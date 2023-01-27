Read full article on original website
wfxrtv.com
Radford City Police investigate suspicious package on West Main Street
RADFORD, Va. (WFXR) — The Radford City Police Department (RCPD) says it is investigating a suspicious package that was discovered on the 700 block of West Main Street on January 31. On Tuesday just after noon, RCPD and first responders went to West Main Street for reports of a...
WSLS
51-year-old woman dead after vehicle catches fire in Grayson County crash
GRAYSON COUNTY, Va. – A woman has passed away after crashing in Grayson County on Route 21, or Elk Creek Parkway, according to Virginia State Police. Authorities say it happened not long after 7 p.m. on Jan. 26 and involved two vehicles. A 51-year-old woman, later identified as Linda...
WDBJ7.com
Woman killed in fiery Grayson County crash
GRAYSON COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police have released the name of a woman killed in a two-vehicle crash in Grayson County Thursday night, according to Virginia State Police. Police say they responded at 7:07 p.m. January 26 to Rt. 21 (Elk Creek Parkway), a half-mile north of Rt....
wcyb.com
Northwood High School student charged following investigation, sheriff says
SALTVILLE, Va. (WCYB) — A Northwood High School student has been charged following an investigation, according to Smyth County Sheriff Chip Shuler. According to police, a school administrator became aware of a potential threat of a student bringing a gun to school. The Northwood school resource officer was contacted Sunday and an investigation began. The student was located at his house and interviewed by deputies, according to Shuler.
WSET
51-year-old woman dead, another injured after crash, car fire in Grayson Co.
GRAYSON COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Virginia State Police said a woman is dead and another is injured after a crash in Grayson County last week. At 7:07 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 26, VSP said it responded to a crash on Route 21 (Elk Creek Parkway), a half-mile north of Route 611.
Monroe County man charged for soliciting a minor
UNION, WV (WVNS) – A Monroe County man has been charged and is being held at Southern Regional Jail after soliciting a minor. On Monday, January 30, 2023, Sergeant S.S. Keaton with the West Virginia State Police received a complaint about Jeffrey Scott Cline attempting to start an online relationship with an underage girl. Sergeant […]
wcyb.com
3 people injured following fiery tractor-trailer crash in Smyth County, police say
SMYTH COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — We have new details on a tractor-trailer crash that injured multiple people and backed up traffic for several miles in Smyth County. According to Virginia State Police, the crash involving two tractor-trailers happened shortly after 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday. Authorities say the tractor-trailer was...
WSET
$53,000 in damages from accidental house fire in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The Roanoke Fire Department put out a fire at an abandoned house on Tuesday evening. RFD said they responded to the report of a fire on 13th Street NE around 6:20 p.m. First arriving crews found heavy flames on the front side of a boarded-up...
WSLS
Pulaski County water main break repaired
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE:. The water main break has been repaired, according to Pulaski County officials. Residents living in the Newbern Road and Cougar Trail area of Pulaski County will likely experience low to no water pressure Wednesday morning, the Town of Pulaski announced in a Facebook post.
wfxrtv.com
Incident in Pulaski leaves one dead, another hospitalized
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Pulaski County Sheriff’s office is reporting that one man is dead, and another has been hospitalized following an incident that occurred in Hiwassee on Jan. 30. According to the sheriff, they are continuing to investigate an incident that took place at a...
WSLS
One dead, one hospitalized after Pulaski County incident
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. – One man is dead and another is in the hospital after an incident in Pulaski County, according to the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office. The incident happened on Jan. 30 in the 6000 block of Baptist Hollow Road, authorities said. One man died during the...
supertalk929.com
Crash on Interstate 81 involving three big rigs snarls traffic for miles
The Virginia State Police said a wreck involving three tractor-trailers caused traffic to be diverted off of Interstate 81 Tuesday in Marion. The crash occurred just before 11 a.m. near Exit 44 when the first big rig ran off the left side of southbound 81, plowed through the median, and then into a tractor-trailer in the northbound lanes.
Concerned Tazewell resident proposes “bounty” to stop littering
TAZEWELL, VA (WVNS)–Trash is piling up on the shoulders of Route 460 between Bluefield and Tazewell and people are starting to notice. Danny Addison is one of the owners of Back of the Dragon which is a 32-mile stretch of curvy roads that attract tourists internationally. He said tourists came up to him amazed at […]
lootpress.com
Several units respond to 2-story residential Wyoming County structure fire
MATHENY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A residential structure fire drew response from several Wyoming County emergency units over the weekend. The Oceana Fire Department reports that, at approximately 12:10am on Saturday, the department was dispatched to the Matheny area in response to a 2-story residential structure fire with flames showing on the second floor.
lootpress.com
Man arrested after shooting another man in the neck
PRINCETON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A man is facing charges after he shot another man in the neck. On January 29, 2023, at approximately 11:08 am, Tracy Clasen shot and wounded Gary Saunders Jr. on Short Street in Princeton WV. The victim suffered a non-life-threatening wound to the neck and...
WVNT-TV
Man suffers gunshot wound in Princeton shooting
PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — A man suffered a non-life threatening gunshot wound during a shooting in the Princeton area. According to a press release from West Virginia State Police, on January 29, 2023, at 11:08 AM, Tracy Clausen allegedly shot and wounded another man in the neck on Short Street in Princeton.
WSET
Virginia's 398th ABC Store opens in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Roanoke has a new stop for its residents to get alcohol: Virginia's 398th ABC Store. Located on 121 Campbell Avenue, the storefront was actually an ABC store at one point from 1952 to 1983. The new location held its grand opening welcoming the city in.
Family searches for identities of Good Samaritans
BRAMWELL, WV (WVNS) — Nearly two months have passed since a car crash claimed the lives of two people in Bramwell. Now, the families of Michael Tessa and Jaden Spradlin are searching, not for answers, but rather the identities of two good Samaritans who stopped to try and help. On December 3rd, 2022, Tessa and […]
Virginia troopers save red-tailed hawk caught in wires on interstate
Virginia State Police said one of their troopers rescued a red-tailed hawk along I-64 this week. On Tuesday, troopers got a call, saying the raptor had been caught in wires in Alleghany County.
WSET
One man dead, another injured after incident on Baptist Hollow Road: Deputies
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — One man is dead, another is injured after an incident that occurred in Pulaski County on Monday. The incident occurred in the 6000 Block of Baptist Hollow Road. Deputies said this incident involved two men. One man is deceased and another man is receiving...
