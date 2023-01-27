ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Giles County, VA

Comments / 0

Related
WDBJ7.com

Woman killed in fiery Grayson County crash

GRAYSON COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police have released the name of a woman killed in a two-vehicle crash in Grayson County Thursday night, according to Virginia State Police. Police say they responded at 7:07 p.m. January 26 to Rt. 21 (Elk Creek Parkway), a half-mile north of Rt....
GRAYSON COUNTY, VA
wcyb.com

Northwood High School student charged following investigation, sheriff says

SALTVILLE, Va. (WCYB) — A Northwood High School student has been charged following an investigation, according to Smyth County Sheriff Chip Shuler. According to police, a school administrator became aware of a potential threat of a student bringing a gun to school. The Northwood school resource officer was contacted Sunday and an investigation began. The student was located at his house and interviewed by deputies, according to Shuler.
SALTVILLE, VA
WVNS

Monroe County man charged for soliciting a minor

UNION, WV (WVNS) – A Monroe County man has been charged and is being held at Southern Regional Jail after soliciting a minor. On Monday, January 30, 2023, Sergeant S.S. Keaton with the West Virginia State Police received a complaint about Jeffrey Scott Cline attempting to start an online relationship with an underage girl. Sergeant […]
MONROE COUNTY, WV
WSET

$53,000 in damages from accidental house fire in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The Roanoke Fire Department put out a fire at an abandoned house on Tuesday evening. RFD said they responded to the report of a fire on 13th Street NE around 6:20 p.m. First arriving crews found heavy flames on the front side of a boarded-up...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Pulaski County water main break repaired

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE:. The water main break has been repaired, according to Pulaski County officials. Residents living in the Newbern Road and Cougar Trail area of Pulaski County will likely experience low to no water pressure Wednesday morning, the Town of Pulaski announced in a Facebook post.
wfxrtv.com

Incident in Pulaski leaves one dead, another hospitalized

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Pulaski County Sheriff’s office is reporting that one man is dead, and another has been hospitalized following an incident that occurred in Hiwassee on Jan. 30. According to the sheriff, they are continuing to investigate an incident that took place at a...
PULASKI COUNTY, VA
WSLS

One dead, one hospitalized after Pulaski County incident

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. – One man is dead and another is in the hospital after an incident in Pulaski County, according to the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office. The incident happened on Jan. 30 in the 6000 block of Baptist Hollow Road, authorities said. One man died during the...
PULASKI COUNTY, VA
supertalk929.com

Crash on Interstate 81 involving three big rigs snarls traffic for miles

The Virginia State Police said a wreck involving three tractor-trailers caused traffic to be diverted off of Interstate 81 Tuesday in Marion. The crash occurred just before 11 a.m. near Exit 44 when the first big rig ran off the left side of southbound 81, plowed through the median, and then into a tractor-trailer in the northbound lanes.
MARION, VA
lootpress.com

Several units respond to 2-story residential Wyoming County structure fire

MATHENY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A residential structure fire drew response from several Wyoming County emergency units over the weekend. The Oceana Fire Department reports that, at approximately 12:10am on Saturday, the department was dispatched to the Matheny area in response to a 2-story residential structure fire with flames showing on the second floor.
WYOMING COUNTY, WV
lootpress.com

Man arrested after shooting another man in the neck

PRINCETON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A man is facing charges after he shot another man in the neck. On January 29, 2023, at approximately 11:08 am, Tracy Clasen shot and wounded Gary Saunders Jr. on Short Street in Princeton WV. The victim suffered a non-life-threatening wound to the neck and...
PRINCETON, WV
WVNT-TV

Man suffers gunshot wound in Princeton shooting

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — A man suffered a non-life threatening gunshot wound during a shooting in the Princeton area. According to a press release from West Virginia State Police, on January 29, 2023, at 11:08 AM, Tracy Clausen allegedly shot and wounded another man in the neck on Short Street in Princeton.
PRINCETON, WV
WSET

Virginia's 398th ABC Store opens in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Roanoke has a new stop for its residents to get alcohol: Virginia's 398th ABC Store. Located on 121 Campbell Avenue, the storefront was actually an ABC store at one point from 1952 to 1983. The new location held its grand opening welcoming the city in.
ROANOKE, VA
WVNS

Family searches for identities of Good Samaritans

BRAMWELL, WV (WVNS) — Nearly two months have passed since a car crash claimed the lives of two people in Bramwell. Now, the families of Michael Tessa and Jaden Spradlin are searching, not for answers, but rather the identities of two good Samaritans who stopped to try and help. On December 3rd, 2022, Tessa and […]
BRAMWELL, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy