NEW YORK — American Express is launching a suite of financial service products for small businesses as it aims build up its presence in the small business sector. The services, called Business Blueprint, stem from the credit card giant's acquisition of fintech Kabbage in 2020. American Express had been offering small business lines of credit and other services under the Kabbage moniker, but now it will replace those with a suite of products — from a cash flow management hub to business checking accounts and lines of credit — under the name American Express Business Blueprint.

5 HOURS AGO