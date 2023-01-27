ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKRN

Thousands of flights already canceled

Thousands of flights already canceled due to potential winter weather. Thousands of flights already canceled due to potential winter weather. Jury in Nashville nurse murder trial done deliberating …. Jury in Nashville nurse murder trial done deliberating for the day. Bill to open abortion access in Tennessee. State Democrats unveil...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

‘I just reacted’: Caitlyn Kaufman’s accused killer takes the stand

Trial resumed Saturday for the murder of Caitlyn Kaufman, the 26-year-old nurse who was shot and killed on I-440 while driving to work at Ascension Saint Thomas West. ‘I just reacted’: Caitlyn Kaufman’s accused killer …. Trial resumed Saturday for the murder of Caitlyn Kaufman, the 26-year-old nurse...
NASHVILLE, TN
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

See Which Iconic Stars Jimmy Buffett 'Ran Into' During Nashville Visit

Jimmy Buffett bumped into Nashville royalty during a recent trip to the famous country music city. Several animals in Newton County are looking for their forever homes. The animals in this gallery are housed at Newton County Animal Control. Each animal is listed by their name and/or intake number. Click for more.Newton County Adoptable Pets - Week of January 26.
NEWTON COUNTY, GA
fox17.com

'Just a reaction': Suspect admits to firing shots that killed Nashville nurse

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Court reconvened Saturday morning in the case of a Nashville nurse shot to death on the interstate. One of Caitlyn Kaufman’s alleged killers, Devaunte Hill, took the stand. His testimony began by saying he acted irrationally and didn’t mean to kill anyone when he fired those shots. He also told the jury James Cowan had nothing to do with Kaufman’s death aside from driving the vehicle they were in.
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Kaufman family sheds tears while forensic pathologist details autopsy

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Caitlyn Kaufman's family broke down into tears Thursday as the forensic pathologist who performed the autopsy on their daughter explained to the jury how long it took her to die. Dr. Erin Carney with the Davidson County Medical Examiner's Office took the stand while prosecutors...
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Call for action after 50 pedestrians killed on Nashville roadways in 2022

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) -- Middle Tennessee families came together Saturday to remember lives lost from traffic violence. Nashville group, Walk Bike Nashville brought people here today to educate and speak out on the leading causes of pedestrian and roadway deaths. The two biggest issues they addressed were speeding and distracted...
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Nashville ranks fifth highest for rent: report

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) – A study shows middle Tennessee rent is up roughly 11.7 percent year over year. The median rent for Nashville, Davidson, Murfreesboro and Franklin comes out to $2,099 per month, according to the 2023 Rent Report. Analysts looked at property prices from last December and the...
NASHVILLE, TN
carthagecourier.com

Country music superstar visits restaurant

The most recent star sighting in Smith County is country music superstar Wynonna Judd. Judd, accompanied by three people, had lunch at RoJas Kitchen on Monday of last week. Restaurant owner Stacy Rojas says she’s not sure why Judd selected her particular restaurant to have lunch. “She (Judd) said...
CARTHAGE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy