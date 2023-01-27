Read full article on original website
Alabama Football Adds Local Three-Star on National Signing Day
The Crimson Tide added one more prospect to its record-breaking class — this time a talented homegrown athlete.
Former Alabama LB Demouy Kennedy Announces Transfer Destination
The former Crimson Tide defensive player is taking his talents to a program and a coach that has been red-hot in the transfer portal.
National Media Reacts To Alabama’s Historic 57-Point Win
The Alabama men's basketball team obliterated the Vanderbilt Commodores on Tuesday by a score of 101-44 inside Coleman Coliseum. The win came after a frustrating week featuring a struggle win at home vs. Mississippi State and a 24-point road loss to Oklahoma in this year's SEC/Big 12 challenge. Two unexpected...
Nate Oats, Nimari Burnett recall Oklahoma loss after dominant win over Vanderbilt: 'We needed that loss'
Alabama suffered one of the most random losses in college basketball last week against Oklahoma. The loss in itself isn’t terrible; Oklahoma is a good, not great team in a loaded Big 12. That’s excusable. But Saturday night, head coach Nate Oats saw a different Alabama team, and...
Alabama Football: 5 potential replacements for Pete Golding
Alabama football defensive coordinator Pete Golding is now former Alabama football defensive coordinator Pete Golding after taking the same position with division rival Ole Miss. Golding had his share of critics, but he was one of the best recruiters on head coach Nick Saban’s staff. The Crimson Tide finished ninth...
Todd Grantham reportedly a 'viable candidate' for Alabama DC role if top option falls through
Todd Grantham spent the 2022 season as an analyst on Alabama’s coaching staff after getting fired as Florida’s defensive coordinator in 2021. Now he could be in line to get an even more prestigious role depending on a developing situation in Tuscaloosa. Per Alabama insider Tony Tsoukalas, Grantham...
2023 LB Braylon Chatman accepts preferred walk on offer from Alabama
Braylon Chatman accepted a preferred walk-on offer from Alabama on Tuesday. Chatman is a 6-foot, 215-pound linebacker out of Hewitt-Trussville High School in Trussville, Alabama. The local product was selected 2nd team for the Trussville Tribunes “2022- All Tribune Football Team.” This list is compiled of the top high school football talent in the Trussville area.
Alabama Football Makes Offer to Top-Ranked In-State Recruit
Spain Park sophomore edge rusher Jared Smith is considered a top 5 prospect in the country
Nate Oats reacts to Saturday's blowout loss at Oklahoma, discusses how Tide will move forward
Nate Oats and the Alabama Crimson Tide suffered an awful loss on Saturday in the Big 12/SEC Challenge. The then-No. 2 Crimson Tide went to unranked Oklahoma and lost to the Sooners 93-69 — one of the worst losses ever for a top-2 team to an unranked opponent. Alabama...
Upscale bowling, billiards and food franchise coming to Hoover: First of 8 for Alabama
An upscale entertainment franchise featuring bowling lanes, billiard tables and fine food is eyeing Alabama for expansion, with at least eight locations planned in coming years. The first 810 Billards & Bowling location in Alabama could open in Hoover later this year, according to the company’s CEO. The entertainment...
Alabama county official questions if a ‘queer transgender man’ has a ‘wee-wee’
An Alabama county commissioner was temporarily booted from a social media site after he made a post questioning whether a “queer transgender man” is straight or has a “wee-wee.”. “So, is a Queer Transgender man straight or what, does it have a wee-wee or not?” Hale County...
Mountain Brook resident named Mrs. Alabama International 2023
Melissa Cockerham, 48, was recently crowned Mrs. Alabama International 2023 and will go on to compete for the title of Mrs. International 2023, during the final competition in Kingsport, Tenn., July 21-22. On behalf of her platform during her reign as Mrs. Alabama International, Cockerham will support national and international...
Attorney Says Darius Miles Facing Death Penalty & More
One of the most tragic cases of 2023 has been a hot topic in recent days in Alabama and even across the United States. News outlets all over have been talking about this case. Police in Tuscaloosa have charged former University of Alabama basketball player Darius Miles and one other man with capital murder after an early morning shooting on the Tuscaloosa Strip that left Jamea Harris of Birmingham dead.
If You Do These Things in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, You’re a Jerk
I don’t know if it’s age or not but things have been working on my nerves lately. Just some things make no sense. Some people and their actions leave me speechless. Let’s face it, adulting is hard. I get that people are preoccupied. However, I don’t believe...
Local students named to University of Alabama President’s, Dean’s Lists
TUSCALOOSA, Ala – A total of 12,791 students enrolled during fall semester 2022 at The University of Alabama were named to the Dean’s List with an academic record of 3 5 (or above) or the President’s List with an academic record of 4 0 (all As). The UA Dean’s and President’s Lists recognize full-time undergraduate students. The lists do not apply to graduate students or undergraduate students who take less than a full course load. The 2022 fall lists include the following students: Jonathan Blanks of Arab was named to the President’s List Madeline Bunch of Arab was named to the President’s List Kate Collins...
Hoover girls down Hazel Green to end longest AHSAA winning streak
Hoover used an aggressive zone defense and hot-shooting Reniya Kelly to down Hazel Green 52-38 and end the longest winning streak in AHSAA history. Class 7A top-ranked and defending champion Hoover (29-1) held Class 6A top-ranked Hazel Green (28-1) to three second quarter points and never trailed thereafter. The victory...
Missing Brothers Located in Tuscaloosa
UPDATE: The missing boys have been located, family have told police. Their names and photos have been removed from this post. Top Stories from the Tuscaloosa Thread (1/16 - 1/23) 20 of the Top Stories published by the Tuscaloosa Thread during the week of January 16th, 2023.
