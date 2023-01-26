Asbury Park approves additional $18.5 million bond ordinance for new firehouse

ASBURY PARK, NJ — The Asbury Park City Council unanimously approved a bond ordinance increasing the amount of funding for the construction of a new municipal firehouse to $22 million.

The proposed site of the new headquarters is on city-owned property located at 200 Memorial Drive which is currently being used as a municipal parking lot.

The ordinance approved during Wednesday night’s council meeting amends an original $3.5 million bond ordinance passed in 2018 increasing it by $18.5 million.

“In 2018 we approved an original ordinance so we could start the process which included hiring an architect,” said Mayor John Moor, noting that he is “very happy” that the city is one step closer to constructing a new firehouse.

“This is the closest we've ever been,” said the mayor, adding, “As much as the firemen are disappointed that it hasn't been done sooner, they finally see some light at the end of the tunnel.”

The city will issue bid specs to obtain proposals from contractors for the construction of the building.

As the new headquarters is being built on city property, there will be no costs associated with the acquisition of the property, said City Manager Donna Vieiro.

The city’s current firehouse, located at 800 Main St., will be turning 123 years old this summer and city firefighters can indeed attest that the building is showing clear signs of aging.

“It’s not a good place, there are cracks…it’s old,” said Fred Bates, President of Asbury Park Firefighter local 384.

“The building is sinking in some places. It's unkempt, not from us not keeping it clean — we do our best to keep it clean, but it's just way outlived its usefulness,” said Bates of the firehouse’s deterioration.

The city’s firehouse first opened on July 1, 1900, at a time when all fire apparatuses were horse-drawn.

In the 1960s the building suffered an electrical fire that destroyed the structure’s roof.

Following the fire, repairs were made but they were inadequately done and once settled, resulted in crooked doorways and uneven floors throughout the building.

The department was first promised a new firehouse during the 1900’s, according to Bates.

Later in 2006, the state Department of Labor ordered the firefighters to vacate the building until it was deemed structurally safe.

“Knowing that the council has the back of the fire department and all the members that work there is very important, it means a lot to us to know it's on their radar and on top of their agenda because the place we live in is not really fit for anyone… it's old it should have been closed a long time ago,” said Bates, adding, “As long everything keeps moving forward these are the steps we're taking to get us into a nice acceptable place to live in and serve the citizens of Asbury Park much better.”

53 firefighters, who are certified emergency medical technicians [EMTs], are currently employed by the city.

“It’s a firehouse in every meaning of the word — it’s our home where we live in. We stay there for 24 hours,” said Bates, noting that he is enthusiastic about the new facility being built.

“We do everything there, we cook there, we shower there, so it's not really a place where anyone should really live,” he added.

The firehouse is home to three ambulances, a tour commander's vehicle and four fire trucks which include a rescue/fire operations truck, a pumper fire truck, a ladder truck and a reserve ladder truck which must be parked outside the facility due to lack of spacing.

Also parked outside is an ambulance, but the new location will offer the department adequate spacing to store all their vehicles indoors.

Fire Chief Kevin Keddy told TAPinto that he is hoping for the construction of the new firehouse to begin in the spring and estimates that it will take approximately 18 months to two years to complete.

“There have been a lot of false starts,” said Keddy, who became fire chief in 2006. “We've looked at different properties and with Asbury Park’s real estate taking off it became more and more difficult to purchase property to build a fire station, so we finally just said this has to get done, so we took a lot that the city already owned and moved forward with it…we understand that it's a lot of money, but it's an investment in public safety.”

When the new firehouse is constructed and the old building is vacated, Mayor Moor said that the council will then determine the outcome of the site.















