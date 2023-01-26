Mountain Top League Announces Spring Sports Registrations

WEST ORANGE, NJ -- The Mountain Top League is excited to announce that registration is now open for its Spring sports programs, including soccer, baseball, and softball. Additionally, the league is offering a special, FREE "learn to play" hockey program for students as young as 4 years old.

To register for the programs or for more information, please visit the league's website at www.mountaintopleague.com.

See attached graphics for additional information.

Contact:

Mountain Top League

Email: mountaintopleague@gmail.com

Website: www.mountaintopleague.com















