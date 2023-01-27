ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Tide 100.9 FM

National Media Reacts To Alabama’s Historic 57-Point Win

The Alabama men's basketball team obliterated the Vanderbilt Commodores on Tuesday by a score of 101-44 inside Coleman Coliseum. The win came after a frustrating week featuring a struggle win at home vs. Mississippi State and a 24-point road loss to Oklahoma in this year's SEC/Big 12 challenge. Two unexpected...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
FanSided

Alabama Football: 5 potential replacements for Pete Golding

Alabama football defensive coordinator Pete Golding is now former Alabama football defensive coordinator Pete Golding after taking the same position with division rival Ole Miss. Golding had his share of critics, but he was one of the best recruiters on head coach Nick Saban’s staff. The Crimson Tide finished ninth...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

2023 LB Braylon Chatman accepts preferred walk on offer from Alabama

Braylon Chatman accepted a preferred walk-on offer from Alabama on Tuesday. Chatman is a 6-foot, 215-pound linebacker out of Hewitt-Trussville High School in Trussville, Alabama. The local product was selected 2nd team for the Trussville Tribunes “2022- All Tribune Football Team.” This list is compiled of the top high school football talent in the Trussville area.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Village Living

Mountain Brook resident named Mrs. Alabama International 2023

Melissa Cockerham, 48, was recently crowned Mrs. Alabama International 2023 and will go on to compete for the title of Mrs. International 2023, during the final competition in Kingsport, Tenn., July 21-22. On behalf of her platform during her reign as Mrs. Alabama International, Cockerham will support national and international...
MOUNTAIN BROOK, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Attorney Says Darius Miles Facing Death Penalty & More

One of the most tragic cases of 2023 has been a hot topic in recent days in Alabama and even across the United States. News outlets all over have been talking about this case. Police in Tuscaloosa have charged former University of Alabama basketball player Darius Miles and one other man with capital murder after an early morning shooting on the Tuscaloosa Strip that left Jamea Harris of Birmingham dead.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Local students named to University of Alabama President’s, Dean’s Lists

TUSCALOOSA, Ala  – A total of 12,791 students enrolled during fall semester 2022 at The University of Alabama were named to the Dean’s List with an academic record of 3 5 (or above) or the President’s List with an academic record of 4 0 (all As).    The UA Dean’s and President’s Lists recognize full-time undergraduate students. The lists do not apply to graduate students or undergraduate students who take less than a full course load.  The 2022 fall lists include the following students:  Jonathan Blanks of Arab was named to the President’s List  Madeline Bunch of Arab was named to the President’s List   Kate Collins...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Hoover girls down Hazel Green to end longest AHSAA winning streak

Hoover used an aggressive zone defense and hot-shooting Reniya Kelly to down Hazel Green 52-38 and end the longest winning streak in AHSAA history. Class 7A top-ranked and defending champion Hoover (29-1) held Class 6A top-ranked Hazel Green (28-1) to three second quarter points and never trailed thereafter. The victory...
HOOVER, AL
92.9 WTUG

Missing Brothers Located in Tuscaloosa

UPDATE: The missing boys have been located, family have told police. Their names and photos have been removed from this post. Top Stories from the Tuscaloosa Thread (1/16 - 1/23) 20 of the Top Stories published by the Tuscaloosa Thread during the week of January 16th, 2023.
TUSCALOOSA, AL

