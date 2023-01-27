Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Somewhere Tony Bourdain is smiling; In-N-Out Burger Announces small expansion EastJames PatrickFranklin, TN
Metro PD Make Two Arrests Under Street Racing InitiativeM3sh311Nashville, TN
4 Amazing Steakhouses in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
A guide to planning a girls trip to NashvilleGenni FranklinNashville, TN
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Tennessee?Ted RiversTennessee State
Related
In Case You Missed it: How to be an Extra in a Nicole Kidman Movie to be Filmed in Middle Tennessee
Actress Nicole Kidman will be filming an upcoming feature for Amazon Studios called Holland, Michigan. The feature, based on Andrew Sodroski’s (Manhunt) script involves secrets that lurk beneath a Midwestern town with a Hitchcock bent. Kidman will star and produce with Per Saari under her Blossom Films, reported Deadline.
wpsdlocal6.com
Director seeking 'extra'ordinary Tennesseans for film starring Nicole Kidman
NASHVILLE, TN — Lights, camera, action!. A new film starring actress Nicole Kidman will soon be shooting in Nashville, and the director has put in a casting call for paid extras. According to jenny alison casting, there are a variety of openings for extras of different ages, including:. Extras...
WKRN
Thousands of flights already canceled
Thousands of flights already canceled due to potential winter weather. Thousands of flights already canceled due to potential winter weather. Jury in Nashville nurse murder trial done deliberating …. Jury in Nashville nurse murder trial done deliberating for the day. Bill to open abortion access in Tennessee. State Democrats unveil...
Nashville contestant wins big on ‘Wheel of Fortune’
In case you missed "Wheel of Fortune" on News 2 Friday night, a Nashville man who competed on the show ended up winning more than $52,000 in cash and prizes!
WKRN
‘I just reacted’: Caitlyn Kaufman’s accused killer takes the stand
Trial resumed Saturday for the murder of Caitlyn Kaufman, the 26-year-old nurse who was shot and killed on I-440 while driving to work at Ascension Saint Thomas West. ‘I just reacted’: Caitlyn Kaufman’s accused killer …. Trial resumed Saturday for the murder of Caitlyn Kaufman, the 26-year-old nurse...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
See Which Iconic Stars Jimmy Buffett 'Ran Into' During Nashville Visit
Jimmy Buffett bumped into Nashville royalty during a recent trip to the famous country music city. Several animals in Newton County are looking for their forever homes. The animals in this gallery are housed at Newton County Animal Control. Each animal is listed by their name and/or intake number. Click for more.Newton County Adoptable Pets - Week of January 26.
Boutique dog hotel opens in Nashville
Boutique hotels are all over Nashville, but what about a boutique dog hotel? That's the newest concept in Music City, called Yardstick.
The Daily South
Nashville Mansion With Crystal Chandelier Autographed By Dolly Parton Headed To Auction
Located just 12 miles from downtown Nashville in Brentwood, the former Arndt Estate is one of Greater Nashville’s most-photographed residences. And, for a cool $12.8 million, this glittery piece of Nashville high society could be yours. Comprising a total of 15,000 square feet, this incomparable estate boasts four bedrooms...
2 arrested for street racing in Nashville
A man from Lebanon and another man from Murfreesboro were arrested for street racing Saturday night in Nashville.
Local reaction to video of Tyre Nichols
Groups and officials in Nashville are reacting and calling for change after the video release and death of Tyre Nichols.
Search for missing Spring Hill man
Spring Hill police said they're looking for Sean Heffernon. The 39-year-old was reported missing January 29th.
One dead following submerged vehicle accident in Hendersonville
A tragic accident in Hendersonville over the weekend took a woman's life, but bystanders who saw the rescue efforts are applauding first responders for their brave actions.
fox17.com
'Just a reaction': Suspect admits to firing shots that killed Nashville nurse
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Court reconvened Saturday morning in the case of a Nashville nurse shot to death on the interstate. One of Caitlyn Kaufman’s alleged killers, Devaunte Hill, took the stand. His testimony began by saying he acted irrationally and didn’t mean to kill anyone when he fired those shots. He also told the jury James Cowan had nothing to do with Kaufman’s death aside from driving the vehicle they were in.
fox17.com
Kaufman family sheds tears while forensic pathologist details autopsy
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Caitlyn Kaufman's family broke down into tears Thursday as the forensic pathologist who performed the autopsy on their daughter explained to the jury how long it took her to die. Dr. Erin Carney with the Davidson County Medical Examiner's Office took the stand while prosecutors...
Two saved after car crashes into Hendersonville pond
According to the Hendersonville Fire Department, the car came off the ramp, side swiped another vehicle at the red light, continued through the light, hit the curb, and "went airborne" over the bushes and shrubs before it ended up in the pond.
fox17.com
Call for action after 50 pedestrians killed on Nashville roadways in 2022
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) -- Middle Tennessee families came together Saturday to remember lives lost from traffic violence. Nashville group, Walk Bike Nashville brought people here today to educate and speak out on the leading causes of pedestrian and roadway deaths. The two biggest issues they addressed were speeding and distracted...
Nashville’s Weekly Most Wanted as of January 24, 2023
Here is the latest Top 10 most wanted in Nashville as of January 24, 2023, provided by Metro Criminal Warrants Division. Wanted for Rape of a Child, Aggravated Sexual Battery x3, Solicitation of a Minor x2. Last seen in Unknown. Anyone with information regarding this subject, please notify the MNPD...
fox17.com
Nashville ranks fifth highest for rent: report
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) – A study shows middle Tennessee rent is up roughly 11.7 percent year over year. The median rent for Nashville, Davidson, Murfreesboro and Franklin comes out to $2,099 per month, according to the 2023 Rent Report. Analysts looked at property prices from last December and the...
carthagecourier.com
Country music superstar visits restaurant
The most recent star sighting in Smith County is country music superstar Wynonna Judd. Judd, accompanied by three people, had lunch at RoJas Kitchen on Monday of last week. Restaurant owner Stacy Rojas says she’s not sure why Judd selected her particular restaurant to have lunch. “She (Judd) said...
This Is The Best Chocolate Cake In Tennessee
Eat This, Not That! found the best slice of chocolate cake in each state, including this decadent dessert in Tennessee.
Comments / 0