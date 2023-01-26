Read full article on original website
GM quarterly profit jumps 16% as sales rebound late in 2022
DETROIT — Rising factory output led to strong U.S. sales at the end of last year, pushing General Motors' fourth-quarter net income up 16% over the same period a year ago. The Detroit automaker made $1.99 billion from October through December, or an adjusted $2.12 per share, easily beating Wall Street per-share projections for $1.69, according to a poll of industry analysts by FactSet.
Samsung's profit plummets amid global economic woes
SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA — Samsung Electronics said Tuesday its profit for the last quarter plummeted nearly 70% as a weak global economy depressed demand for its consumer electronics products and computer memory chips. The company’s operating profit of 4.3 trillion won ($3.5 billion) for the three months through December...
American Express launches products for small businesses
NEW YORK — American Express is launching a suite of financial service products for small businesses as it aims build up its presence in the small business sector. The services, called Business Blueprint, stem from the credit card giant's acquisition of fintech Kabbage in 2020. American Express had been offering small business lines of credit and other services under the Kabbage moniker, but now it will replace those with a suite of products — from a cash flow management hub to business checking accounts and lines of credit — under the name American Express Business Blueprint.
Penguin Random House US CEO Madeline McIntosh to step down
NEW YORK — One of Penguin Random House's top executives, U.S. CEO Madeline McIntosh, is stepping down. Her decision comes just weeks after the resignation of the global CEO, Markus Dohle, and the retirement of Random House Publishing Group head Gina Centrello. The departures all follow last fall's ruling...
Nigeria sees cash shortage amid push for redesigned currency
ABUJA, NIGERIA — Nigeria's push to replace its paper money with newly designed currency notes has created a shortage of cash, leaving people unable to buy what they need and forcing businesses to close across the West African nation, experts and business groups said. The Central Bank of Nigeria...
Indian billionaire Adani at center of $68B stock market rout
NEW DELHI — Asia’s richest man, Gautam Adani, saw his companies shed $68 billion in market value after short-selling firm Hindenburg Research accused him of “pulling the largest con in corporate history,” triggering a massive sell-off of Adani stocks. The report by from U.S.-based Hindenburg about...
US wage growth slowed in the final quarter of 2022
WASHINGTON — Pay and benefits for America's workers grew at a healthy but more gradual pace in the final three months of 2022, a third straight slowdown, which could help reassure the Federal Reserve that wage gains won't fuel higher inflation. Wages and benefits, such as health insurance, grew...
Adult Happy Meals, McRib, feed McDonald's sales in Q4
Adult Happy Meals and other limited-time promotions boosted traffic at McDonald’s restaurants during the fourth quarter despite higher prices. But the company warned that inflation __ particularly in Europe __ will continue to weigh on its operations this year. Global same-store sales __ or sales at stores open at...
US consumer confidence lags as 2023 gets under way
American consumers are kicking off 2023 a bit less confident than they were at the end of last year as inflation and the possibility of a recession loom. The Conference Board reported Tuesday that its consumer confidence index slipped to a still-optimistic 107.1 in January, down from 109 in December. Last month's reading was the highest the index has reached since April.
Are we headed for a recession of a soft landing? Jobs report will offer clues
The Federal Reserve is going to raise interest rates again on Wednesday. But will it be another half-point hike or just a quarter-point increase? And what about the rest of the year?. The Fed’s actions beyond this week’s meeting will depend primarily on whether inflation is truly slowing. Investors will...
