Some of the targeted victims in the thwarted attack include a Texas school district, which the group was set to demand $5 million, and a Louisiana hospital that would have forked over $3 million.

